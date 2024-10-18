Prince William claims that he & Kate sleep in the same bed, with their dog Orla

Before Prince William and Kate welcomed Prince George in 2013, they were already dog-parents to a cocker spaniel named Lupo. Lupo used to be featured in family photos and it definitely seemed like baby George adored the family dog. Then Lupo went to dog heaven in the fall of 2020, and we learned that Will and Kate had already adopted a new puppy, Orla. Another cocker spaniel from James Middleton, who is something of a dog breeder. Well, according to William, Orla sleeps with him. And Kate. In the same bed.

Prince William has revealed that he and the Princess of Wales let their little dog Orla sleep on the bed with them. Louise Harland, whose pup was fussed over by the royal, 42, after his visit to the Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Callington, Cornwall, today, said how the future King opened up about his own pet when chatting with her. ‘[He was] absolutely in love with my little dog,’ she told Hits Radio Cornwall. ‘Jacks came and met him. And he asked what breed he was and he’s never met one of those breeds – he’s a cockerjack – so he’s a little bit of a unique combination.’ She said William remarked on how ‘soft’ her pooch’s ears were, and ‘gave him lots of loving’. ‘[He] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate,’ Louise also added. Video shared by Greatest Hits Radio News showed a delighted William petting the sweet pup, and saying: ‘My dog is exactly like this… loves cuddles.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I also pay more attention to dogs than people when I’m outside. I wish I could pet every dog. But I also think William saying “our little dog sleeps with us every night” is a giant lie, a convenient fiction given all of the separation vibes coming from Will and Kate in the past three years. People have a hard time believing that Kate and William LIVE together, much less sleep in the same bed. Still, I believe that William genuinely loves dogs. And rose bushes.

🎥 WATCH: Students and staff from @DuchyCollege were lucky enough to meet the #DukeofCornwall #PrinceWilliam at the campus in #Callington today The Duke even got a kiss from one of the dogs at the visit 🐶 #RoyalFamily #PrinceofWales #DuchyofCornwall pic.twitter.com/IIzI1fhuvF — Hits Radio Cornwall (@HitsCornwall) October 17, 2024