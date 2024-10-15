Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to the Yankees-Guardians game last night

Embed from Getty Images

This is “bye week” for the Kansas City Chiefs, which explains why Travis Kelce is in New York with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. Taylor owns a huge loft in Tribeca, and she’s mostly based out of NYC these days (and has been for a while) Taylor and Travis were out and about in NYC over the weekend, and then on Monday, Travis took Taylor to a baseball game. Jerrod Carmichael was there too (he’s a new friend for Swift).

The game was between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees won! Apparently, Travis is a big Guardians fan, mostly because he’s an Ohio native. I think Travis is just a big sports fan in general and he’s possibly trying to get Taylor more into other sports. It’s funny because she only became a football fan when she started dating Travis, and I think she’s pretty much over sports beyond football. It looked like Travis was trying to explain something about baseball and Taylor could not give less of a f–k. Still, a nice date night. They spent the weekend looking cute while going out to dinner, so they had one Travis-centric date night on Monday. Good for them.

Nothing like a #Postseason night at the ballpark for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PWjcf3F1hF — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2024

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS LEAVING THE GAME TODAY!!!! SHE LOOKS GORGEOUS OMG pic.twitter.com/AHdTeOW6HU — line 🌙 (@nessianxx) October 15, 2024

