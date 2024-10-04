The Sussexes’ press secretary is starting her own firm, with the Sussexes as clients

In 2022 and 2023 especially, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s communications strategy pissed me off regularly. They couldn’t decide if they should still play by “royal rules” and they missed many opportunities to shut down or clarify certain stories. The worst period of Sussex communications was the summer of 2023: everything during and after the paparazzi swarm in New York; Spotify dropping the Sussexes; the British media’s soap opera storyline about a Sussex divorce. All of that was woefully mismanaged. Thankfully, things have started to look up this year – the Sussexes have been more responsive, they launched sussex.com, they’re doing more brand-building and everything feels more professional and polished. Well, now the Sussexes’ Global Press Secretary is starting her own communications firm, and the Sussexes are her first clients. Oh.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Global Press Secretary and Head of Communications, Ashley Hansen, has unveiled a new venture that will continue to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
After working with the royal couple for over two years, Hansen is launching her own Los Angeles-based communications firm, Three Gate Strategies. The firm will specialize in offering bespoke communications services and brand management for a select group of distinguished organizations and individuals, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Hansen will continue to represent and advise the couple as part of her new firm while providing strategic oversight to their international communications team.
“I am incredibly grateful to The Duke and Duchess for their continued trust in me. Their unwavering support and belief in my new firm has been meaningful and is a testament to their leadership. I knew when they first hired me that they were giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and I couldn’t be happier to continue working together,” Hansen said in a statement.
Beyond her work with the Sussexes, Three Gate Strategies will also handle communications for Meghan’s new business ventures and creative projects, including her upcoming Netflix show and lifestyle brand.
“We are so proud of Ashley, especially as a female entrepreneur. We look forward to having her focused expertise on our business and creative projects and her continued oversight of our communications team. My husband and I are excited to be alongside Ashley as she builds something extraordinarily special with her firm,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a statement on behalf of the couple.
The firm’s client roster now extends across industries, including entertainment, technology and finance. Meghan and Harry fully support the new venture, which originated after other clients approached Hansen seeking the same high-quality counsel that has been provided to the Sussexes. The Duchess of Sussex has been a vocal supporter of female-led enterprises, and this new firm joins the portfolio of women-led businesses she has championed since relocating to the U.S. in 2020.
This new chapter comes after significant growth within the Sussexes’ communications team earlier this year, with the appointments of Kyle Boulia and Charlie Gipson, senior-level communications executives based in Los Angeles and London, respectively. The team also includes longtime executives Miranda Barbot and Deesha Tank, who have been instrumental in managing the couple’s projects since 2022.
[From People]
“…Which originated after other clients approached Hansen seeking the same high-quality counsel that has been provided to the Sussexes….” *looks into camera* I mean… I’ll be generous and say that we don’t actually know which strategies Ashley Hansen has suggested, only to see Meghan and Harry reject the strategies for various reasons. It’s possible that the Sussexes’ comms strategy could have been a lot better if they were taking Hansen’s advice instead of going with their gut instinct “ignore it and maybe it will go away.” Or that old chestnut of “never complain, never explain.” As for what this means for the Sussexes… it’s not some big change. Hansen will still be focused on the Sussexes and Archewell, but now she’ll do it as the head of her own firm.
PS… You know how this will be reported over there, right? “The Sussexes have lost another staffer!” “Duchess Difficult drove her press secretary out of a job!”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
The British press is already reporting it as Harry and Meghan lose another key staff member.
That’s fantastic that she was getting asked to represent other clients due to her services with them, speaks very well to her talent. And knowing how the Sussexes feel about female entrepreneurship they were probably thrilled for her. Glad she will still be working with them in some capacity. I’m sure they’ll try to spin it in the BM as somehow being bad that she’s starting her own business and still keeping them as clients instead of being their employee. I’m really starting to think that the Rota and associates believe that you are supposed to have one job in your life. Which given their lack of journalistic capability shouldn’t be surprising to me, they are probably thrilled that they managed to get a job at all. Leaving one is not even on the table.
The real story here is that the Royal rota doesn’t report on the going and coming of staff at KP in the same way. Most of William and Kate’s staff do not stay for more than 2 years and the majority of their current staff have only been there 18 months and less.
Yeah, it feels very aligned to Meghan’s values, female entrepreneurs and supporting new talent. Encouraging your staff to grow seems like good leadership to me.
This is so satisfying.
It feels like we are judging their communication like they are normal, famous couple. They are not. There is a whole national media after them to disparage whatever they do and don’t do. Add a whole royal family, one of the richest one in the world to that. Diana lasted 1 year after leaving that family. It seems like, you all forget that. Whatever they are doing, it works. They are rich, employed, surrounded by friends with zero leaks. So, the media is making up sh*t every day. You can’t stop that. You can go crazy if you try to manage this hate industry. And, still, people will talk sh*t about how you are harming press freedom. Some sh*tty journalist from NBC (or some other American TV media) made that argument seriously after reading Spare.
