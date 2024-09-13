Hollywood Reporter: Duchess Meghan ‘reduces grown men to tears’

Last December, the Hollywood Reporter decided to bizarrely go Full Deranger. First, THR included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the magazine’s “winners and losers of the year” listicle. The Sussexes were named as two of the losers of the year, with the blurb including this: “After a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare — even the title is a pouty gripe) and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin.” Again, this was for 2023 – their successful Netflix docuseries aired in 2022, as did Meghan’s Archetypes. Then, just a few weeks later, THR did another larger feature for the “Hollywood Yearbook,” where THR handed out superlatives to various celebrities. Harry and Meghan’s superlative was “Least Private Privacy Advocates.” It’s clear that THR feels comfortable following the lead of the British media, but even this latest THR piece shocked me. It really reads like a Daily Mail item circa 2019. The headline: “Why Hollywood Keeps Quitting on Harry and Meghan.”
Looks like Harry and Meghan have done it again — they’ve chewed up yet another American adviser.
Josh Kettler, the Santa Barbara-based consultant who’d been serving as chief of staff to the Duke and Duchess, reportedly resigned in August — after just three months on the job — becoming the latest member of the ever-expanding “Sussex Survivors Club,” as some former employees have taken to calling themselves. Before Kettler, there was Toya Holness, who was their global press secretary until 2022, and Christine Weil Schirmer, the onetime Pinterest communications director who quit as Harry and Meghan’s PR head in 2021. Samantha Cohen, Markle’s top aide and private secretary, departed the same year.
Earlier, there was Keleigh Thomas Morgan, a Sunshine Sachs partner who started repping Meghan when she was still a commoner (well, a TV star on Suits), adding Harry to her client roster when they became engaged and then helping them set up their own internal comms operation when the couple moved to California.
(Sources tell Rambling Reporter that Morgan stopped repping them around 2020, because the Sussexes stopped paying Sunshine Sachs for its services, though the PR firm denies that was the case.) Other members of the Survivors Club include Catherine St-Laurent, who lasted a year as head of the Sussexes’ charity Archewell; Archewell COO Mandana Dayani; content chief Ben Browning (who got Harry and Meghan’s documentary on Netflix before bolting for FilmNation); and marketing chief Fara Taylor.
Why’d they all leave? What explains the churn? “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” claims a source close to the couple. “She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”
In 2018 Markle’s treatment of two royal aides prompted Buckingham Palace to investigate the then-princess for “bullying behavior.” Though the results of the inquiry were never released, Markle denounced the effort as a “calculated smear campaign.” But some of the couple’s stateside staff-members also reserve special bile for Markle, whose reported penchant for noisy tantrums and angry 5 a.m. emails has earned her the in-house moniker ‘Duchess Difficult.’ “She’s absolutely relentless,” says one source. “She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”
LMAO: “She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.” First of all, I literally cannot imagine Meghan doing that whatsoever, it’s simply not her personality or vibe. Second of all, I would actually pay money to watch Meghan reduce a grown man to tears. What did she say to the guy? “Kindly take your finger out of my face?” SOB! SHE IS SO MEAN! Anyway, the appearance of the “Duchess Difficult” moniker and the regurgitation of 2018-era smears should tell you all you need to know about the sourcing for this piece.
I’d also like to point out that Jason Kettler’s exit seemed to leak out to the British papers very, very quickly, and now the trade papers are picking it up one month later, with a very anti-Sussex slant? It sounds like sour grapes from Jason Kettler, who probably got let go from his position as Harry’s chief of staff for good reason, then proceeded to make an ass out of himself by burning his former employer to anyone who would listen. All I know is that sh-t reeks of unprofessionalism and it’s not coming from Harry and Meghan.
Reading the headline, I assumed it was a daily fail piece. And the tears accusations just makes me like her more 😂. Please, reduce those grown men to tears.
