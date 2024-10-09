“The full trailer for ‘A Complete Unknown’ is actually really good?” links

Maybe I’m completely off-base, but I think A Complete Unknown looks really good? Timothee Chalamet might even get an Oscar nom for playing Bob Dylan. I was sold on this as soon as Johnny Cash calls him “Big D.” [Hollywood Life]
Nope,, not seeing Dylan, I can only see Timothy Chalamet having a bad hair day
Bad? Do you have any idea how much gel it takes to make your hair look that mussed? 😉
I respect him, but I’m also a little fatigued on him.
Emily in Paris is dumbly dumb. Get off my TV already!
Honestly, Timothee looks like a young Billie Joe Armstrong in the footer pic and he should play him next in a Green Day biopic.
But on topic, I’m excited to see this movie. I loved the documentaries Don’t Look Back and No Direction Home that focused on Dylan’s transition to electric and his relationship with Joan Baez so I’m looking forward to this.
Same!
(Also recommend bio, “Positively 4th Street: The Lives and Times of Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Mimi Baez Farina and Richard Farina.”) THAT would make a pretty great bio-pic.
I know he’s young but I always sort of wanted that worldly, avant-garde, humble artist image of his to be real. I just can’t unsee the Kylie Jenner of it all, the rumors he was a diva on this set, and the instinct he’s just another Hollywood type. This movie looks good and I’m sure I’ll see it. But do we have young, Gen Z, true artists making movies these days who are unapologetically breaking molds and burning down the institutions in 2024? I feel like this was definitely an archetype in the late 90s-early 00s and we just don’t see that kind of risk anymore or that kind of depth.
Bob Dylan had lightning in a bottle during the 60s, as a poet and musician. He has the Nobel to show for it. But part of his magic has always been how inscrutable he and his art can be. I remember Jack Nicholson asking him “but what does it mean?” A biopic does the opposite, it ties his work and life to prosaic ground. I watched the trailer but I’ll keep listening to and watching the original Dylan, there’s so much whimsy and joy in the ineffable.
I’m so old I was there when Dylan broke out.
Weird to see so many musicians of my youth get the Bio movie treatment.