Agree 100%
Agreed. I’ve never agreed with the whole they need to get an Instagram thing but that’s neither here nor there. I do think that there is a bit of a disconnect though from what people think their coverage should look like and what it does. Also what they should respond to and what they shouldn’t. I see this a lot on a lot of the political websites that I visit to where people who are very entrenched in the subject think that everyone is paying attention to things in the same manner that they are, and most people aren’t.
@Dee(2), your last sentence is very important one. I was watching Wendy Williams when I was young. I was always fascinated with media and gossip industry. My sister living with me knows zero thing about royals. She heard major stories: H&M leaving BRF, Kate’s weird disappearance. Other than that, she has no idea about these daily stories even though she is online. We are a little too informed, so we are assuming everyone is.
Agreed. I don’t agree with the majority that gets mad at WME and even Ashley when the British press and U.S. press have a go at them. I don’t get the point in fighting back at every article, they would never stop and then it would show that they can get them to respond to every little thing. And even when they do respond, people criticize it. I personally don’t get why they care what a woman who is not a working Royal does anymore. They hated her when she was there, they hate her now that she dared to leave. She can’t win, so why try to rebut. Same issue with Harry. Everyone acts like he needs to leak against his father when it’s real obvious they are in contact again, but he’s avoiding Charles’s messy wife and his terrible brother.
Very well put, I couldn’t agree more.👏🏼💐
Eh, I think their PR strategy absolutely needed to be improved and you know what? It has improved over the last two years. So that tells me that someone on the inside at Team Sussex also thought there needed to be some changes and improvements.
We saw that with the big pushback via US Weekly against the story in THR about Meghan being a horrible boss. We saw it with the clear statement in the spring about Charles not having time to meet with Harry. We’re seeing it with Sussex.com.
No one thinks they need to respond to every single negative story in the British press (who has time?!?) but I do think they need to continue the new strategy of responding to big negative stories in a very straightforward and matter of fact way. There definitely has been a shift over the last year or so and I think its a positive shift.
What I appreciate about their strategy is that every rebuttal is detached and matter-of-fact – no screaming, crying and throwing up, no wounded feelings. All of their emotions are targeted toward their work, warmth, sympathy, compassion and admiration for others – positive PR.
Oh, look another former staffer of Meghan who loathes her so much that she now again *checks notes* working for her…
Another great example in my opinion of a shift in their PR strategy like I mentioned above – Ashley came out with a good statement about why she is leaving and how she will continue to work with them, and Meghan had a good statement about supporting her and continuing to work with her etc.
Its a move clearly designed to get ahead of the “turnover at camp Sussex!!!!” stories. The British press will still try, of course, but now these two statements are already out there.
I guess this is why Harry’s successful overseas trip hasn’t received the coverage it deserves. I wish Ashley luck, but the Sussexes deserve better.
I’ve seen it covered in numerous places and more importantly in more than soft focus magazines. I’ve seen Reuters, CNN, AP, and CBS and NBC News covering it in the US. What type of coverage do people expect for their things? I think that there’s a bit of a disconnect from what supporters think is reasonable coverage and what reasonable coverage is for this type of philanthropy in general.
Huh? It’s been covered by the press. Are you looking for it in the British tabloids?
It’s literally being covered all over the place.
Harry’s trip to South Africa is a private, press free trip. The objective of it is to show wealthy donors who are accompanying him on the trip the good work Sentebale is doing in order to secure funding. This type of pressing the flesh is invaluable for the charity. This is not a tour like Nigeria or Colombia. The amount of press coverage it is receiving is entirely appropriate considering the media have not been invited to any of the events, not even a pool reporter.
I’m a little pissed (at myself!): I *just* got back from a family dream trip to So. Africa (Cape Town, Johannesburg, Krueger Nat’l Park (Timbavati, Sabi-Sands). If we timed it a *little* better, we could’ve been there when Harry was there. Damn! lol
I’ve seen coverage of Harry’s traveling everywhere. He just did a sit down with Paul Gasol for BetterUp. He’s having a great couple of weeks of work and publicity.
They seem to inspire and encourage their staff. Even Josh cannot remember his surname who left after 3months says they re great to work for.i think this year has been better for the sussexes as they are starting to take the advice given to them. Working for people who are constantly under media scrutiny is stressful for the staff as well . I don’t know how Harry and Meghan have had the strength to move on with the constant media troll, like that horrible Kinsey Schofield; Angela levin, creepy Tom bowers piers Morgan; always harping on about how horrible they are. Meghan must feel depressed sometime as they are always casting her as an evil controlling bitch. I cannot understand when anyone who has met her and worked with her thinks she is great. I also cannot understand how the royals in the uk get away with pure murder. It makes me think the Charles has a lot to do with all the media in the uk.