This article reminds me of the $400,000 Russian Money Podcast critizing America 🙄🙄 I wonder who is paying for this one 🙄🙄
🤔things that make you go ‘hmmmmm…’
I mean, seriously. 🙄 It’s just bitter, salty Brits who can’t let go of their Meghan obsession and fantasies. In fact, I thought this waste of brain space article was gonna be about how Meghan is so hot and sexy that the men who thirst after her in vain are reduced to wet puddles. 🤣😂😭🤡
The ridiculous whining attack simply boils down to the irrefutable fact that the Sussexes have high standards for those they employ. Those who aren’t up to par or who aren’t on the same meticulous, hard-work ethic wavelength obviously do need to move on. However, it is laughable to suggest that everyone who has moved on somehow were at odds with H&M. That simply isn’t true. Mandana Dyani, and some others, for e.g., were always meant to be employed temporarily during a difficult transitional period of launching Archewell while Meghan was pregnant and a lot of her time was devoted to taking care of very young Archie and Lili.
Plus, there is such a thing as staffers and assistants for a small philanthropic business moving on amicably to pursue new opportunities for any number of personal and logistical reasons. This unhinged attack against a kind, successful, brilliant go-getter and high-level achiever amounts to a jealous, meanspirited nothing-burger. 💩
THR is no longer ran by Americans here in LA. They sold out to old dodgey-podgeyoldBritishmenbrexit-andMagalitedrunkardss. I consider it a type ofredcoat/turncoat magazine. THR does not have the same cache it had back in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s when Americans owned and ran those entertainment news rooms. The British don’t get Americans, so they tend to write askew about us including theDuchess. But, believe we don’t pay them any attention we allow them to color with their crayons in the corner… Variety is the go to industry magazine here.
That’s…not true. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by Jay Penske and MRC’s joint venture PMRC and both are LA-based.
Jay Penske is the son of Roger Penske, who is described as the American Rupert Murdoch. Roger Penske is actually a business associate of Rupert Murdoch.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/billkoenig/2024/06/13/penske-joins-forces-with-murdoch-as-indycar-selects-new-media-partner/
I’m a female in a very technical bro field. I’ve been in this field (or variations thereof) most of my career and for most of it, I’ve been the only woman.
I’ve made men go run and hide because I was coming ‘to have a chat’ (translation: They did something stupid and I was coming to explain why and how that was stupid). I’ve made them mad, I’ve laughed at them (yes, in their faces), but I’ve never made men cry.
Now I really really want to learn Meghan’s secrets to doing so. It seems it would be the last best tool in my arsenal…
(Last bit was with tongue firmly in cheek!)
Sadly, my professional experience has been that it doesn’t take much to make a grown man cry over workplace disagreements. I’ve held myself back so many times to avoid hurting their fee fees.
Agreed Molly and Indica. A civil, factual conversation puts some men into tears and frustration. Who’s emotional? Lol When I first read the headline, I thought it was due to Meghan’s beauty. I’m going to ignore and keep this thought.
“Sources tell Rambling Reporter that Morgan stopped repping them around 2020, because the Sussexes stopped paying Sunshine Sachs for its services, though the PR firm denies that was the case.” Repeating a rumor that has been debunked in the article says the writer/publisher lack integrity. Why should anybody believe the rest? Is THR Brit owned? Funny that those who stand up and talk for themselves have said that they enjoyed working with Meghan.
The Hollywood Reporter is not U.K company but has U.S ownership, but if you take a deep dive into their connections I bet there is a U.K connection. Remember DOJ is looking into Tenet media connections to Russia where alot of people where paid off to spread propaganda. Given K.Ps booming social media budget and the little actual work that W&K have done to be promoted is this a possibility here🤔
US ownership and US leadership are 2 different things …. WaPo is the perfect example of this… US ownership but UK leadership…
@L Williams, it’s not even a deep dive. Roger Penske, Jay Penske’s father, has been friends with Rupert Murdoch for quite some time. This article is so random, out of the blue and full of mistruths. Hmmmm..who currently has a case against Murdoch/Murdoch owned newspaper group and would like Harry to settle. Thinking really hard.
