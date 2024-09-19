Why is Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo, so popular?

We all knew it was just a matter of time before I started writing about baby pygmy hippos on this blog, and here we are. That’s right, I’m talking about the Thailand Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s most famous resident: Moo Deng. Only two months old and already Miss Deng has a Wikipedia page, extensive online following, and has even spawned a Sephora ad campaign. The kid is so small she has to be put into the food trough in order to reach the food, so uncoordinated that she often struggles to climb out of her pool without slipping back into the water, and so frickin’ adorable that I absolutely cannot stand it! And perhaps best of all is her name, which means “bouncing pig” or “pork patty.” You had me at oink. Not wanting to miss out on one of the greatest stories in our collective history, The Washington Post reached out to researchers and academics to help us understand the science behind why we find Moo Deng so utterly captivating:
Survival of the cutest? Moo Deng and other baby animals spark adoring reactions worldwide because their cuteness hijacks our brains, studies show. The animals’ human baby-like features strike at people’s ingrained nurturing instinct — something scientists think is an evolutionary trait that has allowed the human species to survive across millennia. “When we see these infantile features — those big eyes, large foreheads, small chins and pudgy bodies — we interpret that as helplessness and as dependency and it motivates us to care for them,” said Daniel Kruger, a research scientist in evolutionary psychology at the University of Michigan and the State University of New York at Buffalo. “And it’s so powerful that it happens across species.”
‘Baby Schema’ 101: In 1943, Konrad Lorenz, an Austrian ethologist and biologist, first proposed the concept of the “baby schema,” or the blueprint of features that induce our cuteness perception. Since then, a multitude of research has confirmed that humans gravitate toward these universally appealing qualities of chubby cheeks, stubby noses, small bodies and big eyes. A study published in 2009 found that the “baby schema” triggers both men and women’s motivation for caretaking. That cuteness, another study found, affected adults even if they were not parents themselves.
Good looks attract parental care: Kruger has tested this cross-species phenomenon in his research. In a study, he showed participants photos of recently hatched birds and reptiles. The infants belonging to four semi-precocial animal species — or those that require parental care — were rated higher in attractiveness, cuteness and helplessness than those belonging to super-precocial animal species — or animals that don’t require parental care. These semi-precocial birds and reptiles also sparked greater nurturing reactions, with people saying they were more likely to want to hold them and adopt them.
Moo Deng fits the bill: David Barash, an evolutionary biologist and emeritus professor of psychology at the University of Washington, also said the “baby schema” could help explain why Moo Deng’s clumsy antics — whether it’s twitching in her sleep, showing off her tiny teeth or generally being dramatic — have become inescapable online. … “Her stubby nose, large eyes, very inconspicuous ears, and her body being sort of relatively contained are appealing,” Barash said. “And it actually might be why hippos are so popular and seem adorable even when they’re adults — despite the fact that hippos in Africa kill more human beings than any other vertebrate.”
Props to David Barash at the end there for the epic buzzkill of “despite the fact that hippos in Africa kill more human beings than any other vertebrate.” I salute your contrarianism. But never fear, our slippery little floof Moo Deng is here to bring joy! Disney better be working on Fantasia III because this girl was positively made to star in her own hippo ballet! As for what these scientists say, I can affirm that they are 100% right: I do want to pet and cuddle and hold and take care of that compact package of helplessness! I’ve been in the dumps about recently going from childless dog lady to childless dogless dog lady, but I think the universe is trying to tell me that it would absolutely be the right time and hassle-free to adopt a baby pygmy hippo instead. Childless pygmy hippo lady!! Moo Deng is obviously too much of a celebrity now to be adopted, but she was born with siblings Pork Stew and Sweet Pork who I’m sure would like to get out from under her shadow. I’d welcome those little dumplings with open arms. Just call me Moo Phom Yik, which Google tells me is Thai for “Curly Hair Pork.”
I’m here for the Neck rolls
We need a thumbs up/smiley face option on Celebitchy. I heartily approve this comment!
My god she is so very cute and she cleans our brain palates of the horrible stuff going on life.
I was going to say it too. Hippos are some of the most vicious animals on the planet.
I’m glad you said it. Nope, just nope on hippos. Cute baby hippos grow up to be aggressive adults. They are territorial bullies that have attacked people and animals. Sorry to say, not a fan.
