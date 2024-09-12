“Damiano David brought some bootlegger energy to the VMAs” links

Damiano David (the lead singer for the Italian band Måneskin) was out here looking like a Prohibition-era bootlegger at the VMAs. [Buzzfeed]
More fashion pics from the VMAs. [Jezebel]
Analyzing Taylor Swift’s endorsement timing. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Angelina Jolie’s Without Blood. [Pajiba]
Backstage photos from the VMAs. [JustJared]
Donald Trump & JD Vance’s latest attacks on immigrants are disgusting. [Socialite Life]
Chappell Roan comes across as a huge brat to me. [Hollywood Life]
Kevin Hart went day-drinking with Seth Meyers. [Seriously OMG]
Tyla wore Area to the VMAs. [RCFA]
Pamela Anderson is getting great reviews for The Last Showgirl. [OMG Blog]
He is very attractive and I love the 30’s look.
He’s super hot and he usually does the sexy rocker thing so it’s fun to see him in a suit and TBH, he is absolutely OWNING this look like DAMN.
History bounding is a thing and I love it! (Polite nod to Morgan Donner, who coined the phrase.)
Damiano! Whoo!
Damiano is glorious.
Damn, Damiano!!! 🔥
Chappell Roan is pure delight to me—she evokes imagination in her persona—I love that she separates stage self from other self and that she has already begun to develop and voice boundaries with fans rather than manipulate them for stardom and weaponize them as needed. This could hurt her in today’s sick, para social relationship world, in terms of $$$ and becoming uber “famous”; she strikes me as not wanting those things though. She’s having fun, being creative and I read she developed her onstage persona in therapy (imagine a major pop star in therapy!!!) while doing inner child work. She’s freaking awesome, refreshing.
This is the first time I’ve ever heard of her, so maybe there’s some other behavior that has shaped Kaiser’s opinion. But recently, I’ve read posts here lauding other female celebrities for clapping back at inappropriate behavior. For this specific instance, I applaud her for speaking up for herself and setting boundaries.
Exactly this. I love that this generation of pop stars – with her being the most vocal are setting boundaries in regards to the way fans interact with them. She is not falling for the idea that because she’s famous she has to put up with certain things. Like she said in her IG post “she’s just a random b*tch” who sings songs. And her doing so doesn’t mean that other “random b*itches” know her well or have any entitlement to her time or personal space. She has dealt with some pretty unhinged behavior – people have literally shown up at her family’s home and her sister’s job. She has multiple stalkers who have come to her home. People have called her names because she didn’t want to HUG them. We really need to dismantle a lot of the ideas we have around celebrity and what that makes fans entitled to.
I don’t like Chappell Roan’s music, I’m not the age demographic. I like Chappell Roan’s boundaries against these weird fandoms.
This is me more and more. I don’t apologize for being a Gen-X former club kid. I like my music dark, European, and electronic. But dayum do I respect this generation of artists. Mygawd. These young women are refusing to take any of the crap we had no choice but to take. I will always be on the side of supporting young people. I will never claim my generation blah blah blah.
The Chappell Roan thing…I mean, the paparazzo was the one who cussed at her first, so I shrug at her giving it back to him. There’s a lot of rude behavior that happens on the red carpet at the VMAs and back in the days of the MTV awards.
It’s called blood libel. Same as the dems are killing babies. Its dangerous and its nazism, time to call it out.
So Important that you called out the blood libel. Someone could be hurt or killed, these outrageous lies aren’t meant as a joke, but to put targets on the communities they smear.
💯💯💯💯, @ng
@NG_76, Thank you for calling it out.
So many seem to latch onto the preposterous notion of it –the baseless accusations — without reflecting on its likely damage to already marginalized communities.
This site normally champions women’s rights to boundaries, even celebrity women. I haven’t heard of Roan do anything but try to cope with the onslaught of the spotlight. I’m ready to turn the page on the mentality that successful performers are public property. I don’t even like to go to my mailbox when the neighbors are outside, so I guess it’s a good thing I’m not sitting on a pile of creative talent here in my cave.
Yes, I couldn’t find anything remotely bratty in that article. Perhaps there is a backstory.
Re: Chappell Roan. If a man told me to STFU in front of the world, especially while I was at work like Chappell is here (or in front of nobody) you’d best believe I’d tell them they can f themselves. That’s terrible of the photographer. How rude.
You can’t see the photographer in the video so if he was yelling at someone else…then I don’t know the situation.