Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan’s dog was snatched by a coyote, but she’s safe now



Tommy Lee and wife Brittany Furlan have two dachshunds, Teenie and Neena. Earlier this week they let the floofs out in the fenced-in backyard of their LA home, when a coyote ran in and snatched Neena. The whole thing was caught on their Ring security camera, and fair warning: the sounds of Brittany and Tommy reacting to the scene are blood-curdling. Thank dog, Brittany went after her baby and was able to rescue her when the coyote was having trouble getting over the property wall. This is a scary story, but everyone is safe now and we don’t want it to happen to anyone else! Which is part of why Brittany is sharing it online and with local news:

A coyote on Tuesday snatched a dog owned by rock star Tommy Lee and comedian Brittany Furlan — and the scary scene was captured on a security camera video punctuated by Furlan’s screams of horror. The footage shows the coyote chasing the couple’s two dogs in the family’s backyard in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles before it bites onto Neena, their dachshund, and runs off with her. But the terrifying incident had a happy ending. “Neena is safe,” Furlan wrote on Instagram, where she shared the video clip. “I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth. Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her. If it was Teenie she would’ve been gone.” Lee appears briefly in the footage when Furlan lets him know what happened. “I’m still shaken up,” she told NBC Los Angeles. Lee, the drummer and co-founder of the band Mötley Crüe, and Furlan, who rose to fame on the now-defunct platform Vine, married in 2019.

[From HuffPost]

Brittany is a very brave mama! I’ve never had to rescue a dog from a coyote, but if it ever happens I hope I’ll have the same visceral strength to take action as Brittany showed. After taking a few deep breaths and calming down from the primal horror aspect of this story, can we now talk about Brittany telling everyone it was Neena’s girth that saved her? Hasn’t the poor kid been through enough?! Even when Brittany appeared on NBC Los Angeles, the anchor set up the intro with, “Thankfully, that dog was too heavy for the coyote to pull over their wall.” You hear that, world? Fat thwarts dog abductions! I only wish I could’ve had that line prepared on one of the many, many times people stopped to ask if my dearly-departed My Girl was pregnant. “Not pregnant, just guarding against predators.”

To all the pet parents: take care of your babies! Of all shapes and sizes. And do not leave them alone outside. Also, please give them a good scritch from me.

Note from CB: A video of her dogs is in slide four!