A recent partnership announced between Jay’s dad and Rupert.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/billkoenig/2024/06/13/penske-joins-forces-with-murdoch-as-indycar-selects-new-media-partner/
@equality,
Oddly enough it’s owned by Penske Business Media, which has another publication on today’s reading list. They own Variety as well.
equality – your analysis of the story is perfect, why repeat a story that you, yourself have debunked? My guess is that “Rambling Reporter” requires two (2) editors, and doesn’t have byline attribution because the writers are drawn from a constantly rotating pool of interns, contract writers and probationary new hires that need lots of supervision. This piece, with inclusion of “Samantha Cohen, Markle’s top aide and private secretary” coupled with all the unnamed sources is a dead giveaway that the part-time writer hired for this hit piece is British writer who’s not been getting paid for BRFCo “royal expert” type work, seeing as how the “working royals” are mostly in hiding.
These attacks feels like the dying embers of a hate filled fire. I have a feeling that the election of Kamala Harris will make these racist dogwhitles bullhorn, and will become very frowned upon. And THR is getting their kicks on, before Novemeber. Anyway, we will see if I am right.
I HOPE you’re right — but I THINK you’re wrong. Racism rarely retreats in the face of the success and accomplishments of those that have been targeted. The acceptance of Trump and his MAGA supporters followed on the heels of Obama’s presidency and a widespread acceptance of diversity. The backlash has been swift and ugly and progress has been incremental— but hardly smooth.
When Kamala Harris gets elected, multiple layers of glass ceilings will be shattering — but there will still be hate-fueled flames. It would be wonderful if these spikes of hate do indeed “become very frowned upon”. I will be heeding Jesse Jackson’s words as I consciously work to “keep hope alive” — and watch and help the joy to spread.
Meghan and Kamala and thousands of less publicly known people are crushing misogyny and racism and providing hope and inspiration and models that I truly applaud. I’m waiting for the Jason Knaufs and the Piers Morgans and the Musks and the Murdochs to wither publicly—at least a bit — on their way to dying out.
Maybe it’s been too long and I am now romanticising the time? But I don’t remember “mainstream” media being this hateful, racist and hell bent on destroying someone when Obama was president.
I think Meghan, was unfortunate to come in during the advent of Trump and his acceptable racism, bullying and hatred. And the media amplified it. Therefore, a Harris presidency may bring in kindness?
@Jennifer yeah you’re romanticizing it. The media criticized him for ordering Dijon mustard on a burger, wearing a tan suit, Michelle Obama for having her arms out and hiking shorts on in the Grand canyon. This is the administration where people in Congress felt comfortable enough to scream you lie during the State of the Union address, where they criticized him in international media, were they invited Netanyahu to speak to Congress without clearing it with the administration first. And that was just the small stuff, let’s not forget the birtherism, the beginnings of the transphobic rumors about Michelle Obama, The “hipHop” BBQs on the south lawn, the insinuations about him always playing basketball and never working. They were absolutely continuously horrendous to him and disrespected that man so blatantly in a way that way went past political disagreement. And this wasn’t just Fox News, I remember Jake tapper complaining about them going to a Beyonce concert in the spring after Trump was elected asking why he wasn’t doing ” more ” given how worried the populace was.
Dee I remember they went to NY for a night /weekend out and the media went into uproar about it. No one peeped when melania lived in ny full time with SS protection. Racism was vile.
Dee (2) you’re spot on. And we haven’t even gotten to the barrage of unarmed Black people, most of them men or boys, shot by yahoo George Zimmerman types or police – all because the country was triggered a Black man became president and did his job well.
It was an astonishing level of viciousness. It remains to be seen whether people find their spines and consistently and loudly call out racism, in their own families, in their workplaces, and among their friends.
This site is pretty progressive, and I admit some days I go through the comments and don’t hold out much hope for that result. People are allergic to being uncomfortable and to beat this cancer, people are going to have to be willing to be uncomfortable, speak up, stand alone, and pay some sort of price – which from what I can see, overwhelmingly, they aren’t willing to do. Kudos to anyone and everyone who has done the work of getting there.
