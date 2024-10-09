Prince Harry said Archie & Lili ‘have been blessed with their mother’s thick hair’

Prince Harry has repeatedly expressed his surprise that his ginger genes overpowered Meghan’s genes. Their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are both redheads, although we haven’t seen either kid in a while, and it’s likely that their hair color has changed as they both get older. Archie’s hair, once bright orange, looks like it’s getting darker with age. Lilibet might end up a strawberry-blonde. Why are we talking about Harry’s genes? Well, he brought it up! He talked about it with one of Hello’s editors when he was in London for the WellChild Awards:
The Duke of Sussex has shared a sweet tidbit about his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, revealing that the youngsters have been “blessed” with their mother Meghan Markle’s long, thick hair. In this week’s issue of HELLO!, chief content officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon writes about meeting Harry at last month’s WellChild Awards. Harry, 40, is patron of the children’s charity and has been attending the annual awards for years, while HELLO! is a long-time media partner.
“I knew that the WellChild Awards were special to Prince Harry, but it wasn’t until I had seen him in action that I was able to understand quite how much this special day means to the 40-year-old royal,” Sophie, who attended the ceremony, writes. “From the moment he arrived in the reception room, he had an infectious energy about him, and there were no airs and graces at all as he chatted animatedly about his own children ahead of the event.”
Sophie adds: “Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother’s thick hair, he told us, self- effacingly, as he marvelled that it won’t be long until Lili can sit on hers.”
“He was enjoying being 40 and had been told by friends that it was the best decade, so he had high hopes for it. His wonderful wife Meghan was holding the fort, he said, her hands full with not only their two children but also their three dogs, which he joked were not quite house-trained. Not to mention the chickens!”
Sophie adds that the father-of-two was “in his element”. “The real joy for Harry is the time he spends with the children, parents and professionals being celebrated on the night. Our royal editor Emily Nash accompanies him each year and is genuinely moved each time as she observes the Duke down on his knees with the children, joking, laughing and raising smiles while he plays with the kids – something that has become even more profound for him since he became a father himself.”
“Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother’s thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marvelled that it won’t be long until Lili can sit on hers.” OMG. Lili’s hair is so long! And you could tell from the photos of Archie several years ago that he has a full head of thick curls. Hopefully the Spencer and Windsor bald-ass genes don’t descend on Archie too early. As for the rest of it… it’s not like Hello is writing this through gritted teeth. They seem genuinely happy that Harry stopped into London for a good cause. If anything, there’s a tinge of regret, like… we wish he could be around more often. Too bad the left-behinds are psychos!
Harry is always engaging with people of his charities this time it’s with the children. I’m glad he had fun with it and his little bits that he talks about his beloved little family. Harry is happy and living his best life!
M, also had reddish-auburn hair as an-infant, too.
I think Archie has the most striking hair color with that ginger brown combination. Just the perfect mix of both parents.
I wonder if lili’s hair has gotten as curly as her brother’s or if it’s more wavy
It sounds like Archie’s hair is auburn, like his great-aunt Sarah Spencer’s was, when she was younger. I’m happy to see the Spencer genes are coming through with both kids. So gorgeous!
Thick hair: the black heritage is coming through?
Black people have different types of hair. We deal with thin hair and hair loss like other races.
That was my first thought. That they both have thick, curly hair.
His comment about how long her hair is would suggest not curly though.
@Mightymolly, Meghan had long thick curly hair when she was young (before she began straightening it), so I’m not sure why you think curly can’t mean long. Plenty of people have hair that’s both long and curly.
I just did an image search, and I can’t find any pictures of Meghan with curly hair long enough to sit on. She has beautiful hair just below her shoulders, but by no means extraordinarily long.
I have thick curly hair (I’ve worn it long and short over the years) and I’m a pale-skinned Irish girl.
Remember the trip they took to Costa Rica with the kids, lili’s hair had already grown really long and was already down her back even in a pony tail.
That was my first thought when I read the article
I too hope little Archie escapes the Windsor baldness curse. If his mother’s incredible mane of thick hair is any indication, the odds are on his side. So happy for Harry to have the family life he wanted. Everyone should be adored this opportunity. I remember reading in his memoir Spare, William telling him he needs to accept that he may not have his own family and he needs to be alright with this. When I read this I felt incredibly sad knowing this is what they hoped for him. So happy he found his love and bounced when they tried to take it away from him.
That struck me too. Imagine telling someone (especially one in their early 30s) that they should accept never having their own family. Just awful.
That’s William!
male pattern baldness is generally X linked so, if Archie does develop it, it would come from Meghan’s side
Harry sounds really proud of his family. I’m so happy for him. The British press won’t admit it but they’re desperate for Harry and Meghan to return to royal life. It’s not going to happen and it’s what they deserve.
Cute thinking of little Lilibet with long strawberry blonde hair..🥰 both those children are going to be absolutely gorgeous.
