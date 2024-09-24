Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s divorce is being mediated by Laura Wasser

Here are some assorted photos of Ben Affleck in recent days. On Sunday, he “paid a visit to a rehabilitation centre in Westlake Village,” according to the photo agency. Then on Monday, he was seen leaving his office building, looking pensive. Jennifer Lopez was also spotted leaving the same building separately. Jen was also seen out in Beverly Hills on Saturday, looking like Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella. Currently, J.Lo and Ben are moving quietly after she filed for divorce on what would have been their second wedding anniversary. After J.Lo got her side of things out there in late August, it feels like Ben has changed too – suddenly, he wants things to look friendly and perhaps actually BE friendly:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are committed to keeping things “friendly” amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.
A source close to the Unstoppable actress, 55, tells PEOPLE that she and the Accountant 2 star “are still moving forward with the divorce” as they “continue to focus on the kids.”
Lopez is mom to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the Oscar winner shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
“They want to show the kids that things are amicable,” the source says, adding, “They want to stay friendly. There’s still a lot of love.”
The friendlier this divorce gets, the more I think that they’ll eventually try Bennifer 3.0. Like, both of them really are that dumb. I could see it. But for now, their moves indicate that the divorce is full speed ahead. They met with divorce lawyer Laura Wasser yesterday – that’s why they were both in the same office building at the same time – and TMZ says that Wasser is mediating their divorce. Ben has known Wasser for years, because she mediated his divorce from Jennifer Garner.
Jennifer Lopez spotted out in Beverly Hills, California.
The singer, who recently filled for divorce from Ben Affleck, tried to keep a low profile in a hat and sunglasses
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 21 Sep 2024
Credit: Star City/INSTARimages
Jennifer Lopez is seen in Los Angeles, California
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 21 Sep 2024
Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
Actor Ben Affleck pays a visit to a rehabilitation centre in Westlake Village
Featuring: Ben Affleck
Where: California, Los Angeles, United States
When: 22 Sep 2024
Credit: Star City/INSTARimages
Actor Ben Affleck pays a visit to a rehabilitation centre in Westlake Village
Featuring: Ben Affleck
Where: California, Los Angeles, United States
When: 22 Sep 2024
Credit: Star City/INSTARimages
Actor Ben Affleck pays a visit to a rehabilitation centre in Westlake Village
Featuring: Ben Affleck
Where: California, Los Angeles, United States
When: 22 Sep 2024
Credit: Star City/INSTARimages
Bennifer 3.0 sounds exhausting!
One thing that Lainey has pointed out a few times: JLo doesn’t backslide on men. Sure, after 20 years she rekindled a relationship that likely felt fresh and new to her, but when it comes to break-ups in process…. when over, it’s over.
And Lainey is wrong .
Jlo went back to Marc Anthony after they dated in the 90s and she was on and off with Casper for years
They are that dumb to try and go for 3.0 and I would dare say even that they would even find it cool relaunch the album, the musical and the documentary lol
Please no mooooooore!!!!
Mark my words – this is a distraction from the P. Diddy nightmare. She is culpable and involved and this is to make people look the other way.
I could very well see this as a smoke screen. I did not know she was as involved in that whole incident as she was. I had never read the history until recently and just assumed Diddy was alone (or at least I had no idea she was there). My alternate thought now is: Diddy’s house was raided in late March, Ben left their shared home in April. I now wonder if she told Ben there might be implications and he decided to leave the marriage. That would not be very supportive of Ben towards her, but I could see it.
In what way is she involved in any of the recent PDiddy stuff that has come to light? I started to google but it just led me down a rabbit hole of questionable news sources. Is there any legit info on JLo being involved in any of this?
I would not be shocked if they did a “Liz Taylor/Richard Burton” scenario of divorcing, marrying/getting serious with someone else and then eventually getting remarried. There should be Vegas odds for this one.
Maybe they are just doing some type of post-nuptial agreement and will put a hold on the divorce and try to stay together. They are both that dumb. I can see them deciding to get the financial separation out of the way (separating assets) and then “try again”. SIGH…..
Laura Wasser also represented Lily-Rose Depp’s father in his ‘divorce/media slaughter’ of his ‘ex-wife/spite focus’. Horrid person.
This shit is so tiring. Frankly I think they are both immature typical superstars. Talented and driven, but nuts.
That luncheon with the kids was to make Ben look half decent,he was using them because he was getting a lot of push back and heat.
What is the temperature in Los Angeles? They are dressed like it’s 45 degrees. I am from the Midwest and have visited California many times. Once in San Diego, I saw a woman wearing a giant wool scarf and a puffer jacket. It was literally 70 degrees. I know, I know, their blood is thinner or something because it’s warm all the time. We had a vendor at work visiting from California. It was in the 40s here and she kept shivering dramatically. Yes, I am feeling superior….
it’s the air conditioning. spend hours in frigid air conditioning & it’ll make your bones hurt. outdoor heat actually feels good when you’ve been in cold storage like a hibernating toad long enough
Yeah exactly. People’s tolerance to cold changes dramatically after years of living in a warm climate. My SIL moved form the midwest to TX and suddenly 65 degrees feels cold to her. Same with my aunts who moved from New England to Cali. It’s a thing.
