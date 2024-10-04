Kate McKinnon’s most embarrassing moment on set is relatable



Today’s edition of “Celebrities, They’re Just Like Us” features Kate McKinnon. Kate appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. During her interview, Drew had Kate’s former SNL and Ghostbusters co-star Leslie Jones Zoom in for the “Final Five” segment to do a bit where she asked Kate a bunch of questions. One of the questions, which I can’t believe no one has ever asked Kate before, was, “What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done on set?”

After asking, Leslie sits back and gives Kate an all-knowing look that basically went, “Oh I know an embarrassing thing you did.” After sighing, Kate responds with a story about how she was doing a scene in Ghostbusters with Melissa McCarthy and Kristin Wiig when she let a loud fart slip out. It caught everyone so off-guard that they had to stop filming! Hahaha, oh man.

On this morning’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew Barrymore invited Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones to virtually ask her former co-star a series of questions in the “Final Five” segment. However, McKinnon — who starred on SNL from 2012 to 2022 — seemed to clam up when Jones asked her to name the most embarrassing thing she had ever done on set. “Should I say it?” McKinnon contemplated, before finally adding, “It was on the set of Ghostbusters. I was sitting between Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig. They were rolling and I farted.” “It was audible,” she continued. “And everyone had to stop filming because everyone was so surprised — so surprised — that I had let it happen.” McKinnon isn’t the only actor to come out with an embarrassing farting story this week. Men in Black director Barry Sonnenfeld revealed on the latest episode of Kelly Ripa‘s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast that the entire set had to be evacuated “for about three hours” after Will Smith farted. The director explained that Smith and co-star Tommy Lee Jones had to be “hermetically sealed” in a pod that was being used for the car in one action sequence. However, Smith allegedly let one loose while they were filming. “Will Smith is a farter,” Sonnenfeld said, per Variety. “It’s just some people are. And you really don’t want to be inside a very small hermetically sealed space with a Will Smith fart. You don’t even want to be sitting next to him at the Disney ranch.” He added, “We evacuated the stage for about three hours. And that’s incredible. No, he’s, you know, a lovely guy. Just, he farts. Some do, some don’t.”

This is so relatable! At least she was among friends, haha. We have all been there, done that, right? I think we all try to hold it in or do that thing where you let whoever you’re with go ahead of you or you move a few feet away in hopes of mitigating any damage, but sometimes, you just can’t help it! The worst is when you’re in a gym class and are not as in control. That happened to me once when I was taking a mat pilates class and it just came on out. I was like, “Okay, Rosie, don’t look around, you don’t want to know if anyone heard that, it’s allll good. Just pray it doesn’t smell.”

On the flip side, my family and I were on a cross-country flight to San Diego recently, and there was someone seated around us that basically passed gas almost non-stop from our layover in Nashville until we landed at SAN. So which is the worse thing to happen in public – a harmless, loud fart that you can’t really deny was you or a Silent But Deadly one that makes everyone in your vicinity start side-eyeing each other to see who dealt it?