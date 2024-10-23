Kim Kardashian is ‘pretty much a single mom’ these days, Kanye isn’t around

Kanye West is probably still with his wife Bianca Censori, and for years now, he seems committed to making a horse’s ass out of himself at all times. That’s how it’s been ever since his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized, although I would argue that his mental health was in a steep decline for years during his marriage to Kim. In any case, Kim walked away and she’s got their kids almost all of the time. I still believe that Kanye only really cares about North and not the other kids, so North is the only one with any kind of relationship with Ye. Speaking of, Kim Kardashian turned 44 on October 21st, and “sources close to Kim” did a status report on what’s going on with Kim’s life these days. I mentioned that Kim and the other K-Js have been suspiciously quiet in recent months, but maybe that’s because Kim is just being a single mom and focused on her businesses?

Kim Kardashian is navigating parenthood largely without her ex Kanye West, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. On Monday, Oct. 21, a source close to the reality star, 44, tells PEOPLE that Kardashian’s life revolves around her and West’s four kids: daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5. The source notes that Kardashian is “pretty much a single mom,” as West, 47, is often “not around.” “Kanye is sadly not around very much. She’s pretty much a single mom,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything.” The source continues, “Kim’s life is around her kids’ schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she’s very much focused on being a mom.” They add that the SKIMS co-founder “is not even dating anyone now. It’s all about work and the kids.” A rep for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

[From People]

Yeah, I totally believe that Kanye isn’t around for the other three kids, but he does see North somewhat regularly. Which probably causes some issues in Kim’s house too, if Kanye is so blatantly playing favorites with the kids. I don’t envy Kim, although I will say that… this is what she wanted. She wanted four kids. She knew she was probably going to raise them by herself too. I sort of believe that Kim isn’t dating anyone as well – the fastest way to get Kanye suddenly demanding to be “involved” with his kids is for Kim to get a boyfriend. I also think that’s why Kanye treats Bianca like a doll too – it’s not about Bianca, it’s about Kanye showing Kim that he’s “replaced” her with a new doll.