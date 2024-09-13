Donald Trump is terrified of getting dog-walked by Kamala Harris in another debate

Donald Trump’s mangy team has spent the past two days pushing various stories about how he thinks he won Tuesday night’s debate. Trump doesn’t believe that, but it gives his supporters something to cling to and cry about, that everyone would see that Trump “won” if not for those mean ABC moderators, if not for the mainstream media, if not for this or that. Trump knows that he lost, which is why he’s now saying that he will not participate in another debate.

Donald Trump will not debate Kamala Harris again, the former president said Thursday.

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!,” Trump wrote in all caps on Truth Social, referencing the first as his June debate with President Joe Biden and the second as his debate with Harris on Tuesday.

Harris’ campaign, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, had challenged Trump to an additional debate immediately following their showdown earlier this week, and Fox News offered to host it.

“We owe it to the voters to have another debate,” Harris said Thursday at a rally in North Carolina minutes after Trump’s announcement.

But Trump on Wednesday told “Fox & Friends” he “probably” would not agree to another debate with the network and on Thursday confirmed he would not debate the vice president again at all, citing what he characterized as a decisive victory in a contest widely viewed as having gone favorably for Harris.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, “I WANT A REMATCH,”” Trump wrote Thursday.

[From Politico]

Trump was also in Arizona yesterday (he thought he was in Pennsylvania) and he declared in the middle of his rally that there would not be another debate. The Harris campaign keeps pressing through, and a few outlets have put together offers to host. Meanwhile, Trump is now flying around with that conspiracist lunatic Laura Loomer, and people think they’re banging?

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

