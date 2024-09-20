Critics are raving about Agatha All Along, ‘Kathryn Hahn is a force’

Mild spoilers for first two episodes of Agatha All Along
Agatha All Along, the highly-anticipated spinoff to Disney+’s WandaVision, came out on Wednesday, September 18. Marvel hasn’t had a hit movie or TV series in a hot minute, so a lot is riding on this one’s success. From early reviews, critics (and me, but more on that later) love it. They’ve called it “insanely fun,” “absolutely bats— crazy in all the right kinds of ways,” and praised lead Kathryn Hahn for nailing it. It’s also backed up by an amazing supporting cast that critics are loving as well.
“The Movie Podcast” host Daniel Baptista called Hahn’s performance “spellbinding” and “deliciously devious.”
“[‘Agatha All Along’] is the PERFECT show for the spooky season and filled with BIG WITCH ENERGY,” Baptista wrote on X/Twitter. “Kathryn Hahn is iconic as ever and delivers a deliciously devious and spellbinding performance. Joe Locke is a scene stealer. This is the most fun you’ll have feasting on a show this year.”
Bam Smack Pow’s Michael Patterson said that the series is “absolutely bats— crazy in all the right kinds of ways.”
“Kathryn Hahn is a force, camping it up as Agatha Harkness like we all knew she would,” Patterson wrote on X. “The rest of the cast is also divine, and Joe Locke is a gem. Vivid, outlandish and brilliant.”
Many viewers also praised Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza’s performances in “Agatha All Along.”
“The first 4 eps are a delightful mix of ‘Hocus Pocus’ & ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ with a hint of horror and loads of comedy,” ScreenRant’s Joseph Deckelmeier wrote on X. “This series is insanely fun and engaging. It’s got that same captivating vibe as ‘WandaVision.’ Absolutely love the ensemble cast portraying the Coven, and Kathryn Hahn is brilliant & Aubrey Plaza is outstanding.”
“Marvel has outdone themselves with [‘Agatha All Along’]!” said FanSided’s Cody Schultz. “It’s an absolutely bewitching follow-up to WandaVision with lots of fun Easter eggs along the way for fans Kathryn Hahn’s performance is perfection, Joe Locke is iconic & the full ensemble is spectacular. One of Marvel’s best!”
“Agatha All Along” picks up after the events of “WandaVision,” in which Agatha (Hahn) was left powerless thanks to Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). In a mission to get her sorceress powers back, Agatha creates a makeshift coven of her own but not every member has the same intention. Hahn is joined in “Agatha” by Locke, Patti LuPone, Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and Debra Jo Rupp. “WandaVision” showrunner Jac Schaeffer is behind the spinoff. Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios‘ head of streaming, television and animation, recently appeared on the “Official Marvel Podcast” and said “Agatha All Along” will only be fun for so long until it starts scaring viewers.
“‘Agatha’ is really fun, but it’s really scary. And it gets quite dramatic,” Winderbaum teased. “She’s an amazing anti-hero. It lures you in with the fun of Halloween, and before you know it, you’re crying. It’s a Marvel brand of scary. It’s a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It’s a fun ride, but it’s a dangerous one.”
Y’all, I watched the first two episodes, and they’re really good. I wish I could binge the entire series at once because I have a feeling that we are not going to be disappointed. Kathryn Hahn is absolutely killing it as Agatha. She understands the campy-wicked-witch assignment and all Marvel fans really should be here for it. I’m also so intrigued by the backstory of each witch that Agatha recruited and especially want to know what the deal is with Joe Locke’s character, simply known as Teen. The Internet has theories, but I don’t think they’ve come together around one just yet.
I absolutely LOVED the scene where Agatha’s ragtag team of outcast witches sang together in harmony to unlock the door to The Road. Pump those Patti LuPone vocals into my veins, all day, every day. And what about Debra Jo Rupp’s Mrs. Hart? Is she under the same type of memory-affecting spell that Agatha was and Teen possibly is under? Aubrey Plaza kicked ass, too. After watching the first two episodes, I’m really excited for this show and just love how female-centric it is! I hope the rest of the season, which fittingly ends on October 30, is just as much fun as these first two episodes were.
Photos credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images and Getty, PA Images/INSTARimages
Well they’ve had Deadpool & Wolverine which is over a billion and still printing money. But the tv side has been flat.
