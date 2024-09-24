Prince Harry glowed at the Concordia Summit & The HALO Trust event in NYC

Prince Harry arrived in New York over the weekend, in time to attend a WHO reception on Saturday evening. On Monday, he did two big public appearances. One, he attended the Concordia Summit alongside the Diana Award’s CEO Dr. Tessy Ojo. They spoke as part of a larger discussion about empowering young people and Princess Diana’s legacy. Harry also appeared and spoke at an event for The HALO Trust, an NGO which was supported by Diana in the final year of her life. Harry became a patron of The HALO Trust many years ago, and he’s done very similar work as his mother.
At the HALO Trust event, Harry and the trust celebrated Angola’s leadership on clearing landmines and conservation. The president of Angola was there, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, as was Sen. Chris Coons. I’m including the video of the HALO Trust event below, and I cued it to Harry’s speech. Sidenote: Harry did a good job pronouncing all of the African names. Sen. Coons also spoke and gave Harry so much credit for his work and for carrying on Diana’s legacy.
Anyway, a wonderful day. I’m pretty sure Harry will speak at the Clinton Global Initiative today, as will Dr. Jill Biden. Y’all know that Dr. Biden loves Harry, right? Now that the Bidens will leave public life in four months, I hope Dr. Biden makes a point of posing with Harry and talking about him. I still believe that Buckingham Palace and the British Home Office have thrown tantrums for years to convince the Bidens to not cozy up to the Sussexes.
Prince Harry thank u for your leadership, for your heart, for your vision, for sustaining the legacy of your mother,& for inspiring a whole new generation around the world to be engaged in this critical work against the scourge of landmines. -Senator Coonspic.twitter.com/NBSWg9fqMo
Harry proving that service is universal. He is the only royal who actually knows what service is and he does it with his whole heart.
He’s so irrelevant about 50 photogs and journos stalked his every movement in and out of carparks! They were cramming. police closed down streets! He travelled with a police escort front and behind which made me so happy.
Wasn’t Chris Coons one of the senators who went with Harry on the congressional delegation maybe two years ago through Africa? So he probably knows Harry better than some (cough British media cough) realize.
I really loved the clip of him talking with the Diana Awards winners where he told them his mum would be proud of them because their passion and commitment was how she lived her life. My favorite part was that while he said the younger generation gave him hope he said it was his and others responsibilities to listen and then take ACTION to make young people’s visions a reality because if they don’t its’ the next generation’s future that would be stolen and that’s not right. I feel like a lot of times when high profile people praise young leaders it can be done in a ‘well you guys figure it out’ type of way that’s not productive and kinda condescending so I really appreciated his approach. His mum would be so proud of him.
I once again would personally like to thank the late Queen’s staffer that said half in half out simply was not possible.
Completely leaving was the best thing that could have happen to Harry. Neither him nor Meghan would have been allowed to do any of this if they were still half in that system.
I love that Prince Harry shows sustained and substantive commitment to the causes he cares about, spanning decades. His brother could learn from that instead of being a dilettante (cough).
When it comes to H&M, there is always concern trolling from some people on comments. Listen to the Senator Coons’s speech. I am sure he worked with Harry behind the scenes to give that kind of compliments in public. We don’t get to see everything H&M doing out there, because they are doing the actual work. They don’t have press propaganda machine trying to make them happen. So far, H&M’s work got complimented by California’s Governor and a United States Senator. If you still choose to believe unnamed sources or tabloid writers, that is on you.
This is a fantastic speech. I’m always so happy when Harry gets time to address an audience directly because it really shows how he has done the work. There’s no need for them to respond to any tabloid narratives, people with eyes and ears can see how respected and intelligent you are. I’m sure we’re going to hear about a new partnership once this trip is over because they know how to make and utilize connections well.
I watched both pieces (thank you for posting) and I’m particularly struck by Harry’s generosity of spirit with the young panelists. He constantly defers to them and gives them the figurative and literal mic – he clearly feels no need to take up space. He understands that his being there draws eyes and ears, but once the press is engaged, he steps aside. He’s so eloquent and well-versed in the issues. Even if I wasn’t a fan, I’d be a fan…that man has a lot of humility.
I watched all of Harry appearances and I am so proud of him. Everyone who meets him take an instant liking to him. Everyone treats him with great love and respect. It just a pity his own father and brother cannot do the same.
He is in his element and it is a joy to watch him shine. One thing that is glaring obvious is this man has done the work, he knows the subject and he has networked with people through his work that most can only dream of meeting. When the British media compares him to that family it is laughable.. the BRF are like bumper cars at a local fair and Prince Harry is definitely F1. Even if WanK try to complete they are decades behind in the process and it shows. Prince Harry shows just how uselessness of the BRF and what a wasteful money pit and drain on a nation that they really are.
Funny to watch Harry’s brother going through major imposter syndrome as he tries to be a global statesman. He is so insecure that he even copies his brother’s look (Maybe it’s the shoes? Maybe it’s the beard?). Meanwhile Harry is an actual global statesman. He has the charisma, poise and graciousness to pull it off. Unfortunately for Prince Desperado those aren’t skills you can buy.
What did that ridiculous article say, the one about “Project bring Harry home!”? That Harry should be prepared for several years of ribbon cutting in order to rehabilitate his relationship with his family? Good luck with that folks! Imagine a family (and press) being that disrespectful and then wondering why Harry won’t go back. Are they really that clueless? All they know how to do is shame and punish, unless of course some real crime is involved. Then its pretend it never happened and call Meghan Markle a bully if that doesn’t work.
Harry did such a great job highlighting why the work HALO does matter, what the young recipients of the Diana awards are tackling and in general giving a masterclass in how to utilize your platform to uplift voices.
I got so emotional when Senator Coons spoke about how Harry was continuing Diana’s legacy. Here in the USA she is considered a respected activist and icon. In following the Harry and Meghan journey I discovered that they way she’s discussed in British media is very different. She’s either covered dismissively or contemptuously with the sole intent to prop up Charles and Camilla. Diana’s work and legacy gets completely ignored and her sons had to witness that. Senator Coons words moved me because it showed that by Harry continuing Diana’s work her legacy gets reclaimed. It also reminded me that Harry now lives in a country where he will only hear his mother discussed as the activist and icon she was.