The racism the Obamas faced was intense particularly Michelle. Also I will never forget the tan suit scandal. JFC. Progress is almost always followed by regression and destruction for the groups that have taken a step forward, especially in America.
One backwards glance at the claims that Obama is actually a foreign born Muslim (and therefore a terrorist) says otherwise, unfortunately.
Even if any of this was true – how does this translate into Hollywood quitting Harry and Meghan? It looks like they just created a “Hollywood” so they could get away with writing a hit piece.
Reducing grown men to tears is actually Hollywood behavior
Exactly, so how is this an article for The Hollywood Reporter?
Yes – but Meghan is a BLACK WOMAN. Only white dudes can reduce people to tears. Those are the rules.
This is full of royal family propaganda and no Hollywood 🤣🤣🤣 I’m still waiting for the Hollywood info to drop 🤣🤣🤣
A literal pluck from royal reporters. The 5am emails, Sussex survivors club, Sam cohen crap, sunshine sachs, not paying their bill.
Word for word plucked from the British media.
Garbage reporting
Meghan makes grown men cry, and her jam could topple the monarchy; the power she has
Yes! She has superpowers!
Can she give a Ted talk teaching us how?
It’s the Jam that made the grown men cry. They wanted blackberry and she made them strawberry.
No no, they wanted strawberry and they cried because she’s a Black woman who gave it to them. Plus they’re probably berry racists too.
I especially like the making grown men cry bit, lol! If true, respect. I’d certainly wear that badge with pride. Fancy an exacting female boss wearing high heels(!) making them cry. Snowflakes, needing to go back 100 years to feel like real men? Maybe Meghan should consider going into politics one day.
Trying to deflect from the disastrous PR of the Wales.
I agree.
@Tessa, 🎯🎯.
This piques my ire. Women still face down so much goddamned misogyny in the workplace — a strong, assertive woman is threatening (or offensive) to both men and insecure women. It’s effing impossible.
This article is absolutely horrible, I have to wonder what tabloid media person from Britain is working there now because this reeks of British propaganda trash.
Tell the world the Sussexes had grounds to let you go dude. And you made yourself a disgruntled ex employee (trashing a former boss is a standard move if you’re in the wrong) and a potential bad hire because you’re indiscreet.
I BELIEVE JOSH KETTLER WAS A MOLE 😎
Yep. And he was found out and told to go.
You know this is bullshit when it says Samantha Cohen quit as Meghan’s “private secretary” in 2021. The Sussex had already been in CA for a year and Cohen was not working for them. And this piece is implying that these people left because they were upset but doesn’t provide any evidence of that. We know Mandana left to head up her own political consultancy. Someone ordered a hit piece to take the heat off the Wales.
Yeah how they talking about Hollywood and mentioning Samantha Cohen who left even before Harry and Meghan stepped when as working royals. This piece has a lot of dates wrong.
They also used the 5am email thing which happened years ago. Most of these people left 3/4 years ago. This seemed very intentional and the only new name was Kettler. I bet he was the leak to Eden and they let him go and he’s paying them back.
It’s giving the same vibes as when the midnight nurse was let go and the nanny for misconduct but the British media tried to make it Harry and Meghan fault.
Also Josh kettler worked for HARRY not Meghan. They keep blaming Meghan when she has nothing to do with it.
And aren’t Mandana and Meghan still friends? I feel like I’ve seen pictures of them together recently.
Mandana was promoting ARO when the instagram first launched and said she was excited. Doesn’t look like she has any problems with Meghan.
Most of Archewell’s first hires (both company and charity) were freelancers/advisors/consultants with a specific task to help build the company/charity. I belief that they still run the different branches of Archewell and their specific projects on that same basis: they hire people for a specific task, project or duration, probable to keep the overhead costs low (as shown in the Archewell Foundation’s anual reports till now).
By the way, Mandana was hired as an interim-director to run Archewell (the company) during H&M’s parental leaf. And indead, they still are friends.