But isn’t there a difference between pygmy hippos and regular hippos?
@manda. You’re right. I didn’t know there was a difference. It is the Nile hippopotamus or river hippopotamus that is considered incredibly vicious, aggressive, temperamental, and just an overall a**hole to other animals and people. The pygmy hippo is smaller, more docile, gentle, and unfortunately, endangered. They’re not as easily provoked as their on-the-warpath cousins. Sorry about that. Apologies to the pygmy species.
The pygmy hippos kill – with cute! #dead
In the wild, hippos teeth are razor sharp because every time they open and close their mouths, their teeth rub together, sharpening each other. So they’re essentially just carrying around a mouthful of knives…
In captivity, they grind their teeth down. Which is a horrifying fact on its own.
I have to admit that I do find Moo Deng cute, from afar. IRL I prefer pets though that I can handle, and right now that’s our Goldie.
Speaking of cuddly… I don’t see the *floof* in this strange little wobbly creature, so what am I missing here, @Kismet?
🦛
Agreed! Moo Deng is incredibly adorable but in a slimy rather than floofy sort of way.
Well, you got me. I did not use the proper use of “floof” according to its accurate definition of pertaining to a fluffy being. Unless you count the fluffy fuzzy feeling Moo Deng engenders in my heart.💚
And speaking of her slippery skin, I am more than a little impressed that it’s in part down to the fact that hippos secrete their own sunscreen. What my skin wouldn’t give for that built-in feature…
Thank you, @Kismet, for this light-hearted, feel-good post & introduced me to Moo Deng. We (Well, I) need more these positive, upbeat, feel good posts here.
Well, as Gabriel Iglesias says, she isn’t fat, she’s fluffy!
Having an unspeakably difficult week that is tragic on every metric. Watching The Moo videos has been my only laugh and respite from the grief. I will be forever grateful to The Moo for this.
Whalesnark, I’m sorry to hear your week has been so awful. Sending lots of hugs, strength and hope that it gets better soon.
Truly appreciated, DK.
Finally a hippo it might be safe to kiss on the snoot?
WHY make hippos so round and adorable if they are killers? False advertising.
Oh my, what a precious little blob of love! Thanks for posting this-now I’m following this cutie on Instagram (there is a translation function, btw).
I pulled all the news off my Instagram feed, and now I follow just cats, dogs, otters, quokkas, alpacas, cabybaras, and now pygmy hippos. Now my scrolling is not doom scrolling…
I’ve drifted away from IG as I was scrolling too regularly but yeah, my feed was mostly cats that had been adopted with a bit of Nat Geo thrown in for good measure.
Oh, yes, I have Nat Geo, too! I forgot to mention that my dream is to have an alpaca farm, and make fine wool yarn…just a dream, sigh…
Can highly recommend WeRateDogs on Twitter or YouTube. They even made MooDeng an honorary dog!
Moo Deng is adorable and about four months away from terrifying.
This is not my first baby hippo crush. I was obsessed with Fiona for years.
Moo Deng Is too cute for words 🥰
Thanks for covering this and the science behind it, cute animals and learning about stuff are two things I love.
I feel like this is the perfect time to whip out the old classic: If not friend, why friend-shaped?
Moo Deng is incredibly cute, but I can’t say I have a desire to care for her. I prefer furry pets, though I might make an exception for a hairless cat if one chose me.
We went on safari last year, an amazing experience. The Hippos were fun to watch but I didn’t want to get too close. I didn’t realize they were more aggressive than Rhinos, though! We saw a LOT of Rhinos and they looked fierce. The Rhinos are the villains/enemy in the Babar series. I guess De Brunhoff should have scapegoated the Hippos instead.
Humans have no right criticizing other creatures for being aggressive. Humans are the most deadly, cruel and aggressive creature on the planet. There are no other creatures that can even compare. In addition, how much of the aggression of any animal over territory has to do with humans encroaching on and taking over the habitats of these animals? Where are they supposed to go? This will lead to stress on animals and aggression as they interact with humans due to having no where else to go, thanks to humans!
I know, right?
I wonder if her fandom is as devoted as panda fandoms? She’s adorable is a silly sort of way. This little mini is creating so much global happiness. I wish her many happy days with Mom.
She’s kind of like those Mac and Me aliens from the 80’s.
What can I say?
I’m a sucker for moisturized skin.