In her new memoir, Melania Trump claims that she’s completely pro-choice

Melania Trump has hilariously timed her book tour for the final month of the 2024 election. Melania has barely been seen on her husband’s campaign trial this year, and it’s clear that she does not give a f–k whatsoever. She doesn’t care if he wins or loses, she’s going to be getting spa treatments at Mar-a-Lago regardless. But sure, she’ll promote her “memoir.” Well, per usual, the Guardian got their hands on an advance copy and they published what they consider to be the most scandalous part: Melania is pro-choice.

Melania Trump made an extraordinary declaration in an eagerly awaited memoir to be published a month from election day: she is a passionate supporter of a woman’s right to control her own body – including the right to abortion. “It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government,” the Republican nominee’s wife writes, amid a campaign in which Donald Trump’s threats to women’s reproductive rights have played a central role. “Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes. Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life.” Melania Trump has rarely expressed political views in public. The book, which reveals the former first lady to be so firmly out of step with most of her own party, Melania, will be published in the US next Tuesday. The Guardian obtained a copy.

[From The Guardian]

Yeah, I don’t give a sh-t. I don’t doubt that Melania is pro-choice, but I also don’t doubt that she DGAF about the rights of women in this country. She did jacksh-t about her husband putting Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett on the court. She did jacksh-t about her husband’s consistent messaging that if he wins another term, women’s fertility and pregnancies will be monitored. I have no doubt that if her husband gets in there again, he will get a federal abortion ban.