Sometimes grown men (probably William in that case) deserves to be reduced to tears. More tears for grown men bullies !
Sounds like something dictated by Jason Knauf
I feel like there’s definitely a pattern with all of these Meghan was so mean to me stories even from their time as a working royals. Like they all expected her to be some empty headed Hollywood starlet that they would be able to amaze and impress and flatter, and she just wasn’t falling for it. And once they realized how intelligent she was how much she had done her own research and how high of expectation she has for the people that work for her because of the high expectations that she has for herself instead of reassessing their own work ethics she became the monster. As for THRs descent into derangement there’s a lot of former British media press at these formally American stalwarts we all know Newsweek, but Deadline has hired a few and clearly so have they.
What always seemed daft to me was the complaint about 5am emails, don’t they close their computers down before they go to bed, or at least put a do not disturb on their phones.
And there was an article praising Charles’ hard work saying something about him calling employees outside office hours and expecting an immediate response.
I saw this headline yesterday and at first I thought it was new information but then I saw derangers posting the same excerpt which I believe was originally from the that WSJ piece that came out after the Spotify deal ended. This is just a rehash of old British media reports. I suspect Josh Kettler was found out to be plant. Richard Eden was very invested in that story for some reason.
I’ve stopped reading the Hollywood Reporter because of their weird bias against H & M. I won’t visit their website for anything.
Them and Variety have been very weird in general for the last year. I have both publications blocked on Twitter.
A viral thread comparing the treatment of Meghan and Kamala went viral on X and I think someone didn’t like that. The problem with all the useless attacks leveled against Meghan is that even if something new comes to light that’s true it would be very difficult for me to believe
I’m starting to think the British press paid to have this piece in the Hollywood Reporter.
I think so too. I remember Omid saying that they do pay for hit pieces in America to deflect from the royal’s shenanigans 😎I knew that was coming because the Wales movie is still being ridiculed 😁
WTF? Is this 2018 again??
First – that staff turnover seems normal to me as H&M were shifting from royal lives to nonroyal lives. Of course there was going to be turnover as they figured out their next moves. it sounds like their content chief helped with their docuseries and maybe HoI and then moved on to a bigger job. The horror!
Second – the sexism in this piece is disgusting. Meghan reduces grown men to tears? Please.
This definitely sounds like something happened with the CEO – maybe there was an issue, maybe he was fired bc they just didn’t click, maybe he was rude to Meghan and that was that – and this is his payback.
A lot of the people they talk about were there to help Harry and Meghan with their transition from royal life and to help to set them up in the philanthropic and production space. They were never meant to be there permanently because they had their own projects.
They trying for the angry and unqualified Black woman narrative again? Eye roll.
This definitely feels deranged and cobbled together from over the years but with no actually substance to it.. they’re literally going over her whole employment history to try and prove a point with some of it not even being relevant to the article. Def a hit piece intentioned on undermining H&M.
Meghan seems like one of the least mean people ever. I wish she were meaner and more vindictive because we all know she KNOWS things about the BRF even though she was isolated and ostracized during her stint on Salty Isle. I wish she’d spill.
THR is owned by Todd Boehly, the first gen son of German immigrants, who purchased the Chelsea Football from Abramovich post-sanctioning. So there’s a British connection and a Russian connection. Too bad the EIC is a black woman, Nekesa Mumbi Moody. Boo on her for picking on Meghan. “Just following orders?”
I don’t read the HR. Do they regularly do hit pieces on people? There’s a certain kind of pettiness that reeks from British tabloids, especially RR, that permeates this piece. The British tabloid mentality is a recognizable thing. Someone at the publication obviously personally hates Harry and Meghan. Why a hit piece like this now? Oh, right, Meghan and Harry are about to launch some productions.
It’s disturbing to see British tabloid culture infecting American media, as if American media doesn’t have it’s own forms of corruption and poison. It almost seems like final revenge of the colonial power for the American revolution.
Well said!
