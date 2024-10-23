Kim Kardashian is ‘pretty much a single mom’ these days, Kanye isn’t around

Kanye West is probably still with his wife Bianca Censori, and for years now, he seems committed to making a horse’s ass out of himself at all times. That’s how it’s been ever since his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized, although I would argue that his mental health was in a steep decline for years during his marriage to Kim. In any case, Kim walked away and she’s got their kids almost all of the time. I still believe that Kanye only really cares about North and not the other kids, so North is the only one with any kind of relationship with Ye. Speaking of, Kim Kardashian turned 44 on October 21st, and “sources close to Kim” did a status report on what’s going on with Kim’s life these days. I mentioned that Kim and the other K-Js have been suspiciously quiet in recent months, but maybe that’s because Kim is just being a single mom and focused on her businesses?
Kim Kardashian is navigating parenthood largely without her ex Kanye West, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. On Monday, Oct. 21, a source close to the reality star, 44, tells PEOPLE that Kardashian’s life revolves around her and West’s four kids: daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5. The source notes that Kardashian is “pretty much a single mom,” as West, 47, is often “not around.”
“Kanye is sadly not around very much. She’s pretty much a single mom,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything.”
The source continues, “Kim’s life is around her kids’ schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she’s very much focused on being a mom.” They add that the SKIMS co-founder “is not even dating anyone now. It’s all about work and the kids.”
Yeah, I totally believe that Kanye isn’t around for the other three kids, but he does see North somewhat regularly. Which probably causes some issues in Kim’s house too, if Kanye is so blatantly playing favorites with the kids. I don’t envy Kim, although I will say that… this is what she wanted. She wanted four kids. She knew she was probably going to raise them by herself too. I sort of believe that Kim isn’t dating anyone as well – the fastest way to get Kanye suddenly demanding to be “involved” with his kids is for Kim to get a boyfriend. I also think that’s why Kanye treats Bianca like a doll too – it’s not about Bianca, it’s about Kanye showing Kim that he’s “replaced” her with a new doll.
She and the kids are obviously better off without him around. He’s not getting the medical help he needs, he can’t be fit to parent. He had his new wife give him a public bj in Venice for F’s sake. If I were Kim, I’d wake up rejoicing that he has Bianca to distract him every day. Bet he’s not paying child support either.
Kanye seems unstable to me.
Kim can afford staff for everything, including private Nanny, private tutors, the best education available, any extra school hobbies, etc.
She is not the average struggling single Mom.
And stop using all your kids as SM attention, none of them should be in the public eye.
Those Kartrashians are relentless in living in the spotlight.
Btw, didn’t Kayne himself say publicly that he wanted Kim to get an abortion on her first pregnancy? And yet, she married him and had more kids with him. 18 years minimum to raise a child, she knew that and went ahead. Is she looking for sympathy? No.
Shouldn’t have taken Kanye down to the clone clinic then honey LOL
I’d say get CPS involved but Ive seen the diddy accusations and think everyone single one of these people need to be locked all the way up
pretty sure she still would have practically been a single mother even if she was still married to him, i mean…
That yellow outfit is hideous. That’s all I’ve got.
North may be the one who actually wants to see her Dad. The others not so much, just making assumptions here. I do think all the Kardashians seem to have ignored ‘the red flags’ regarding the father of their children. They wanted to be moms and put blinders on regarding the dads. Kourtney with Scott, Khloe with Tristan, Kylie with Travis.. They can afford to be single moms, not everyone has that luxury.
Let’s get the world’s tiniest violin and play a sad song for Kim. Single Mother my eye, isn’t there a nanny for each kid? She doesn’t have to clean, cook, grocery shop, NOTHING. She only seems to break these kids out for photo ops and leaves them to their nanny’s after that. She decided to marry someone she KNEW was not okay and proceeded to put have four kids that will be ignored . I only feel sorry for those kids, at least they’ll have money for therapy.