Dear Haz,
you need to be very brave now, but the Duke of Rosarito, whom you all have quite rightfully blanked, is also bald.
With my most sincere wishes for Archie to have a full head of hair beyond his retirement
Signed, me
I’d like to see that little ginger Lili with a head full of red wavy, long hair, looking exactly like her grandma Diana as a child. The Windsors (read W&K) would be very jealous.
If they have red hair it’s because BOTH Harry and Meghan have the genes for it. The kids being gingers are not due to Harry’s genes winning out over Meghan’s. The redhead gene is recessive. They got it from Meghan, too.
I don’t think you are right in this.
Genetics are complicated and not as simple as x+y=z absolutely. But red hair is recessive. Meghan has the genes for it from Bad Dad and Harry is a redhead. It’s why red hair can hide in a family and then pop up generations after the last one sometimes.
Red hair and blue eyes are the rarest of combinations, around 0.17% of the population has BOTH recessive traits or mutations.
I think it is complicated, but red hair is recessive and barring some mutation, there have be be ginger genes on both sides. But it often stays hidden through a generation or two and arises unexpectedly.
My sister and her husband both have dark brown hair. My parents have dark hair too, but at least one of my Dad’s aunts had red hair and so did an aunt of my brother-in-law (he is fully Irish American). So one of my sister’s daughters got true red hair. It’s beautiful!
The DNA for red hair is not as strong as brown. In order to have red hair, the alleles (portions of genes) from each parent need to be red. These are recessive traits.
Exactly, though the chances are higher if one parent is a redhead. I have red hair. My dad had red hair. My mom has brown hair (there is red in her family, obviously). My brother has brown hair.
From the last full picture I saw, her birthday picture, Lili has blue eyes and reddish hair. I hope it stays! We are rare!!
Similar for me. My mom had brown hair, my father light brown. But my paternal grandmother is a ginger. My brother is a ginger. I have brown hair but have the gene. My husband is a ginger as are all three of our kids, two of whom have blue eyes. My oldest has grey eyes.
My mom and brother have brown eyes. I’m the only one in my entire family with green eyes, to the point where it was an awkward talking point my whole life.
Both of them are descended from Edward III, as are William and Kate, They are all distant cousins.
Right? Harry keeps owning those red-haired genes lol. But it wouldn’t get passed down unless Meghan had the recessive gene for red hair. So it’s a combo of their genes that produced the gingers. Now, the thickness, idk about that. That probably is all Meghan😂? Poor Harry. As his hair recedes a little more each day, he’s just happy they got their mama’s thick hair.
Actually, Harry’s uncle Earl Spencer has thick hair, and his mother and aunts all had very thick hair as children, and I think, even now. Harry just got hit by the Windsor curse. Fingers crossed that his children will continue to take after the Spencer side.
That is true and thank you for saying so!
I have a similar genetic makeup to the kids. I’m half Black (Dad had very dark hair, almost black) half white (mom is a carrot top). The ginger is in all four of us. With my siblings it’s in natural highlights. For me, is the dominant color. I don’t think red hair genes work exactly the same way as blonde when it comes to dominant and recessive. I think it may be co dominant.
As a biracial person, I love the double heritage I get to experience, and I’m so glad these kids get the same gift. They are also about 3/4 white. When kids are 3/4 white, they definitely get to enjoy both heritages, but people often forget that the white heritage can be easily seen for a reason. Many people we think of as white are genetically mixed, too. They simply look white.
Sorry if this is a double post! I think my first comment got lost.
Their life together came at a cost but I’m glad Harry and Meghan found each other, everybody deserves to be happy 💕
Archie has a great head of hair. Long may he keep it! I thought the baldness gene ran thru the mom’s side – as in, your sons will have hair like their maternal grandfather and uncles? Unfortunately, Toxic Tom doesn’t have the best hairline
I can’t wait till they next release a photo of the kids. I’m sure they’ve changed a lot. I do applaud them for keep the kids private tho – so even a photo from behind would be fine by me LOL. Just show us this amazing hair!
They also say the bald genes are maternal, but I believe they have backtracked on that. I really don’t think it’s true. My husband inherited his receding hairline from his father. My son was getting a touch of it (luckily they have better remedies now and he addressed it right away, so he should keep his hair). NONE of the men on my side have it. My husband’s maternal grandfather had a thick head of hair until he died in his 80s. In our case at least, it seems to be paternal.
Think about Harry. Charles’ hairlines is receding but his uncle Charles Spencer’s is not. I don’t think the late Earl Spencer, Diana’s father, was prematurely balding either?
Harry seems happy, not just content, with his life. How strong he must be to be willing to walk away from the only life he had known and how much love and trust he has in Meghan to start a life away from his upbringing. I’m glad it worked out for him! On a personal note, I would love to see updated pictures of the kids, but I respect their decision not to show them.
Diana had very thick hair – Spencer genes must have kicked in along with Doria’s good genes!