British colonialism has included pervasive hatreds along with the tea and crumpets. It’s very odd —and dehumanizing in its cruelty. I guess its purpose is to shore up some sense of supremacy and control?
Please sign me up for the bringing grown men to tears club.
Lol. Me too! I’m putting a list together. (Scribbles frantically)
I’ll take the notes
WandK’s video is being mocked worldwide, so of course we’re going to start seeing negative pieces about Meghan, it’s all so predictable. Like Kaiser said, Meghan simply doesn’t have
“mean girl” energy but also she’s human and I’m certain that she has bad days and can get pissy or petty just like every other person on the face of the planet. I believe that those days are few and far between because she does the work of self care, healing and growth.
It seems so awful that a woman who does so much for others is constantly attacked by the media.
@sunnysideup Legit it’s so incredibly frustrating and discouraging. No one had any problem with Meghan for over 8 years she was working with hundreds of people in Hollywood…smh.
But I’m encouraged by what’s happening with VP Harris. They kept underestimating her, calling her dumb, dei hire and now shes on a path to becoming president and more people are seeing how great she’s always been.
Meghan will have her own journey/redemption too . Let them keep underestimating her.
This is hilarious. The article begins why Hollywood has quit on Harry and Meghan and then goes on to describe nothing to do with Hollywood?
And now we have inventions. ONE email sent at 5am, is now ANGRY 5am emails PLURAL. Never mind that Kettler worked for Harry and not Meghan. He was Harry’s chief of staff, not Meghan. It’s funny they forget that Meghan had a whole career prior to marrying Harry. With an agent and in an ensemble cast where she was 6th on the call sheet. lol
5am e mails, don’t take your computer to bed with you and with a do not disturb on your phone you won’t know anything about them. A non problem.
Also, if I remember correctly from the emails that Jason gave to the MoS or whatever – the one early email was when there was a significant time difference and Meghan apologized for it. I dont think anything is wrong with 5 am emails as long as the employee isn’t expected to respond immediately so I didnt even care about that story but when the full thing came out it was like……what on earth are you complaining about???
It kind of reminds me of when Hillary’s emails were released – maybe fall 2016? – and we were supposed to be appalled and so many were like “pack warm socks. It’s cold there.”
Massive eyeroll. Weak sauce. Nothing new. All vague bs about 5am emails again. This stuff doesn’t even land anymore.
Like I’m really confused lol. Their massive complaint is STILL 5am emails, and they’ve changed their minds and that she acts like a dictator lol WHATTT?!?!?
lol this is like oriole complaining that VP Harris makes us do our work and be prepared.
I trying not to be biased but these seem like a them problem and not a Meghan, Harry or VP Harris problem.
Someone that’s not a fan of these people please tell me how you’re reading any of this because I’m confused.
I do remember in the talk with Melanie Hobson or was it someone else that Meghan said they were tough bosses. I feel like the same can be said for VP. They expect you to bring your A game and that’s why they’ve been successful. People don’t take to women who are high achievers, type A personalities.
I expect we’ll hear a lot more stories like this when Harris becomes president and someone on her staff gets upset.
Men on the other hand…silence.
It is like the same sh*t they are writing about Kamala, how her staff are all afraid of her, she asks so many questions and demands good work. They can try to make fetch happen until the end of time. The people who believe Meghan is a monster, witch are the only market they are serving and they don’t need additional articles to hate her. These aren’t changing anything.
I hope this Kettle guy gets blackballed everywhere in California.
I think it’s funny that THR thinks reducing a grown man to tears is a BAD thing. I would like to see it. On video. Where I can rewatch it again and again. Anyway this reads like bad Daily Fail fan fiction and THR is ruining it’s already threadbare reputation with this drivel.
Come on . What kind of professional men would cry about their jobs. Meghan all 5ft 6 of her terrifies so called professional men to tears. The stories just get sillier and sillier. I think Meghan conducts herself professional she likes to do the best job and she expects her staff to do the same. If these men can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen. My husband says these men would never survive on construction sites or with men who do manual Labour for a living .
