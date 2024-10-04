Angelina Jolie talks about Atelier Jolie, being punk & sharing tattoos with her kids

I’ve been waiting and hoping that Angelina Jolie would do some magazine covers and major interviews to promote Maria, and here we are. She covers the “Love & Fantasies” issue of CR Fashion Book, and Carine Roitfeld interviewed her. Surprisingly or not, the interview was as much about Atelier Jolie as Maria. Atelier Jolie is Angelina’s fashion collective, housed in Jean-Michel Basquiat’s old studio, using the talents of refugees and global artists and artisans. Most of the clothes Angelina is wearing in the editorial are from Atelier Jolie as well! Some highlights from CR Fashion Book:
On Atelier Jolie: “I wanted to build a collective with artists and designers who inspire me and are creating in a way that challenges overconsumption. Simon Ungless is a beautiful example of this; he has joined us in the atelier to share his craft and designs with our guests and has even printed on some of the pieces I’ve designed while he was teaching. Zolay Sherzad, the founder and creative director of the Afghan brand Zarif, designed and embroidered the jacket seen on the cover [of CR] with her network of Afghan artisans. It’s part of a capsule collection that showcases their beautiful technique, design, and culture. It’s exciting to see what happens when artists collaborate. There’s only one rule for our guests in residence: they cannot only create for themselves. They have to contribute to the community, to trade or teach or entertain.
Getting involved in humanitarian work in her 20s: “My mother was a very globally minded, thoughtful person, who often spoke to me about injustice. When I was in my twenties, I started to travel and realized how much I had not been taught in school or was aware of. I began my education, or reeducation rather, then. I began traveling to areas of conflict and post-conflict. Listening. Learning. My world view is very much shaped by refugee families, and I have so much respect for them. I hate it when I see the media and politicians using these families for their own gain. No one would choose that life.
Whether she watches her old films: “I don’t think often of the past and some of my films I’ve not watched. I love the process more than the outcome at times. The films where I have portrayed real people always mean more because there is greater responsibility. Sometimes when I see a clip of an old film, it’s like seeing a home movie and remembering places and friends.
Whether she has a mantra: “I don’t have a motto, but freedom has always been important to me. For myself and others.
Whether she still feels like a punk: “If punk means not to follow, but to question, then I suppose I do. The resistance to being told how to think, dress or feel is important to me.
A secret passion which makes her geek out: “Foreign policy. I suppose it’s why I direct the films I do. But I also like to be silly and love good standup comedy.
Her most recent tattoos: “I got “Stay Gold” with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders. It means so much to us separately and together. There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us.
Playing Maria Callas: “Pablo expected me to really work very, very hard. And he expected me to sing. I went into classes six or seven months before…he expected me to learn, to really sing, to take Italian classes, to understand and study opera, to immerse completely and do the work, which of course for Maria, there was no other way. But it was much more than that, it was to understand Maria Callas and be able to play the character. The music was her life, her relationship to her voice and her body, her ability to sing, her presence on stage and her communication with the audience, it was her life. It was the key to her as well.
She got “stay gold” tattoos with Vivienne? Her teenagers are getting tattoos?? I wonder about the family bird tattoo – I would imagine a phoenix would be a bit on the nose, so maybe something else? A robin? Dove? Crow? Hm. As for Atelier Jolie, I’m fascinated by all of the cool stuff they’re making and how absolutely none of it is sold online. You have to physically got to the store/atelier in New York to buy something. While I have so much admiration for what she’s doing there, I also want this to make some money so it can become self-supporting. Sell some Atelier Jolie t-shirts! Sell online!
Cover & IGs courtesy of CR Fashion Book.
My guess is that this company is not a t-shirt fashion house. Hopefully one day they will show at NY fashion week.
Family tattoos are a big deal in my social circle, especially between moms and daughters, but I’ve seen entire families get tattoos to remember those who have died or special events in their lives. And many of these families are pretty conservative otherwise.
Mad respect for this lovely. I remember her talking about going on her first humanitarian mission and coming home crying from her experience. Then, realizing that crying wasn’t doing anything for refugees and war victims. She became more active and engaged, donating her time and resources. The shop is just an extension of her core beliefs and principles and I doubt she created it with the thought of making money. She’ll lose money most likely, but I truly hope this is an endeavor that will take a life of its own, accelerate, and be self-sustaining for years to come.
That face! What a great article covering all her recent endeavors. It’s so nice to see her working in public again.
It’s a classic nautical sparrow. You can see it in some of her and Shiloh’s more recent pictures.
I think it’s the one on her chest, right?
To me it resembled a Swallow. It was on her chest but she moved it to her arm, right above the kids birth coordinates.
This is definitely a cultural thing, but I’m not a big fan of getting tattoos before you’re 18. They can only be very painfully removed if you decide that you no longer want them and the things/placement that you like as a teen are not the same as what you’ll want as an adult. This sort of thing they got would still have as much sentiment if they did it on like the five year anniversary of the play or something.
That said, her hair is VERY pretty in these photo – both covers are great.
I love that she and Vivienne got “Stay Gold” as their tattoo. I finally read The Outsiders as an adult, and wept like a baby at several points, and Johnny’s letter to Ponyboy was one of them.
I love how they styled her for this!
Also, her work with Atelier Jolie seems so cool!
I agree that tattooing should be a personal, adult decision. I also think of the tattoos my father- in-law sported from his days in the Navy. They blurred as he aged and no longer looked artistic, more like a toddler attacked him with a thick Sharpie.
I love seeing Angelina back in the spotlight. She deserves this !
A dear friend of mine and her daughter got matching tattoos when her husband passed away. He played the trumpet in a a really good band so his wife and their daughter got trumpet tattoos. I thought it was a lovely tribute.
Nice to see Jolie in the spotlight for her creative work!!! I hope I can visit Atelier Jolie on my next trip to NYC and I can’t wait to see the Maria Callas movie when it opens. I’m not a tattoo person or a mother (or a multi-millionaire movie star lol) but I relate to Jolie on many other levels, especially her insistence on staying true to herself and her passion for helping others. I’m always rooting for her.