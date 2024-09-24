Prince Harry glowed at the Concordia Summit & The HALO Trust event in NYC

Embed from Getty Images

Prince Harry arrived in New York over the weekend, in time to attend a WHO reception on Saturday evening. On Monday, he did two big public appearances. One, he attended the Concordia Summit alongside the Diana Award’s CEO Dr. Tessy Ojo. They spoke as part of a larger discussion about empowering young people and Princess Diana’s legacy. Harry also appeared and spoke at an event for The HALO Trust, an NGO which was supported by Diana in the final year of her life. Harry became a patron of The HALO Trust many years ago, and he’s done very similar work as his mother.

At the HALO Trust event, Harry and the trust celebrated Angola’s leadership on clearing landmines and conservation. The president of Angola was there, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, as was Sen. Chris Coons. I’m including the video of the HALO Trust event below, and I cued it to Harry’s speech. Sidenote: Harry did a good job pronouncing all of the African names. Sen. Coons also spoke and gave Harry so much credit for his work and for carrying on Diana’s legacy.

Anyway, a wonderful day. I’m pretty sure Harry will speak at the Clinton Global Initiative today, as will Dr. Jill Biden. Y’all know that Dr. Biden loves Harry, right? Now that the Bidens will leave public life in four months, I hope Dr. Biden makes a point of posing with Harry and talking about him. I still believe that Buckingham Palace and the British Home Office have thrown tantrums for years to convince the Bidens to not cozy up to the Sussexes.

Prince Harry thank u for your leadership, for your heart, for your vision, for sustaining the legacy of your mother,& for inspiring a whole new generation around the world to be engaged in this critical work against the scourge of landmines. -Senator Coonspic.twitter.com/NBSWg9fqMo — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) September 23, 2024

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images