This sounds like a cliff note version of that bad tattler article from 2019 that called Megan Duchess difficult and had the KP staff constantly insult her. I started a job four months ago and since then we’ve had two people leave one new hire a staff shuffle within my team and several upper level people coming and going. I assume in Hollywood this is far for the course. How many staff changes has there actually been in five years including transitional people in consultants that last guy was old and was already talked about months ago. apart from taking a swipe, what even is this article about and what is the conclusion.? Makes no sense.
September is Suicide Prevention Month. When did it turn to “Bash Accomplished Black American Women Month”? These medias, using the words from MVP, are disgrace.
P.S. Five feet four inches MVP Harris dog-walked 6 feet orange 💩 was the best thing happened in September so far.
Thank you for your service.
And, oh
Harris campaign calls chicken the Republican nominee’s ‘spirit animal’ as Harris pushes for another matchup
Don’t hate me everyone.
I looked up this guys background on LinkedIn and found one picture of him with the Sussexes in the background of their Colombia trip.
Meghan and Harry are smart and hard working. And neither of them have been CEO’s.
When I saw the picture from Colombia it made me think what was Ketler’s role there. It seems like Harry was using him as he would have used a staffer from his Royal days on a formal tour. But that’s a different role from what an executive coach and Chief of Staff to CEO’s would provide.
My assessment is that Harry, as well as Meghan, (because they’ve made it clear that they work closely together) may not have clearly defined what the duties of a Chief of Staff would be.
Ketler comes from a corporate background and Harry and Meghan from a place where their product is entertainment. Harry is attempting to move from his previous role in the Royal Family to running his own companies/foundations. That’s a very different role and uncharted territory in terms of a Royal becoming an executive. Which Royal has done that? And who has the skill set to help them do that?
So what does Harry actually need to make that transition and what does he think he needs? And how much overlap is there between the two.
This is extremely complex stuff and it doesn’t surprise me that Ketler wasn’t a good fit with his strictly corporate background. But I’m not sure what kind of person would be a good fit and I don’t think Harry has a clear idea either.
Or – as someone who has over a decade of experience in Corporate world myself- he simply wasn’t the right person for the job.
Meghan run her own business, she was a millionaire before marrying Harry. We heard not a bad word directly from people she worked with. Harry has founded and actively participated in multiple foundations, events and unlike Will, he got results. Why would you even think they don’t know what they are doing while they are completing flawless visits to foreign countries, which W&K supported by UK government couldn’t do? This guy didn’t even give a direct quote to anyone, why are you believing these articles? Also, it is ok to see the job and decide it isn’t working for you.
There is no on-the-record bad experience from any of their employees about H or M’s leadership. If someone had a real story, all the UK media and Murdoch American media would pay sh*tload of money to interview that person. Yet, no one did that. On the contrary, we have on-the-record quotes from real people who said they were offered a lot of money to lie about H&M.
I wasn’t supporting the allegations against Meaghan. I don’t believe she goes around making people cry either.
My point was that what Harry is doing is really unprecedented. He has no one to copy. This is a big change for them and I sincerely want it to be a great success.
I’ve hired executives before and one of the most critical things to do is to really understand what kind of person you need for the job and what the job actually is.
If you hire someone for an important job and 90 days later one or both of the parties think it’s a bad fit then it wasn’t a great hiring process. And while it’s problematic for all the parties, I think Ketler bears the greater part of the responsibility because he’s supposed to be the expert in this area. He should have been able to figure out what the job was really going to entail and identify that upfront with Harry.
I’m a big Harry and Meghan fan and think they have been treated horrendously. And I disagree with pretty much everything in the article. But that doesn’t mean that there can’t be a tiny grain of truth buried somewhere.
The most interesting part of the puzzle for me is that this particular hire didn’t work out. Everyone agrees on that.
My comments were me speculating as to why it didn’t work. And in my experience when a fast parting of the ways happens, it’s because there was a lack of clarity in the hiring process.
