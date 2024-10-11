Emmanuel Macron: ‘Emily in Paris’ is ‘good for the image of France,’ she can’t go to Rome

Frenchies will probably disagree with me, but Emmanuel Macron is still riding high internationally for the spectacular Paris Olympics. While there were some weird moments – the entire opening ceremony, the food complaints in the Olympic Village – the Olympics were a buffet of amazing international press for France and President Macron. Paris has re-established itself as the cultural capital of the world during Macron’s tenure, and the Olympics solidified that in a breathtakingly beautiful way. So it seems right that Macron is giving interviews to Variety about culture, filmmaking and TV. He’s apparently a huge fan of Emily In Paris – his wife made a funny cameo in Season 4 – and he has a lot of opinions about AI, French auteurs and forcing streamers to invest in local productions. You can read the full Variety cover story here (it’s super interesting), and here are some highlights:

His favorite memory from the Paris Olympics: “I’m hesitating between [swimmer] Léon Marchand, when he won his two gold medals in two hours on the same day. It was incredible. He wasn’t the favorite. And in judo as well, when we got the gold medal for the team after this incredible finale with Japan with Teddy Riner.

When Celine Dion sang at the opening ceremony: “I did [get emotional]! I think everybody was emotional at this very moment. Obviously, I knew that it was Celine Dion, but it was a surprise. You could feel the surprise in the audience when she appeared — all the lights, this moment of celebration, Celine Dion, appearing suddenly by the Eiffel Tower, as well as the song itself [Edith Piaf ’s “Hymne à l’Amour”], created a huge emotion.

The financial & tourism boost from the Olympics: “Our country managed to welcome the world in perfect security conditions, sharing our culture, heritage and art of living, along with our festive spirit. We’ve been able to do so with the boldness that characterizes us. It’s the best image we could project of our country. In Paris, we welcomed 1.7 million tourists during the first week of the Olympics, with very good prospects until the end of the summer for international visitors. Overall, the beautiful images of Paris and France during the Olympic Games will undoubtedly have a very positive impact in the short and medium term.

Advice for Los Angeles ahead of the 2028 games: “Oscar Wilde said something like, “Don’t try to be someone else. It’s already taken.” We did something unique because we wanted to make something unique. So do your own Olympic Games. Don’t try to copy anything. Be creative. Be in line with your identity, your history, even your paradoxes. Be yourself.

His wife Brigitte’s cameo in the fourth season of “Emily in Paris”: “I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it. It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her. I think it’s good for the image of France. “Emily in Paris” is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country. For my own business, it’s a very good initiative.

On the possibility that ‘Emily In Paris’ would go to Rome: “We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris! “Emily in Paris“ in Rome doesn‘t make sense.”

On Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in Paris: “It’s very impressive! She’s one of the few artists who are able to gather so many people. Happily, the concerts in Paris went well. It was before the terrorist concerns, and she had some concerts canceled in other parts of the continent. For French people, for all generations and for the economy in the cities where she appeared, it was absolutely unique. This is a phenomenon.

There’s a deepfake of Macron & Taylor: “I haven’t seen that one, but I saw one this summer where I was made to look like I was kissing one of our male security officers. Millions of people have seen it. Which isn’t a bad thing in itself, but it’s not the reality. We can do all sorts of things with AI, but for people who are vulnerable, it can plunge them into depression. It can be a form of harassment. It destabilizes people, and it can disinform, which can upset our democracies. This is something that needs to be regulated.

Whether he was surprised that Joe Biden stepped out of the presidential race: “I was surprised. I think it was a personal choice, but I have a lot of respect because it’s always a very difficult choice. I do respect him and what he decided because he did it for the country.

Is the U.S. ready to elect its first female president? “The U.S. is a great democracy, so they are ready to be innovative and move forward. I have to say, it’s not super innovative to elect a woman. They are half of humanity and half of the country. Same on our side. So yes, of course!