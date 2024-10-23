Sleepy Donald Trump called Kamala Harris ‘lazy as hell,’ then canceled his town hall

On Tuesday, two weeks exactly from Election Day, Donald Trump was in Miami, Florida for what was supposed to be a town hall focused on the Hispanic vote. Shockingly, Trump wasn’t actually doing outreach to Latino voters – the town hall was packed with “pre-screened ultra-loyalists” who cheered loudly as a senile dumbass hurled invectives at his opponent. He said, “This woman is the worst. I mean, it’s just unbelievable.” He said Kamala Harris, the woman who dog-walked him in the debate, is “slow, low IQ, something.” He added: “We don’t need another low-IQ person. We had one for four years. We don’t need another.” Brave of him to admit that his four-year presidency was horrible because of his low IQ.

Oddly, at the Miami event, Trump also attacked VP Harris for not doing any rallies on Tuesday. Harris had Tim Walz, Barack Obama and plenty of surrogates in the field, and VP Harris sat down and did two major network interviews. Trump called her “lazy as hell” for not campaigning. Then right after the sycophantic town-hall, Trump canceled his next event. He’s too exhausted to keep up with a real campaign schedule, you know.

Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at a virtual town hall with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) today at 2 p.m. — but it was canceled, with the organizers citing “changes in Trump’s schedule.” This event is the most recent cancellation in a string of media events that the former president has withdrawn from. Trump pulled out of interviews with the Shade Room, 60 minutes, NBC and CNBC. He also recently cut a town hall event short. The Make America Healthy Again town hall, which organizers planned to live stream on X, was meant to highlight Kennedy’s health agenda and contributions to the Trump campaign. (The former independent candidate dropped his bid in August and endorsed Trump.) Kennedy and Gabbard are both members of the Trump transition team. This is the second time that this town hall had been rescheduled, according to an email from Kennedy’s team to his supporters. The virtual event was previously called off because of Hurricane Milton. Kennedy did not respond to a request for comment. The Trump campaign repeated that there was a schedule change.

[From Politico]

Here’s my thing – in the final weeks of a presidential campaign, there are always a lot of last-minute changes and reschedules and everyone’s flying by the seat of their pants. But if you’re going to declare that your opponent – the sitting VPOTUS – is lazy as hell for recording interviews and not holding more well-attended rallies, then those accusations are going to boomerang back onto you the second you suddenly cancel an event with no explanation. Diaper Don needs a nap, Sleepy Don can’t handle the campaign cycle, Naptime Donny is throwing a fussy tantrum because his handlers are making him do two events a day.

Incidentally, Kamala Harris’s internals must be quite different than the media’s polls, because she’s heading to Texas on Friday to highlight abortion rights. She’s likely giving a big boost to Colin Allred, the Democratic senate candidate who is polling neck-in-neck against Ted Cruz. This speaks volumes to me: that Trump staged a faux town hall in MIAMI while Kamala is headed to Texas in the closing weeks. People keep saying that Florida is in play. But is Texas?