“The full trailer for ‘A Complete Unknown’ is actually really good?” links
  • October 09, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Maybe I’m completely off-base, but I think A Complete Unknown looks really good? Timothee Chalamet might even get an Oscar nom for playing Bob Dylan. I was sold on this as soon as Johnny Cash calls him “Big D.” [Hollywood Life]
Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong & Maria Bakalova premiere The Apprentice in New York. I don’t really want to see it, but I wish them well. [Just Jared]
Jamie Dornan looks good in these Loewe ads. [Socialite Life]
Rihanna photographed ASAP Rocky for W Mag. [LaineyGossip]
What are some weird American things which Americans don’t even realize is weird? “Flags everywhere” – no, it’s true, we love our flag!! [Pajiba]
The vibes between Julianne Moore & Tilda Swinton are immaculate. [Go Fug Yourself]
A Halloween safety video from 1977. [OMG Blog]
Natasha Lyonne is really one of a kind. [RCFA]
Matt Damon does the silliest things. [Seriously OMG]
How many unmarried Duggars are out there? [Starcasm]
Emily In Paris Season 4 is brilliantly dumb, if that makes sense. [Buzzfeed]

9 Responses to ““The full trailer for ‘A Complete Unknown’ is actually really good?” links”

  1. Chaine says:
    October 9, 2024 at 12:52 pm

    Nope,, not seeing Dylan, I can only see Timothy Chalamet having a bad hair day

  2. Kittenmom says:
    October 9, 2024 at 1:07 pm

    Emily in Paris is dumbly dumb. Get off my TV already!

  3. Sue says:
    October 9, 2024 at 1:33 pm

    Honestly, Timothee looks like a young Billie Joe Armstrong in the footer pic and he should play him next in a Green Day biopic.
    But on topic, I’m excited to see this movie. I loved the documentaries Don’t Look Back and No Direction Home that focused on Dylan’s transition to electric and his relationship with Joan Baez so I’m looking forward to this.

    • martha says:
      October 9, 2024 at 2:34 pm

      Same!

      (Also recommend bio, “Positively 4th Street: The Lives and Times of Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Mimi Baez Farina and Richard Farina.”) THAT would make a pretty great bio-pic.

  4. Justjj says:
    October 9, 2024 at 2:08 pm

    I know he’s young but I always sort of wanted that worldly, avant-garde, humble artist image of his to be real. I just can’t unsee the Kylie Jenner of it all, the rumors he was a diva on this set, and the instinct he’s just another Hollywood type. This movie looks good and I’m sure I’ll see it. But do we have young, Gen Z, true artists making movies these days who are unapologetically breaking molds and burning down the institutions in 2024? I feel like this was definitely an archetype in the late 90s-early 00s and we just don’t see that kind of risk anymore or that kind of depth.

  5. Truthiness says:
    October 9, 2024 at 2:41 pm

    Bob Dylan had lightning in a bottle during the 60s, as a poet and musician. He has the Nobel to show for it. But part of his magic has always been how inscrutable he and his art can be. I remember Jack Nicholson asking him “but what does it mean?” A biopic does the opposite, it ties his work and life to prosaic ground. I watched the trailer but I’ll keep listening to and watching the original Dylan, there’s so much whimsy and joy in the ineffable.

  6. yipyip says:
    October 9, 2024 at 4:47 pm

    I’m so old I was there when Dylan broke out.
    Weird to see so many musicians of my youth get the Bio movie treatment.

