Drake debuted a new look & he’s possibly trying to woo Jennifer Lopez?

Drake posted this photo on his socials this week. Just further evidence that Kendrick Lamar really did a number on this dude. The pigtails, the bows, the poutface… it’s like he’s trying to fit in at the playground. Shudder. “And I like to understand ’cause your house was never a home/ 37, but you showing up as a 7-year-old.” Which just reminded me of a popular theory going around – Drake’s 38th birthday is October 24th, next week. There’s a theory that Kendrick will drop his new album on Drake’s birthday. It’s been an open question for months now, ever since Drake and Kendrick’s beef… are we getting a new Kendrick album and when? It would make sense for Kendrick to drop an album before he performs at the Super Bowl Halftime show in February.

As for Drake, he’s still trying to reclaim the narrative or pretend that Kendrick didn’t fundamentally alter Drake’s image and career. One good way for Drake to change the narrative would be a high-profile romance with someone other than a teenage girl. What about newly single Jennifer Lopez? From In Touch:

Drake has been waiting for a second chance with Jennifer Lopez, and now that she’s about to be single again amid her divorce from Ben Affleck, a source exclusively tells In Touch that Drake and J. Lo have been in regular contact, exchanging flirty late-night calls and texts. “As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out,” the insider continues. “He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her.” The “HYFR” rapper, 37, and “Jenny From the Block” songstress, 55, were first romantically linked in 2016, after sharing cozy photos on Instagram and being spotted kissing in videos at a prom-themed party. Months later, the New York native admitted that they were “hanging out” in February 2017, but did not delve further into the specifics of their relationship. “They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile,” the source says. “Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they’re texting every day and things are getting hot.” The insider explains that Jennifer’s “guards are up” as she is “well aware” of Drake’s player ways. While J. Lo may “not putting him in the relationship category,” the source adds that Drake “definitely meets her needs for a hook-up. He’s very intelligent and romantic and she can count on him being discreet because he’s always kept her secrets in the past,” the insider continues. “It’s still in the sexting stage but she loves hearing from him and sharing sexy selfies, he’s very quick to compliment her and he lays it on thick.” When Jennifer’s ready to take things to the next level with Canadian rapper, the source says Drake is prepared to “drop everything and meet her wherever she wants,” adding, “It’s just a matter of her being in the right head space.”

[From In Touch via Yahoo]

I absolutely hope this is false across the board. No, I hope that Drake is trying to woo her and she’s just ignoring him, because if there’s anyone more toxic than Ben Affleck, it’s Drake. I actually believe that Drake would try to use J.Lo to change the narrative. I just hope she’s not playing that game.