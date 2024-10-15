Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to the Yankees-Guardians game last night

This is “bye week” for the Kansas City Chiefs, which explains why Travis Kelce is in New York with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. Taylor owns a huge loft in Tribeca, and she’s mostly based out of NYC these days (and has been for a while) Taylor and Travis were out and about in NYC over the weekend, and then on Monday, Travis took Taylor to a baseball game. Jerrod Carmichael was there too (he’s a new friend for Swift).
The game was between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees won! Apparently, Travis is a big Guardians fan, mostly because he’s an Ohio native. I think Travis is just a big sports fan in general and he’s possibly trying to get Taylor more into other sports. It’s funny because she only became a football fan when she started dating Travis, and I think she’s pretty much over sports beyond football. It looked like Travis was trying to explain something about baseball and Taylor could not give less of a f–k. Still, a nice date night. They spent the weekend looking cute while going out to dinner, so they had one Travis-centric date night on Monday. Good for them.
she’s been an Eagles fans – not a superfan by any stretch, but she did reference wearing her Eagles shirt in a song on evermore, and that was in 2020. she’s from PA and her dad’s a big football guy, so she’s probably been a casual fan.
I once pretended to be more into football for a year while dating someone. Once the initial attraction wore off I was like ugh this is not my jam! And I noticed he ate, drank and slept football, and then baseball, and golf, and hockey and march madness. i’m laughing there was no other hobby. I learned a lesson. But I am jealous. I think it’s great to be very into sports and wish I was raised to appreciate and understand more. I instead was in a house reading classics and historical fiction or going to museums. I just cant change my interestes all though I’ve tried. It’s like I missed the sports interest window. She looks way better here – more natural and relaxed.
There’s a video of her doing a little dance with her drink and snacks and I just feel seen with that
If I had the money, I would definitely be seeing tons of live events in really nice seats!
She looks really cute here. Casual Taylor (though still more dressed up than most of our definitions of “casual”) is the best Taylor, I think.