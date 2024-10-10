Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves reunite for 30th anniversary of Speed



One of my all-time favorite movies from the 1990s/ever is Speed. It came out when I was 10 years old, and I have always regarded it as one of my “origin story” movies for why I’m such a big fan of action movies. Speed turns 30 this year. To mark the occasion, there was a special screening on Tuesday at the Beyond Fest American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles. Sandra Bullock showed up alongside Keanu Reeves and director Jan de Bont. While backstage, all three took some time to answer questions about the movie.

“We knew we were doing something wacky,” said Reeves of playing SWAT officer Jack Traven, who boards a bus rigged to detonate a bomb if its speed drops below 50 mph.

“I was behind the wheel of a projectile, so I was just happy to be alive at the end of the day,” joked Bullock, who played Annie Porter, a passenger on the bus who helps to prevent its explosion. I mean I was new to the whole game so I wasn’t aware of what was happening or what felt right or what was not supposed to feel a certain way, but I was just, you’re just in it.”

Speaking about how the actors were really “smashing into things” during filming, Bullock added, “So I think as an actor and, as I was a newbie, I was behind the wheel wanting everyone to be safe. It was special.”

For de Bont, Speed’s stars were integral to its critical and commercial success. “I have never been so proud of those two actors, what they did for me and quite often unnatural to them,” said the filmmaker.

“What they had to do is just unbelievable. But the relationship that those two created together is absolutely amazing,” he continued. “And seeing it back on the screen tonight, it was so real. They were absolutely perfect. All the emotions were right, all the laughter was right, all the smiling, the little smoothing.”

“It was really, really cool. And I had to tell them how great they both were,” he continued. “I mean I realized more now how great you guys were at the time. I have to say busy, but now I really say, ‘Oh s—,’ and it’s so good.”

The award-winning Speed spawned a poorly received sequel in 1997, Speed 2: Cruise Control, starring a returning Bullock, Jason Patric and Willem Dafoe.