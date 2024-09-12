Sabrina Carpenter wore a vintage Bob Mackie (once worn by Madonna) to the VMAs

Here are more photos from last night’s MTV VMAs. The VMAs got a really good turnout, all things considered. They got Taylor Swift to show up, and they got Megan Thee Stallion to host. Personally, I think Megan is too famous to host the VMAs, but she had fun with it and she changed her look throughout the show (she even did a Britney Spears throwback). For the carpet, Megan wore this striking black gown which I don’t have ID for. Meg’s bob was bobbin’ too. Not only did she host & do all of those costume changes, she also performed a medley of some recent hits:

Sabrina Carpenter also performed a medley of her songs too. Sabrina turned up on the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie – if this looks familiar, it’s because Madonna wore the same dress to the 1991 Oscars.

GloRilla performed too – the performances actually sounded good with the sound quality because… most of these people were lip syncing. I’m obsessed with “TGIF” though and I love that Glo is having such a huge, breakout year.

Speaking of breakout years, I guess everyone is obsessed with Chappell Roan these days. There are some “industry plant” rumors floating around and I have no idea if there’s anything to that, but there is a certain vibe to her which I can’t quite put my finger on. “Good Luck Babe” is definitely her best song, and her performance was pretty cool. She styled everything like she was Joan d’Arc?

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

25 Responses to “Sabrina Carpenter wore a vintage Bob Mackie (once worn by Madonna) to the VMAs”

  1. Smegmoria says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:13 am

    Megan Thee Stallion does it for me. Ladies who can pull off a bob with bangs does it for me. Megan with bob is killing me

  2. TN Democrat says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:24 am

    Vintage dresses by famous designers worn by historic artisits should be preserved and not worn, especially to nothing burger events like the VMAs. Kim K should have been chased out of show business for damaging the MM dress.

  3. Marie says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:46 am

    Sabrina’s dress was also worn by Fran in The Nanny.

  4. Miranda says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:51 am

    Is it just me, or does Sabrina Carpenter look like every model in a late ’80s/early ’90s hair salon lookbook?

  5. K says:
    September 12, 2024 at 7:56 am

    Meg looked so fabulous. I don’t know what it is about Sabrina but I find her unsettling. Too much filler and I think it gives menacing Muppet.

  6. Becks1 says:
    September 12, 2024 at 8:03 am

    I dont know why I like Sabrina so much but I do. She just seems like a fun performer to me. This dress is nice and its a nice look overall, but I think if you’re going to do a vintage rewear make it an epic one.

  7. Elo says:
    September 12, 2024 at 8:08 am

    That dress is so unique and incredible. Megan is wearing it instead of it wearing her and it is gorgeous. Favorite look of the night.

  8. Megan says:
    September 12, 2024 at 8:20 am

    I love Chappel Roan. Her whole album is amazing. If she had come out when I was younger, I would have been obsessed.

    • Lk says:
      September 12, 2024 at 8:28 am

      Yes Chappell is amazing! I could care less if she’s an industry plant but I’m in my 30s and I can see how it would be upsetting to younger people.

      • Kate says:
        September 12, 2024 at 9:36 am

        What does that mean “industry plant”?

        Eta – nevermind I googled it and yeah why tf does it matter whether she had industry support or not if she has talent and appeal? So stupid

      • Tiffany :) says:
        September 12, 2024 at 9:51 am

        The “industry plant” thing is so stupid. Most artist you hear or know about have label support. It takes a lot of money to make, distribute, and promote music to the point that it gets any kind of attention. Everyone on stage at the VMAs also have labels (except for Megan! But she started with one). Why aren’t they also being called plants? Because it’s stupid.

        Plus, Chappell had a label when she lived in LA and then she got dropped and had to move back to Missouri during the pandemic and worked as a babysitter and at a drive-through window. Her popularity has grown organically by being shared in the LGBTQ+ community. When the mainstream heard about her, she already had built a large base of fans in that community. Acting suspicious of her just because straight people didn’t know about her for a while is disturbing to me.

    • Erin says:
      September 12, 2024 at 11:21 am

      I agree, the entire album is so freakin good, her voice is just amazing. My favs are pink pony club, red wine supernova, and my kink is karma. I’ve been listening to her since before her huge explosion and it’s sad to me that there is all of this negativity around her lately. She has raw talent, has worked really hard, is making art her way and people are loving it. I wish her only good things.

      • Erin says:
        September 12, 2024 at 11:30 am

        Also wanted to add that I loved her Tiny Desk Concert she did a little while back and everyone should go check it out.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        September 12, 2024 at 12:42 pm

        Yes, she has so many great songs! She’s an incredible talent. My favorite song is Kink is my karma. I also really love kaleidoscope, and it’s amazing to me that she wrote it years ago. It sounds like a classic forever song, and yet it’s not on her current album so many people don’t even know about it.

        I could definitely see her having a Lady Gaga-like career where she does it all.

  9. Cheshire Sass says:
    September 12, 2024 at 8:30 am

    I’m glad these vintage pieces are being re worn – Bob Mackie did incredible, over the top work! Cher always *wowwed* in Mackie designs. No reason for them to be collecting dust in a vault – Wear them! Better than all the throw away fashion. Some re wear better than others, but overall I’m all for it –

  10. Laalaa says:
    September 12, 2024 at 9:24 am

    Sabrina’s music is a bit too sugary for me, but I have to say that I can’t remember the last time a female singer had that amount of effortless WOW factor. She really works for everything but she’s also born for the stage, and to be a pop star.

  11. DeeSea says:
    September 12, 2024 at 11:06 am

    Megan looks (and sounds) amazing, as always. I just love her. Thank you @Kaiser for including the embedded videos! I watched and enjoyed every single one. This was the most fun I’ve had drinking my morning coffee in a long time.

  12. Sue says:
    September 12, 2024 at 1:36 pm

    Sabrina looks amazing. She re-wore an iconic dress much better than Kim K.’s ripping of Marilyn’s dress. I love the nod to Madonna who performed at the very first VMA’s in 1984.
    Chappell Roan is giving Florence Welch vibes in that red carpet photo. That’s meant as a compliment to both of them who I listen to and love.

