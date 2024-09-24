Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s divorce is being mediated by Laura Wasser

Here are some assorted photos of Ben Affleck in recent days. On Sunday, he “paid a visit to a rehabilitation centre in Westlake Village,” according to the photo agency. Then on Monday, he was seen leaving his office building, looking pensive. Jennifer Lopez was also spotted leaving the same building separately. Jen was also seen out in Beverly Hills on Saturday, looking like Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella. Currently, J.Lo and Ben are moving quietly after she filed for divorce on what would have been their second wedding anniversary. After J.Lo got her side of things out there in late August, it feels like Ben has changed too – suddenly, he wants things to look friendly and perhaps actually BE friendly:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are committed to keeping things “friendly” amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. A source close to the Unstoppable actress, 55, tells PEOPLE that she and the Accountant 2 star “are still moving forward with the divorce” as they “continue to focus on the kids.” Lopez is mom to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the Oscar winner shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. “They want to show the kids that things are amicable,” the source says, adding, “They want to stay friendly. There’s still a lot of love.”

[From People]

The friendlier this divorce gets, the more I think that they’ll eventually try Bennifer 3.0. Like, both of them really are that dumb. I could see it. But for now, their moves indicate that the divorce is full speed ahead. They met with divorce lawyer Laura Wasser yesterday – that’s why they were both in the same office building at the same time – and TMZ says that Wasser is mediating their divorce. Ben has known Wasser for years, because she mediated his divorce from Jennifer Garner.