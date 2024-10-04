Angelina Jolie talks about Atelier Jolie, being punk & sharing tattoos with her kids

I’ve been waiting and hoping that Angelina Jolie would do some magazine covers and major interviews to promote Maria, and here we are. She covers the “Love & Fantasies” issue of CR Fashion Book, and Carine Roitfeld interviewed her. Surprisingly or not, the interview was as much about Atelier Jolie as Maria. Atelier Jolie is Angelina’s fashion collective, housed in Jean-Michel Basquiat’s old studio, using the talents of refugees and global artists and artisans. Most of the clothes Angelina is wearing in the editorial are from Atelier Jolie as well! Some highlights from CR Fashion Book:

On Atelier Jolie: “I wanted to build a collective with artists and designers who inspire me and are creating in a way that challenges overconsumption. Simon Ungless is a beautiful example of this; he has joined us in the atelier to share his craft and designs with our guests and has even printed on some of the pieces I’ve designed while he was teaching. Zolay Sherzad, the founder and creative director of the Afghan brand Zarif, designed and embroidered the jacket seen on the cover [of CR] with her network of Afghan artisans. It’s part of a capsule collection that showcases their beautiful technique, design, and culture. It’s exciting to see what happens when artists collaborate. There’s only one rule for our guests in residence: they cannot only create for themselves. They have to contribute to the community, to trade or teach or entertain.

Getting involved in humanitarian work in her 20s: “My mother was a very globally minded, thoughtful person, who often spoke to me about injustice. When I was in my twenties, I started to travel and realized how much I had not been taught in school or was aware of. I began my education, or reeducation rather, then. I began traveling to areas of conflict and post-conflict. Listening. Learning. My world view is very much shaped by refugee families, and I have so much respect for them. I hate it when I see the media and politicians using these families for their own gain. No one would choose that life.

Whether she watches her old films: “I don’t think often of the past and some of my films I’ve not watched. I love the process more than the outcome at times. The films where I have portrayed real people always mean more because there is greater responsibility. Sometimes when I see a clip of an old film, it’s like seeing a home movie and remembering places and friends.

Whether she has a mantra: “I don’t have a motto, but freedom has always been important to me. For myself and others.

Whether she still feels like a punk: “If punk means not to follow, but to question, then I suppose I do. The resistance to being told how to think, dress or feel is important to me.

A secret passion which makes her geek out: “Foreign policy. I suppose it’s why I direct the films I do. But I also like to be silly and love good standup comedy.

Her most recent tattoos: “I got “Stay Gold” with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders. It means so much to us separately and together. There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us.

Playing Maria Callas: “Pablo expected me to really work very, very hard. And he expected me to sing. I went into classes six or seven months before…he expected me to learn, to really sing, to take Italian classes, to understand and study opera, to immerse completely and do the work, which of course for Maria, there was no other way. But it was much more than that, it was to understand Maria Callas and be able to play the character. The music was her life, her relationship to her voice and her body, her ability to sing, her presence on stage and her communication with the audience, it was her life. It was the key to her as well.