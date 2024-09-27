Donna Kelce’s comments about her son Travis’s acting career are pretty harsh



Travis Kelce has his hand in several different pots right now. He’s still playing football for the Kansas City Chiefs, he and his brother Jason Kelce just reportedly inked a $100 million deal with Wondery for their podcast, “New Heights,” he’s starring as the host of the upcoming first season of the rebooted Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, and he’s about to make his scripted acting debut on Ryan Murphy’s new series, Grotesquerie, starring Niecy Nash and Micaela Morgan. I respect that Travis works hard, hustles, and keeps busy. Some people just work best when they’re going non-stop, but that doesn’t mean it’s always going to be their best work.

All of that said, Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce, recently did an interview with Variety. During the interview, she noted that her younger son has the power to “manifest things” (100% agree). She also then had some pretty harsh words about her son’s acting career.

Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, spilled on the advice she gave her son ahead of his scripted TV debut on FX’s “Grotesquerie.” The football star, who has previously hosted “Saturday Night Live” and once appeared in the comedy series “Moonbase 8,” is set to make his major acting debut beginning in the third episode of the new Ryan Murphy horror series. Donna Kelce, in an interview with Variety, said she knows her son wanted to do the show and that he can “manifest things.” “He has no fear of trying things, and he has no fear of failure,” she said of her son, who is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. “You know, sometimes parents want to fix things for their kids. But sometimes it’s better to just let them fail. You learn the most from things you don’t do well. Hopefully, if this is something he wants to do, he’ll get better at it.” Donna Kelce showed support for her son as she dropped by the New York premiere of “Grotesquerie” on Monday. The series sees Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash) working with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) as the two look into “heinous crimes” where they “find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers,” according to an FX description of the show. Travis Kelce plays a bed nurse in the series, according to Variety, in a casting decision that “Grotesquerie” co-star and executive producer Courtney B. Vance admits “just helps” the show. “I mean it would be one thing if he wasn’t a nice guy,” Vance told Variety. “But really, he’s a nice guy. It helps everybody. Ryan [Murphy] is all about publicity, and he does it better than anyone.”

LMAO. Poor Travis! It’s so funny that not only does his mom recognizes that acting isn’t his thang, but also that Courtney B. Vance basically acknowledged that Travis was only cast because he’d bring some ratings. My motto is always to never be afraid to try new things, so, good for Travis for putting himself out there (even though that role could have gone to a day player who actually needed the money that they’d have made from that gig). That said, there’s also always value in knowing your limits. Like I noted earlier, Travis and Jason just got a $100 million podcast deal, which is absolutely nuts. This all feels like the Universe is telling Travis, hey, maybe just stick to making money off of being yourself.

