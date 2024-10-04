Liz Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris at Harris’s campaign rally in Wisconsin

Former Representative Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, have both endorsed Kamala Harris. If you told me back in 2000 that the Cheney family would be all-in on a Black and Indian-American Democratic presidential candidate, I would have called you crazy. People can really surprise you. Liz Cheney absolutely disagrees with President Biden and VP Kamala Harris on some big policy issues. Some would say that Liz Cheney disagrees with VP Harris 95% of the time… but I don’t think it’s that much. It’s more like 80/20. But Liz Cheney was also part of the January 6th Committee, and she fully understands the unique danger Donald Trump presents to America. She understands, as does her father, that the first task is simply saving the country from a megalomaniac fascist. The Cheneys didn’t bargain with VP Harris or the campaign, they didn’t withhold their endorsements until Kamala did this or that. They just endorsed for the good of the country. On Thursday, Liz Cheney appeared at a Harris campaign event in Wisconsin. Her speech was wonderful, and she was visibly moved by the chants of “thank you Liz.”

What I love about Cheney’s speech is that she’s not compromising on her beliefs whatsoever. There’s no snide comment about “holding her nose to vote for the lesser of two evils,” there’s no Republican conspiracies, there’s no sniping about this or that. She calls Kamala Harris a patriot and speaks of what Harris’s leadership will bring for the country. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Liz Cheney is a profile in political courage. Now, do I also think that if Kamala Harris wins, Liz Cheney is likely to get a cabinet position? Probably. But I doubt that has been explicitly bargained or requested.

It is an honor to have the endorsement of @Liz_Cheney. The vast majority of us agree: We must hold sacred America's fundamental principles. If you share that view—no matter your political party—there is a place for you in this campaign. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 3, 2024