What I consider “chilly” has changed a LOT since I moved to southeast Texas in the 90s. I grew up in the Northeast and went to school in New England. I used to put on my new spring dress as soon as the forecast predicted a high of 70 (which meant it would be 50 in the morning). Now, when it gets to 65 at night, I put on my UGGS and light a fire.
I wonder if divorce lawyers enjoy repeat customers.
I also wonder if the ‘paid a visit to a rehab center’ is the key this whole thing. Didn’t JLo’s ‘sources’ make a statement after she filed to the effect of, some people have problems that no one else can fix for them? Personal demons? Did he start drinking again in April and she found out and kicked him out? Did she leave LA for the summer to give him the space to think about what he was losing by drinking again?
Agree – Ben’s association with Kick was a warning to his reps and associates that could make it hard for him to work. If he’s using, he’s hard to get bonded to direct or star in a movie.
Except it was a sports rehab center
Look at him pouting and slouching in his car like a giant old angry toddler.
Question, how do celebs like JLo switch purses literally every day and not lose stuff or leave vital items behind? I have maybe four purses total and it’s murder if I try to go from my everyday one to a dressy one or vice versa because I end up getting somewhere and not having Kleenex, or lip gloss, or my wallet…
I can only assume assistants are in charge of all of that.
Unlike me who has my small everyday handbag and my going further afield one (bigger so I have room for snacks if I’ll be sitting on a train) and the inevitable “I forgot my headphones AGAIN” text to my BFF.
I wonder that too. I hate switching my stuff. But they make these “inserts” now that fit in most bags and have lots of strategic little pockets. You just keep all of your stuff in the insert and move it from bag to bag.
I’m still too lazy to do it. But it is a thing.
I don’t think Jlo carries anything important in her purses because she always has an assistant or two in tow who carries her shit. Same assistant is probably responsible for packing for a trip to town.
I switch purses a lot – the answer is bags within your main bag. In my bag I have a makeup bag and then a little of a larger bag that has all my essentials in it, a pen, headphones, little wallet, then when it’s time to switch bags I just transfer my little bags to the new one.
I switch purses with every outfit. They are lined up on a shelf. (The linen closet is actually the shoe/bag closet) The only thing I put in are the cell phone and a very small LV zip card holder attached to my keys (cles) and maybe a lipstick and tissue as needed. When I come home the key/card holder and the phone are placed on the kitchen counter and the bag goes back on its shelf. My work bag is always ready with items in 3 compartments bc I bike to work. And then I just put the key/wallet in it and the phone.
So JLo is carrying likely: pouch of touch up makeup, ID/credit card, phone and maybe car key.
They are both problematic to say the least, but I wondered if Diddy’s arrest (and JLo’s involvement there) gave Ben some leverage. All speculation.
It’s definitely not a good time for JLo right now.
I think it definitely had something to do with Ben’s withdrawal. Have you seen the old photos of Diddy, Jen and a whole bunch of party people in a huge bed all snuggled up together? They were just released a couple of days ago…not a good look AT ALL for Jen.
There is so much about these 2 that doesn’t add up. First off, why did she do that documentary? Why oh why. She couldn’t leave well enough alone. Second why did she do an alchol line when most of us over 40 know she is not a drinker. I know she is a brand but some of her choices are just odd. I truly think Ben could not handle the whole package and perhaps he was stressed and made a bad choice to drink. Maybe he went off on her when he got drunk. This is all a hunch but something doesn’t add up.
OMG, please get back together.
Maybe .. Ben is actually feeling supportive of Jen right now. This Diddy thing unfolding is not pretty ( understatement) for all involved.
Maybe it will help their uncoupling – ?
I’m kind of here for Bennifer 3.0 but only because I love mess.
I doubt it, that man made her look like a fool again twice. I would have taken that ring and sold it the next day.
And I don’t know why anyone thinks she is somehow going down because of Diddy. That man is a rapist full stop. I don’t know why people cannot think that a terrible dude can do all bad by himself. See Harvey Weinstein.
I feel like Ben changed too, not because Jlo put her side out there but because from what tmz is saying there seems to be some contention about his company he created during the marriage. Jlo could be entitled to a huge part of it because there was no prenup. It’s certainly why Matt Damon played the mediator and told Ben to play nice
My guess is that Laura Wasser has told them to both shut down going to the press with stories.
I think this is a distraction to keep people from thinking about her role in the Diddy nightmare. She is culpable and it may come out. This is making people look the other way.
I agree that Laura Wasser has told them to play nice.i still cannot believe that they did not have a pre- nup. I thought I read something that JL is worth $150 million , instead of $400 million. If this is true, they are about even now. And JL has lost alot of $!
East coaster here…how cold is it in LA? They seem over dressed.