Sabrina Carpenter wore a vintage Bob Mackie (once worn by Madonna) to the VMAs

Here are more photos from last night’s MTV VMAs. The VMAs got a really good turnout, all things considered. They got Taylor Swift to show up, and they got Megan Thee Stallion to host. Personally, I think Megan is too famous to host the VMAs, but she had fun with it and she changed her look throughout the show (she even did a Britney Spears throwback). For the carpet, Megan wore this striking black gown which I don’t have ID for. Meg’s bob was bobbin’ too. Not only did she host & do all of those costume changes, she also performed a medley of some recent hits:

Sabrina Carpenter also performed a medley of her songs too. Sabrina turned up on the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie – if this looks familiar, it’s because Madonna wore the same dress to the 1991 Oscars.

GloRilla performed too – the performances actually sounded good with the sound quality because… most of these people were lip syncing. I’m obsessed with “TGIF” though and I love that Glo is having such a huge, breakout year.

Speaking of breakout years, I guess everyone is obsessed with Chappell Roan these days. There are some “industry plant” rumors floating around and I have no idea if there’s anything to that, but there is a certain vibe to her which I can’t quite put my finger on. “Good Luck Babe” is definitely her best song, and her performance was pretty cool. She styled everything like she was Joan d’Arc?