People have been bitching about not needing an Agatha series but I’ve been anxiously awaiting it. Perfect timing leading into Halloween too.
I watched the first 2 eps last night! I’m so here for a spooky witchy show for fall. Just sad it drops once a week😂. The end credits of famous witches in history and pop culture was great too. Lisa Simpson!
We’re watching the first two episodes tonight! I didn’t read this article (sorry CB and Rosie!) because I wanted to avoid the spoilers but I’m really excited about it. It just feels like a perfect start to fall.
Watched the first two episodes last night and really enjoyed them. It was great that they had some Wandavision vibes spilling over, especially in the first episode.
And it just got better. The performances and vibes are all perfect.
(Though I still think Marvel wasted Wanda, did that character dirty with the heel turn … and in service of a DS sequel that didn’t serve that character either. is there any early phase strong female character they haven’t killed off by pitching her off a cliff or burying her under a pile of rubble?)
My daughter was so angry about what they did to Wanda. She doesn’t even want to watch the show because of it. I’m going to try to convince her, but that was such a disservice to the character!!
I never watched WandaVision, will I still enjoy this show?
Question: my elderly parents have watched most of the Marvel movies, none of the shows, and do not understand or care about the larger Universe/interconnected aspects. They haven’t seen WandaVision. Looking for shows to keep them occupied, is this enjoyable if you don’t know the backstory?
I’ve only seen one avenger movie and I didn’t watch Wanda. Watching with my dad who also hasn’t seen Wanda. I explained the backstory and we watched and enjoyed. It becomes a story about her forming a coven to regain her powers. That said, I’m aware I’m missing out and it would be a richer viewing experience had I watched Wanda. But oh well. It was still fun. And my dad really liked it. We usualLy get together and watch something every week. Jeopardy and then something more dramatic.
Oh thank you, this is really helpful! My mom is in early stages of dementia and can’t really follow complicated plot lines anymore. I think we’ll give this a try, fingers crossed. That’s so sweet about you and your dad. Game shows are really good for people with dementia, so my mom and I do Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every night : )
It’s a little complicated at first in the first episode bc she thinks she’s stuck in a murder mystery show but after that it wasn’t too complicated, mostly focused on her lost powers. But I don’t knew how it’ll be going forward. It might get more complicated? But the vibes are fun and spooky and the actors are good. And there’s music lol. I hope that helps with your mom! And yes to the game shows😊!
Ladye, the first 10-15 minutes of Episode 1 might be a little confusing.
But if you tell them the back story that there used to be a powerful witch in town who cast a spell on everyone, and things might not be what they seem that might help. The main plot becomes pretty clear, straightforward after that.
(It may help to know a bit about Kathryn Hahn’s character’s backstory at a high level too, but I don’t think that’s necessary)
@LadyE, omg you could be my daughter, who I’m certain would have written this exact thing about me and hubby. LOL!! Thanks for asking and I’m eagerly reading the replies.😃
Ooh I’ve been looking forward to this!!
I almost started it last night but was distracted by another show on Disney about great railroad journeys from above (which combines two of my great tv loves – I do miss Railroad Alaska). I’ll be watching the first two this weekend for sure. She was such a fantastic part of Wandavision so I was delighted when we heard this would be a thing.
Can’t wait until 9 PM next Wednesday! Absolutely loved the first 2 episodes. Hahn is killing it, Debra Jo Rupp is hilarious, the rest of the coven is perfection, and the Salem Seven are terrifying
Love, love, love it.
I absolutely love Kathryn Hahn, so I’m not surprised she’s amazing in this.. I haven’t watched any of Agatha All Along yet, because my partner asked (He’s not a comic book person, lol) if we could watch everything in order so he can understand my Marvel obsession, lol.
Haven’t watched yet, but I’m going to this weekend. I love Kathryn, Aubrey, Sasheer, and the rest of the cast.
I LOVE the top half of Kathryn’s dress!
I love the photos from the red carpet – the cast clearly decided on a vibe and every single one of them nailed it
I had high hopes for this show and I loved the first two episodes. Kathryn Hahn is fantastic.
But if Teen is not Billy Kaplan and Marvel is messing with us, I’m going to be very annoyed.
It was FABULOUS and one of the best shows D+ has released in a long, long time. Kathryn Hahn is a revelation and she’s clearly having the time of her life playing Agatha Harkness.