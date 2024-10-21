Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her second child, with husband Cooke Maroney

Last month, I quietly clocked the fact that Jennifer Lawrence totally skipped Paris Fashion Week. In recent years, the Dior shows are one of Jennifer’s few public outings, as she’s been repping Dior for a decade or longer. I thought “hey, that’s interesting that Dior’s most prominent ambassador skipped their show but who knows what’s really going on.” Well, I wonder if this is what was going on – Jennifer is pregnant, again!

Jennifer Lawrence’s family is growing!

The No Hard Feelings actress, 34, and husband Cooke Maroney, 40, are expecting their second baby, sharing the news via a Vogue Instagram post and article on Sunday, Oct. 20.

“Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney,” the magazine wrote in the caption of the post, adding that representatives for Lawrence had confirmed the happy news to the outlet.

Representatives for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The couple — who wed in October 2019 — are already parents to son Cy, 2, who they welcomed in February 2022.

I’m happy for her. She got to a point, I would say pre-pandemic, where she was so overexposed and really yearning for a more stable life with a husband and children. She clearly loves being a mom and it would not surprise me at all if she ends up with three or four kids total. I don’t know how far along she is, but that Vogue IG shows that her bump is pretty tiny. If her first pregnancy was any indication, she’s probably barely going to be photographed during her second pregnancy as well. Does she have any promotional tours coming up? Let me look…nope. She has several projects in development, including that Real Housewives-esque movie, The Wives. She’ll either have to shoot that pregnant or they’ll hit pause on it for a year.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.

11 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her second child, with husband Cooke Maroney”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    October 21, 2024 at 7:34 am

    Congratulations to the Lawerence-Maroney family. I hope she has an easy pregnancy and safe delivery. I inadvertently saw a photo of her son and he’s gorgeous like his mom.

  2. Julia says:
    October 21, 2024 at 8:03 am

    Most likely she skipped Fashion Week due to filming Lynne Ramsay’s new movie “Die my love” in Calgary. They wrapped literally two days ago. My girl is pregnant but working hard.

  3. Neeve says:
    October 21, 2024 at 8:07 am

    Did her pr or management tell her to disappear? I remember when she first came out how terribly over exposed she was,it felt like she was some industry plant.

    • Camomile says:
      October 21, 2024 at 8:10 am

      I’ve never understood that ‘industry plant’ concept about her? Can you please explain that? How is she different to other actresses?

      • girl_ninja says:
        October 21, 2024 at 8:16 am

        No body knows. Trendy term thrown around for most.

      • Dee(2) says:
        October 21, 2024 at 8:25 am

        Where people say industry plant, they mean someone who isn’t talented and somehow use their connections in the industry to get all the roles. The problem is, this stuff happens in cycles constantly. Someone shows talent, gets nominated for an Oscar or something like that, then all of a sudden everyone wants to hire them and then they’re in every single movie. It happens all the time because Hollywood refuses to look outside of the box. It happened to Benedict Cumberbatch, it happened to Jennifer Lawrence, it happened to Tom hardy, it happened to Michael B Jordan, Kristen Stewart, and too many more to think of. It’s like somebody’s good, everyone wants to hire them, and then they’re in 15 movies for the next 2 years until you’re sick of seeing them for a little bit. Less industry plant and more casting directors being lazy. It happens in the music industry too with producers, and breakout artists all of a sudden being on everyone’s song.

    • sevenblue says:
      October 21, 2024 at 8:37 am

      Didn’t she take a break after her nudes were leaked illegally online? She spoke against people searching for them and most of her male fans suddenly turned against her, calling her overrated and accusing her of sleeping with Weinstein to get roles. She stopped doing a lot of press after that. She is still doing projects, but doesn’t do many promotions like before.

    • flo says:
      October 21, 2024 at 10:04 am

      She really did disappear, didn’t she? I think it’s a combination of overexposure, having too many flops and Margot Robbie stealing her thunder. She seems happy though, good for her.

      • KC says:
        October 21, 2024 at 1:05 pm

        Two actresses can’t exist in the same universe without stealing each other’s thunder? Pretty much an insult to both.

  4. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    October 21, 2024 at 9:13 am

    I’m glad for her! She reached the top of her game and now clearly wants to focus on her personal life. Congratulations to JLaw!

  5. lucy2 says:
    October 21, 2024 at 11:17 am

    Congrats to their family!
    I’m always impressed how she’s able to disappear from the public eye when she wants to.

