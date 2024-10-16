Pedro Pascal was gifted a plush fox on the red carpet, was so gracious



Has anyone here seen The Wild Robot? The new animated movie stars Lupita Nyong’o as a robot who lands on an island and ends up co-parenting an orphaned gosling along with a fox. Some of you must have, because even in its fourth week of release it still beat out Joker: Folie à Flop during the sequel’s second week of release. (Or as my grandmother would say, “That film wasn’t released — it escaped!”) The Wild Robot has done so well, in fact, that a second film has already been confirmed, set to follow the series of books by Peter Brown. From People Magazine’s reporting:

The adventures of The Wild Robot are set to continue! Speaking recently with Deadline, the film’s director Chris Sanders said, “100% yes there are absolutely plans for a second one,” as his DreamWorks animated film continues to perform well at the box office. In The Wild Robot, Lupita Nyong’o voices robot Roz, who crashes on an island and has to learn to survive from the surrounding creatures. She ends up becoming the mother of an orphaned gosling, Brightbill, voiced by Heartstopper star Kit connor. The Wild Robot is based on Peter Brown’s 2016 book by the same name, which is part of a series of three books. The second book is titled The Wild Robot Escapes. According to Brown’s website, the sequel finds Roz exploring a futuristic world with “cities and humans and other robots” while navigating her memories of her life on the island.

[From People]

I’m a firm believer that we need more Lupita Nyong’o in films, so I’m fully on board with her getting this sequel (especially while she’s still waiting for someone to send her that perfect rom-com). But getting back to the first film, it hasn’t opened everywhere yet (and is still beating Joker 2), so stars Lupita and Pedro Pascal were at the London premiere over the weekend ahead of the UK release. Lupita looked resplendent, if ready for winter wonderland season, in a white Chanel suit (she has a new partnership with the fashion house) that had a fun silver piece down the front. Pedro, meanwhile, looked disgustingly sexy in a dark gray suit with a v-neck shirt so low that it basically lined up with the jacket’s lapels. To be clear: I’m NOT complaining.

As if destroying us on visual impact wasn’t enough, Pedro further went on to melt hearts when he stopped for an interview with Claire Rowden from MTV UK while working the red carpet. Claire gifted him a plush stuffed animal fox, in honor of his character Fink the Fox. You guys, the sequence of emotions that then plays out on Pedro’s face… I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s one of the greatest moments ever captured on film. He is so unbelievably gracious and grateful, he goes from, “Oh is this really for me?” to “I’m gonna keep him,” to “Is he really mine?” to “I love him, I needed him!” Don’t ever change, Pedro, you’re perfect. Hey, I have a scathingly brilliant idea — please let’s have Pedro and Lupita star in a rom-com together!

reunited with my favourite aries pedro pascal and gifted him a little fox 🦊❤️ pic.twitter.com/DqC8PR6gLa — claire rowden (@clx1re) October 13, 2024

made pedro pascal a jellycat girl, I do it for the girlies 🫡🦊 pic.twitter.com/UBvU5yovSM — claire rowden (@clx1re) October 14, 2024