Like the rest of the people posting here I really want Harry and Megan to be successful. I’m sorry this last hiring didn’t work out. And I’m sure we all hope that they find someone who will be a good fit and help them reach their full potential.
We don’t know why he left and you are wrong about someone leaving early indicates a flaw in the process, because you don’t really know what you are getting into until you do the actual job. That is why most jobs have trial period. I am sure the media attacks against H&M make their employees’ work hard too. Imagine one mistake you can make (since we all do mistakes) get international headlines and tons of social media hate for your employer. You can’t know how stressful that can be when you aren’t dealing with it personally. It is possible this guy saw how twisted and revengeful the media is acting against H&M and said I can’t do that. That is nothing to do with H&M.
Exactly. People who are directly quoted and speak out in person about Meghan all say how nice she was to work with.
Josh Kettler was a double agent 😁
I don’t see how there could be any confusion for someone coming from corporate to possibly working for Harry (not Meghan) and not knowing that any role they would have working for Harry wouldn’t have been a corporate job. Nothing about Harry or Meghan says corporate role, so for him or anyone to expect that to be the type of job they were being hired for, that would be bizarre. Him not working out after the three month grace period, as Harry has recently made it clear, is just him not working out during the three month grace period that most companies have when hiring employees. Most jobs require a three month grace period so that the potential employer and employee can both figure out if it is a great fit for all involved. There isn’t anything fishy or questionable about him being at their Nigerian tour, as that is part of Harry and Meghan’s job and he is expected to be present during these various events and meetings. Him being there was no different from any of the other employees that they had at the same tour and other tours or events that they have traveled for. There have been employees at all of the Invictus Games, Sentebale polo match fundraisers, New York meetings and events as well as at every tour they have gone on, so having him there is no different from any of the multitude of other employees they work with currently and have worked with in the past. It didn’t work out for whatever reason and him, this author or anyone else reading into that the attack a woman for sending out a 5am email to employees in 2018 to address once they reported to work, is pathetic. Especially when there is this huge attempt to ignore that it was some of those employees who put out racist, misogynistic, xenophobic and classist comments about her for simply trying to be part of this backwards racists system because she fell in love with the only good thing (person) they had there. It only reflects poorly on him that in such a poor span of time he couldn’t cut it working for Harry and then he stopped to the lowest level by insulting Meghan. Not the actions of someone reputable but the actions of what still exists across the pond within the royal sphere.
I think this Josh Kettler was “let go” because Harry found out or suspected that he had been leaking information which ended up in the tabloids. He therefore failed the first test within weeks. Remember how that Melissa woman was fired and the tabloids claimed that she “quit”? I suspect a similar scenario. And then she and the palace people spent months claiming poor Melissa was the victim of big bad M when it turned out that Melissa had been woefully underqualified for the job she was placed in by her friend Knauf AND totally incompetent to boot?
He had better not overplay his hand or he may end up being exposed.
” Samantha Cohen, Markle’s top aide and private secretary, departed the same year”, meaning 2021? Thát sellout Samantha Cohen – who worked at Buckingham Palace to support H&M until their official departure for their trial year on April 1, 2020 (but they were in de USA already since January 2020), who then went to work for the Queen, to help organise her uncoming Jubelee – was hired by H&M in Montecito/at Archewell, which only was established months later? Sure jan.
This THR report is clearly a rehash of Daily Fail hit pieces regarding “H&M’s staff turnover”, full of untruth. The reality is the following:
Most of Archewell’s first hires (for both company and charity) were freelancers/advisors/consultants with a specific task to help build the company/charity. I belief that they still run the different branches of Archewell and their specific projects on that same basis: hire people for a specific task, project or duration, probable to keep the overhead costs low so that they can spend more on their actual causes/project (as shown in the Archewell Foundation’s annual reports till now). Meanwile The Waleses foundation’s expenses are the reverse: high on overhead and staffing, low on actual causes/projects.
Note: Mandana was hired as an interim director to run Archewell (the company) during H&M’s parental leaf. And indead, they still are friends.