A few blogs back, I commented on the British tabloid/media narrative (and now also that of some the American digital mags) that “H&M have a high staf turnover due to Meghan’s difficult behaviour”, as such:
I indicated that I believe that most management and top positions at Archewell – at the start of the organisation (meaning the foundation and the production companies) were deliberately temporary in nature to build the organisation, by acquiring the necessary expertise from: experts/consultants, freelancers and short-time contracts for staff employment (e.i.; for1, 2 years).
Now I think that they’ve adopted it as their HR-policy and that the model is still useful for them, as far as the senior positions are concerned.
After all, Archewell exists only 4 years. You are not going to fill it with expensive permanent top staff who you can’t get rid of quickly, if need too. This staffing strategy is very common for startups (PS: a startup is considered in the first 5 years).
This is my take too. Its expensive to live in LA, even a six figure income can be tight believe it or not. And the Sussexes can’t spend all of the foundation money on a bunch of high paid staff. I imagine James Holt is being paid a lot to keep him here in the US. So this is a way for Ashley Hanson to make the money she wants and still be available to the Sussexes when needed for big projects.
Yess, and she got the royal endorsement too. Bet you, that girl is gonna make some good money, after just 2 years of employment with H&M.
I’m not sure I agree with the belief that Sussex comms have not been as effective as they could have been. They can’t shut up the tabloid culture in one fell swoop. How do we know that Harry and Meghan are “finally” listening to advice about countering the bile from the UK and the US magas? The kind of smearing that Meghan and Harry endured was extreme although not unprecdented because the tabloids have destroyed lives and driven their victims to suicide. Meghan and Harry were quite measured in getting their story out- first the Oprah interview, and then Spare. (I think the Oprah interview was more Meghan focussed). They can’t be denying every single petty thing. Their counter was their work and their appearances, and yes, their awards. Harry said clearly that they would not deal with the three specific tabloids. The Sussexes have and are suing all the major tabloids. People who want to hate are going to hate. A lot of people consume hate or read trash but do not necessarily believe it. They collaborate with major players, and no one is snubbing them. They’ve had a very productive year so far and it’s not over yet. The BM are sounding more and more unhinged, and what can you conclude about someone who keeps briefing the press about how much they hate someone or is mad at someone. The times that there have been counters have been dignified, professional, and succinct. In fact, each counter has been effective and brilliant. Remember “service is universal” and they prove that everyday. “The king has a busy schedule” says he can’t be bothered when it’s clear there is nothing on his schedule. They have to use their energy to living purposeful lives- raising their children, doing their work to do good in the world, and doing things that bring them joy. I know that we all hope and wish for victory for Harry and Meghan someday soon, and to see at least diminishing power in the tabloid culture. We are all frustrated and outraged on their behalf.
I say, ungraciously, she better get typing. She’s got a lot of catching up to do. I’m not giving anyone kudos until I see that they are a fighter and taking very good care of H&M. And bloody brilliant. This is warfare: suit up and get out there. Not carelessly, but very judiciously, this game can be won.
@Therese
I totally agree. It’s actually warfare. The last 9 months plus the last 5 years have proved the hold the royal family have on not only the British Tabloids but many other publications namely Murdoch and they all work in tangent with one another.
I really DO NOT understand what possibly the Windsors could be doing to keep a hold over all these publications and even the news cycles on television. Their BOT FARMS are so deep in sh*t i don’t know what to even think half the time aboutbthat. They literally control Quora Q&A. They troll all the reddit forums and even sites like these and the likes.
It just absolutely baffles me how they literally covered up Kate disappearance all year. Making up FAKE articles of appearances, defending fake photos, obsufucation, etc etc etc. They were actively (along with their BOT FARMS) calling people out for being hateful because they didn’t believe the cancer lie or the body double prancing around the Farmers Markets after all the madness the palace was putting out. They had those BOTS firmly entrenched in forums and all over social media calling people cold and callous for those that questioned the lies, weirdness, fraud, body doubles, fake and Ai images/videos etc. And you were a hateful person if you questioned the fact if Kate really had cancer. All of that was deeply embedded in tabloids, Murdoch tabs and social media. And yet KP never once did proper updates through their communications team. Anyhow, I won’t continue to go into all of that. But what I want to know is what in the right hell does William have or given the British Press and other publications for them to lie and obsufucate for them. I mean the SUN literally admitted to the collaboration of with Body Double at the Farmers Market.
I just understand. It’s quite obvious William made deals with these devils 5 to 6 years back when he began to attack Harry, Meghan and their children and run them from the entire country.
But what deals could possibly keep all these publications in sync. What deals could possibly be made with Murdoch ? Surely, it couldn’t have been over the phone hacking imo. He got his hush money from them and moved on from that.
I just don’t understand. Maybe it’s the Windsors spending as much money as they do on their BOT FARMS on these publications. I think they pay them off surely.
Anyhow, it’s definitely WARFARE. I agree with Therese. It’s truly remarkable they have gotten this far.
Harry looks so much like Prince Phillip.