Olivia Rodrigo fell through a hole on stage, ‘oh my god, that was fun’



Olivia Rodrigo had the honor, nay, the privilege of being granted an audience with the King of Australian king penguins: Pesto, the giant baby penguin. The grand meeting happened last week at Pesto’s palace, the Sea Life Melbourne aquarium, where Olivia was in town for four stops on her Guts World Tour. While everything after meeting Pesto was naturally going to be a let down by comparison to the fluffy king, I didn’t think things would go downhill so immediately or literally. At her Sunday performance in Melbourne, fans caught on camera Olivia very dramatically falling through a hole on stage. Who left a gaping hole on stage?! Pro that she is, Olivia popped back up and quipped, “Oh my god, that was fun.” Oh, to be young… and able to spring back from a fall so easily.

It really is brutal out here. Olivia Rodrigo’s lyrics imitated life when she took a nasty tumble through a trapdoor while on the stage during her Guts World Tour show in Australia.

The “bad idea right?” singer, 21, was performing at Rod LAver Arena on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Melbourne, when she suddenly disappeared after accidentally falling through a trapdoor.

As the crowd gasped, Rodrigo came up for air and joked about the incident.

“Oh my God, that was fun! I’m OK,” the Grammy winner said, chuckling at her unexpected tumble while pulling herself up.

“Wow, sometimes, there’s just a hole in the stage,” she laughed. “That’s alright.”

Trying to compose herself, the “Vampire” singer took a deep breath and stated, “OK, where was I? How’re we doing tonight, Melbourne?”

Rodrigo quickly recovered from the spill and finished the concert without another fall. She later poked fun at the mishap via TikTok.

Posting a clip of the accident, she captioned the footage, “#subtleforeshadowing.”

The pop star has several shows left on the Australian leg of her first-ever world tour: one more in Melbourne and four in Sydney.

Rodrigo’s plunge happened just weeks before the release of her Netflix concert film, “Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour.”

The streaming giant filmed the special at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The film promises to give fans a look inside her sold-out tour, featuring songs from her latest album, “Guts,” and her debut record, “Sour.”

It’s available to stream on Netflix starting October 29.

“I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans,” the star said in a statement. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

Rodrigo’s 2024 touring year will end after her remaining stops in Australia — but she won’t be on break for long.

The “Deja Vu” singer’s overseas tour will resume in March 2025 at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. Rodrigo will also head to Colombia for Festival Estereo Picnic before ending in Manchester on June 30 and July 1.