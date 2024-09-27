Teaser trailer for ‘Maria’ released: will Angelina Jolie have a good awards season?

Pablo Larrain’s Maria was just days away from its world premiere in Venice when Netflix purchased the movie and quickly began to promote the hell out of it. During the film festival season, I kept waiting for a teaser trailer to be released, but they only gave us a small clip, a scene where Maria Callas is talking to her butler about doctors and medication. The film shows Maria Callas at different stages of her adult journey – her early fame, her love affair with Aristotle Onassis, her declining later years. Well, Netflix has just released the teaser trailer and I’m completely sold.
Just the shot of Angelina Jolie-as-Maria walking out into the street in Paris in the 1970s was enough for me. In case you’re wondering why this looks so pretty/beautiful, it’s because Pablo Larrain is an amazing director, but he’s also working with cinematographer Edward Lachman. They know how to f–king light a scene properly. This will “complete” Larrain’s triptych of famous-woman bio-pics – he started with Jackie Kennedy, then went to Princess Diana and now he’s ending it with Maria Callas. I hope that Angelina, like Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart, gets an Oscar nomination under Larrain’s direction.
I also hope that Netflix supports the hell out of this movie. They just announced the timeline too – Maria will have a limited theatrical release starting November 27, then it will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 11. The right time for an Oscar campaign, although they easily could have moved it up a few weeks. I wonder if Angelina will do some major magazine profiles, or maybe even a 60 Minutes interview.
Photos courtesy of Pablo Larrain/Netflix, Backgrid, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Director Pablo Larrain, Angelina Jolie
Paris, FRANCE – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her son Pax, on the set of the biopic "Maria" on the life of Maria Callas on the Alexandre III's bridge in Paris.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax
Paris, FRANCE – Angelina Jolie walks dogs on the set of the biopic "Maria" on the life of Maria Callas in Paris, France, October 12, 2023.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
Paris, FRANCE – Angelina Jolie walks dogs on the set of the biopic "Maria" on the life of Maria Callas in Paris, France, October 12, 2023.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
Celebrities attend the 'Maria' premiere during the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy
Featuring: Angelina Jolie
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 29 Aug 2024
Celebrities attend the 'Maria' premiere during the 81st Venice International Film Festival
Featuring: Angelina Jolie
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 29 Aug 2024
Celebrities attend the 'Maria' premiere during the 81st Venice International Film Festival
Featuring: Angelina Jolie
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 29 Aug 2024
Arrivals At The 81st Venice International Film Festival – 'Maria' Premiere
Featuring: Angelina Jolie
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 29 Aug 2024
Oh I love this! I think Netflix will spend the money for a splashy Oscars campaign and I’ll definitely find time to watch it in December.
This looks gorgeous and AJ has the presence to pull us in. Sign me up.
It also makes me want to see Spencer, I never caught it back when.
Whoa! That trailer gave me the chills.
That trailer really is gorgeous.
Chills. Absolutely can’t wait. What a lightning rod a True Diva is for all that is best in Culture, she earns every bit of her “temperament.” Angelina looks perfect for the part, she’s the only one who could carry the weight of so much glamour. I still remember my grandmother’s “Photoplay” magazines featuring lurid collages of Callas, Ari, and Jackie O.
I usually wary of biopics, but I’d watch this for the styling alone.
I always say this, but Angelina is breathtaking. She really is absolutely stunning.
Angelina Jolie is very good in biopic from GIA, Christine Collins in Changeling & now as Maria Callas in Maria, the trailer is soo poignant & elegant, you can feel the heaviness of pain that Maria Callas carried, Angelina Jolie finally got a movie worthy of her dramatic talents . Wishing nothing but the best for her success. Will be supportive of this movie .
It looks absolutely gorgeous! Angelina is an incredible actress. I’m rooting for her HARD