Prince William changed a tire & continued to show off his awful beard

I missed this yesterday – after Prince William did the (bizarre) helicopter event with David Beckham, William went solo to an Earthshot event. He and his gross beard visited an eco-tire start-up called ENSO. ENSO was on Earthshot’s shortlist last year. Per usual, William thinks his job is going somewhere and doing a little skit, so he made a big show of “changing a tire.” He needed help, which I’m not going to judge – I don’t know how to change a tire either, even if the car is already jacked. But it’s funny that ENSO people dutifully told the media that William changed the tire like a pro. It’s very Trumpian – I’m sure the ENSO people had tears in their eyes as they said that no one has ever changed a tire better than Huevo.

Meanwhile, people are obviously still focused on Prince Harry. That includes Harry’s brother. The press is constantly trying to remind both King Charles and William that they cannot let this Harry issue fester indefinitely, but Charles and William are not listening. The latest is a random claim that Zara Tindall might get involved, with an admission that Harry is “missed.”

Zara Tindall is “trying to broker peace” between Prince William and Prince Harry amid their bitter royal feud, insiders have claimed. A source claimed that Zara, 43, has tried to act as a peacemaker between the duo so that relations between Harry and other senior members of the Royal Family can be improved. They suggested: “Zara figures there couldn’t be a better time for her to try and broker peace. Zara feels she’s the only one who can get through to both of them.” The insider added that despite Harry’s revelations in his memoir Spare and various interviews since departing the Royal Family, William’s younger brother is “missed” by the Firm. They continued to tell Woman’s Day: “No one likes to admit it, but for all his mistakes, everyone misses Harry.”

“Everyone misses Harry” – true or false? Does William have moments when he genuinely misses his brother and wishes Harry was around to scapegoat and do William’s work? William has been reminded for years that no one thinks he’s capable of being king on his own, without his “wingman.” William is the one who needs to listen to sense and reason. Too bad he can’t. He’s too busy trying and failing to grow a beard to copy Harry.