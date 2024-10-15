Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to the Yankees-Guardians game last night

This is “bye week” for the Kansas City Chiefs, which explains why Travis Kelce is in New York with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. Taylor owns a huge loft in Tribeca, and she’s mostly based out of NYC these days (and has been for a while) Taylor and Travis were out and about in NYC over the weekend, and then on Monday, Travis took Taylor to a baseball game. Jerrod Carmichael was there too (he’s a new friend for Swift).

The game was between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees won! Apparently, Travis is a big Guardians fan, mostly because he’s an Ohio native. I think Travis is just a big sports fan in general and he’s possibly trying to get Taylor more into other sports. It’s funny because she only became a football fan when she started dating Travis, and I think she’s pretty much over sports beyond football. It looked like Travis was trying to explain something about baseball and Taylor could not give less of a f–k. Still, a nice date night. They spent the weekend looking cute while going out to dinner, so they had one Travis-centric date night on Monday. Good for them.

5 Responses to “Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to the Yankees-Guardians game last night”

  1. Arizona says:
    October 15, 2024 at 8:26 am

    she’s been an Eagles fans – not a superfan by any stretch, but she did reference wearing her Eagles shirt in a song on evermore, and that was in 2020. she’s from PA and her dad’s a big football guy, so she’s probably been a casual fan.

    • Barrett says:
      October 15, 2024 at 8:38 am

      I once pretended to be more into football for a year while dating someone. Once the initial attraction wore off I was like ugh this is not my jam! And I noticed he ate, drank and slept football, and then baseball, and golf, and hockey and march madness. i’m laughing there was no other hobby. I learned a lesson. But I am jealous. I think it’s great to be very into sports and wish I was raised to appreciate and understand more. I instead was in a house reading classics and historical fiction or going to museums. I just cant change my interestes all though I’ve tried. It’s like I missed the sports interest window. She looks way better here – more natural and relaxed.

  2. Melly says:
    October 15, 2024 at 8:34 am

    There’s a video of her doing a little dance with her drink and snacks and I just feel seen with that

  3. Josephine says:
    October 15, 2024 at 8:36 am

    If I had the money, I would definitely be seeing tons of live events in really nice seats!

  4. Miranda says:
    October 15, 2024 at 8:40 am

    She looks really cute here. Casual Taylor (though still more dressed up than most of our definitions of “casual”) is the best Taylor, I think.

