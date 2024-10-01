“Selena Gomez premiered ‘Emilia Perez’ at the NY Film Festival” links

Selena Gomez premiered Emilia Perez at the New York Film Festival. Selena and the movie are legitimately getting major Oscar buzz. [JustJared]
I saw the trailer for Emilia Perez, and I had no idea what it’s about. I think that’s a good sign. Half of Selena’s fans are matching her with her co-stars Édgar Ramírez, and the other half are up in arms defending her boyfriend, Benny. Fandoms are nuts.
Andrew is always cute. I wonder if he’s still dating his girlfriend the witch, he seemed happy with her.
Amanda Seales has shown herself to be arrogant, ignorant, and entitled as f*ck and I wouldn’t talk to her either.
I remember listening to that episode of he podcast. It just sounded like girl drama between those two so I didn’t blame Issa for not getting involved. It’s one thing if this person was creating a toxic work environment but she is a publicist not a member of the cast. She made an ass of herself as she repeatedly crashed that party. Now she had an opportunity to finally find out why the publicist didn’t like her and she hung up and told her she needed therapy???
She pulled this stunt with Yvette Nicole brown. She went on someone’s podcast complaining about her and other celebrities and YNB called her out saying she had reached out to her privately over something that was said and Amanda refused.
I never knew the backstory as to why the insecure cast didn’t seem to defend her when all this stuff was going on, just that I found it odd that they didn’t. Now I’m reading this synopsis I’m not really getting what they expected Issa to do? They seem to be conflating it was Issas job as the showrunner to get Amanda and Vanessa to work together, with it was her job as to show runner to get them to like each other. They need to be respectful in a working environment and not sabotage each other but you can’t force someone to like someone. If I don’t like you and I work with you, I don’t have to like you. I have to make sure that I’m not impeding you from doing your job and you have to do the same. I can respect that Amanda has some polarizing opinions about some things, but she does seem to rub a lot of people the wrong way that know her personally which to me holds a lot more weight than random people not liking tiktok videos or interviews that she gave.
Nobody has to like a co-worker but part of maintaining basic professionalism is checking that shit at the door when you get to your place of employment because everyone has a job to do.
I have a co-worker who’s ALWAYS starting shit—I do not trust her or like her but I am civil, friendly, and professional. I would expect that Vanessa would understand this and put her personal feelings aside for her client’s sake but instead she made things messy and awkward.
I think the criticism of Issa, fair or not, is that she didn’t manage the personalities on-set which some believe is part of her responsibility as showrunner. But my point is that Vanessa shouldn’t have put her in that position to begin with. Amanda’s hurt feelings are valid to me because ultimately she felt professionally unsupported and after being tossed from the party, rejected and dismissed. That shit would be immensely hurtful to anyone.
Selena really showcases her acting chops in OMITB, but part of her charm is that she isn’t all tweaked and crap. If that was all I knew her from, I wouldn’t even recognize her now. If a 32 year old billionaire needs to get Melania eyes to stay current, what choice do less successful female media figures have?
Selena has the look of someone on steroids. And considering her medical condition, she very well may be. My face gets that puffed up look as well on steroids, and it’s brutal. She’s still gorgeous of course. But with her, I would not necessarily jump to plastic surgery.
Selena is medications for lupus and an organ transplant. They can cause her face to look puffy.
Thanks @josephine & @emily. I would never mean to be insensitive to a health condition. It was specifically the eyes pulled tight like Melania that struck me. It’s quite different from how she looks on OMITB. But maybe it is a side effect of other changes to her face.
I do think sometimes she uses makeup to give the effect. Her makeup free selfies don’t have the same “pulled back” look.
Last season, she started looking puffy and she gradually went back to her usual looks. I guess stress plays a part here as well, in terms of triggering some symptons that will go away as she gets used again to a filming schedule. Clarification: I don’t mean she looked ‘better’ or ‘worse’ at any stage. She’s a succesful, accomplished young woman who’s been working and coping with fame since childhood, and is now battling a very though, annoying disease. I don’t think there’s any merit on judging her looks.
Not even a link for Dikembe Mutombo?
That death hit me hard. A NBA great, a real philantropist, an ambassador for the Special Olympics. RIP Sir.
Haven’t you scrolled all the way down to the first of the featured links, complete with a photo of Dikembe Mutombo?
I unapologetically love Amanda Seales so I probably won’t be objective about this but I think the PR person Vanessa is to blame in this mess. Issa could have–and in my opinion–should have intervened in an attempt to smooth things over. But sometimes two people just don’t like each other and there’s not much anyone can do to change that. My issue with Vanessa is that it’s unprofessional as hell for a PR person to get messy with their client’s co-workers. Like, she doesn’t have an obligation to like Amanda, but she DOES have an obligation to keep that shit to herself. These two woman were co-stars who have to work together every day–why make it awkward and messy? Why not just keep your opinion to yourself and allow your client to maintain a peaceful set?
I would also ask in that situation why did Amanda go to her party then? Even if someone hasn’t explicitly said that they dislike you, you can read social cues. And if she crashed the party because I’m assuming Vanessa went out of her way not to invite her that seems pretty clear to me that she didn’t want you there. If she doesn’t/didn’t care to know the reasons why Vanessa didn’t like her why put yourself in a situation where you’re going to be at the mercy of someone who you suspect could do without you? There’s no way if I suspected that someone didn’t like me, that I would show up to their party uninvited. I can understand if this was stuff going on on set because then that would be different because that would be encouraging a toxic work environment.
Agreed! This wasn’t an Insecure party. It was a party thrown by Vanessa, who represents Issa (and Issa wasn’t even at that party). Amanda knew Vanessa, who doesn’t like her, was throwing the party, and that she wasn’t invited. She made an ass of herself and then cried victim. I used to follow her on Instagram, but between posting that Tamir Rice’s own MOTHER, Samaria Rice, shouldn’t call out Talcum X (Shaun King) for fundraising in her murdered son’s name without the family’s consent, being nasty to women who respectfully asked her why she would promote an abuser like Chris Brown, and her constant negativity, I had to unfollow and eventually block her so she didn’t end up in my feed.
I am very excited about Emilia Perez. From what I’ve read, it’s a musical and the premise is that the title character is a former cartel member who is undergoing gender reassignment surgery. Zoe Saldana plays a lawyer or some kind of professional who is assisting Emilia while she transitions. Not sure who Selena plays. I’m kind of an Oscars nerd and follow a lot of Oscar prognosticators. I heard Selena is fantastic and very well may get an Oscar nomination, but a lot of people are predicting that Zoe Saldana may win in supporting actress. She’s getting comparisons to Catherine Zeta-Jones in Chicago. As someone who has enjoyed Zoe Saldana and followed her career from Center Stage and Crossroads to her beautiful work as Gamora in the MCU, I’m so excited for this recognition for her!
https://apnews.com/article/jimmy-carter-100th-birthday-1e540c277dea07bd84242d290b4ebcdc
Happy 100th birthday and time around the sun, Jimmy Carter.🥳 🎂
You know, I really have to check myself. I keep thinking of Selena as “just Selena” but she really found her way – she’s obviously an amazing producer and a recognized actress, and I keep ignoring this because I think of her as Taylor’s best friend. So unfair of me. Kudos to her! Oscar buzz, whaaa!