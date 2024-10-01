Joel McHale posted the location of his lost Apple Watch and it’s at someone’s house



Over the weekend, my family went to a local pumpkin patch for some fall fun. A few years ago, we lost my then-six-year-old son in a very extensive corn maze because he ran ahead and I’m not kidding when I say this corn maze was way bigger than it looked. It took a good 15 minutes to find him and we were all freaking out. I never want to go through that again, so this year, we put Apple Air Tags in my kids’ pockets just in case. At some point, my older son’s fell out of his pocket while he was running around. When we looked up its location later that evening funnily enough, it was in the middle of the maze.

This is a long preamble to a story about Joel McHale, his Apple Watch, and the “Find My Device” feature that Apple devices do so well. This past weekend, Joel was on a flight from LAX to Newark Airport in New Jersey. During the flight, he took his Apple Watch off and somehow managed to either forget to put it back on or not realize that it had fallen out of wherever he’d left it. When he realized that it was missing, Joel used the “Find My” feature and discovered that it was in a house somewhere in Newark, NJ. For proof of life, Joel posted a picture of the address that the watch was located at, as well as an image that drew a line between how close the home was to Newark Airport. He also left a snarky comment daring the person who had it to guess the correct passcode.

Rode on extremely pleasant JetBlue flight from LAX to Newark Airport and left my Apple Watch on board(my scatter brainedness causes me to leave things all over this planet). That said, when I did a “Find My” for the device it somehow made it to a residential part of Newark New Jersey. To the person that has it(I don’t know if this is the actual address) … I’ll give you three guesses on the passcode and then if you’re slightly close, it’s yours. I mean, it’s clearly yours now but it’s a fun game. Enjoy!

[From Instagram]

Plot twist: It was Chevy Chase’s house! Just kidding, and yes, I stole that joke from one of the Insta comments because it made me laugh. Credit where it’s due.

Anyway, I cannot believe that Joel just straight up doxxed whoever this person is! That is wild. It’s also dangerous for whoever lives there and anyone who may try to show up there. I know that the odds are that it was just some rando that saw an expensive watch, picked it up and took it with them for personal gain, but how does he know that it wasn’t that it wasn’t a flight attendant or Good Samaritan that was planning on trying to get it back to him? I would have reported it to the non-emergency number or if I had Joel’s resources, looked into who lives there and then hired someone to safely retrieve it. Or, really, if I had his resources, I would just buy a new one and learn my lesson to not take my damn watch off on an airplane. Also, and this is absolutely me being a snotty native New Yorker, but why fly into Newark? Were there no flights into JFK? I do hope we get an update, though. I’m kinda invested now.

Embed from Getty Images