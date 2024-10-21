Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her second child, with husband Cooke Maroney

Last month, I quietly clocked the fact that Jennifer Lawrence totally skipped Paris Fashion Week. In recent years, the Dior shows are one of Jennifer’s few public outings, as she’s been repping Dior for a decade or longer. I thought “hey, that’s interesting that Dior’s most prominent ambassador skipped their show but who knows what’s really going on.” Well, I wonder if this is what was going on – Jennifer is pregnant, again!

Jennifer Lawrence’s family is growing! The No Hard Feelings actress, 34, and husband Cooke Maroney, 40, are expecting their second baby, sharing the news via a Vogue Instagram post and article on Sunday, Oct. 20. “Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney,” the magazine wrote in the caption of the post, adding that representatives for Lawrence had confirmed the happy news to the outlet. Representatives for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The couple — who wed in October 2019 — are already parents to son Cy, 2, who they welcomed in February 2022.

[From People]

I’m happy for her. She got to a point, I would say pre-pandemic, where she was so overexposed and really yearning for a more stable life with a husband and children. She clearly loves being a mom and it would not surprise me at all if she ends up with three or four kids total. I don’t know how far along she is, but that Vogue IG shows that her bump is pretty tiny. If her first pregnancy was any indication, she’s probably barely going to be photographed during her second pregnancy as well. Does she have any promotional tours coming up? Let me look…nope. She has several projects in development, including that Real Housewives-esque movie, The Wives. She’ll either have to shoot that pregnant or they’ll hit pause on it for a year.