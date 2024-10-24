Anna Kendrick discusses gaslighting, trauma dumping & her abusive relationship

Anna Kendrick is currently promoting the Netflix movie Woman of the Hour. It’s a film based on the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on The Dating Game in the 1970s at the height of his killing spree. Anna plays Cheryl, a contestant on The Dating Game, and Anna stepped in as director when the original director left the project. Anna is still feeling really raw – in 2022, she spoke about leaving a long-term relationship which had been emotionally and psychologically abusive. Because of that abuse, Anna basically can’t do comedies or anything lighthearted anymore, and she’s working through that years-long abuse through her art and her interviews. She recently spoke to the Independent about the past relationship and Woman of the Hour – some highlights:
Feeling unsafe is a universal experience for women: “Unfortunately, I do know that moment where you’re in a room with someone and wondering: ‘How is it that 10 seconds ago I thought everything was going fine, and now I’m not safe?’ And I think that’s something a lot of people know really well. Especially women.”
Her past relationship: In 2022, Kendrick began to speak publicly about her relationship with a man whom she has described as “for all intents and purposes my husband”. They were together for just over six years, during which – she has alleged – she experienced “emotional abuse and psychological abuse”…It’s hard to talk about Kendrick’s work without talking about her personal life, too. She agrees, even if a part of her hates it. “For a second, I did think that interviews for this film would just involve me being asked about every member of the cast and the crew, and I’d just gush about them and… But so far, no one’s asked me about the sound team.”
The misogyny within ‘Woman of the Hour’: “It does feel like the most revealing piece of work I’ve ever done. It created a window into my mind. Sometimes the most torturous thing isn’t just the disrespect or mistreatment, but the fact that everyone’s acting like it’s not happening. Which then convinces you that something’s not happening. It makes you question whether you’re making all of it up, or if you’re being paranoid or too sensitive.” She’s talking about gaslighting. “You sound crazy. You’re dismissed. ‘He brushed your hair off your shoulder – that’s nothing.’ And yet when you’re there, you can feel the threat that’s hanging in the room.”
Why she took a break from acting & can’t do comedies anymore: “I think I’d hit a point of critical mass, where it felt like…I think what was happening at that time was I was being forced into a place of performance and dishonesty in my private life. I just couldn’t spend another second breathing dishonest air.” She remembers a period of trauma-dumping on random strangers. “It’s a literal true story that, in the aftermath of this really traumatic relationship, my plumber came over and asked how I’d been, and I just told him everything. I physically couldn’t continue performing.”
Whether her recent roles have felt cathartic: “Ooh, I think catharsis is dangerous. For me, anyway. It brings me very welcome relief, but so far it’s always been a bit temporary. I was about to say that I need to forgive myself for ever feeling doubt or sadness, but that implies that I’m doing something wrong. When those feelings do creep back in, the worst thing I can do is go, ‘Goddammit, Anna! I thought we were over this,’ you know? I need to just experience it more as a neutral thing that’s happening. That it’s something out of my control. I certainly don’t enjoy it, but it’s not a character failing either.”
What she says about the gaslighting being worse is interesting, and obviously, that’s part of what she dealt with in her abusive relationship. That guy was gaslighting her like crazy, she didn’t feel safe in her own home and whenever she tried to address those feelings, he would gaslight her or she would gaslight herself and tell herself that it was nothing, she was making things up. It was absolutely worse in the 1970s, and make no mistake, it’s still really f–king horrific for women today, but I do feel like we, as a society, have gotten better at clocking the bullsh-t and calling it out? Incremental changes and more open conversations about sexism, obviously.
Also: during this promo tour, Anna is talking again about her statement “Motherhood isn’t for me.” She still doesn’t want to have kids and she’s embraced the “childless cat lady” brand.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, Leah Gallo/Netflix
I watched the movie Woman of the Hour. It was really well directed and I loved the focus was on the women, not on the serial killer. The escalation of an abuser and the victim questioning themselves if that really happened felt very real. No doubt Anne’s experience contributed to the movie. I recommend everyone to watch it.
We watched this movie last night. There are several scenes that are so incredibly tense that I realized I was, literally, holding my breath. I highly recommend watching it if you can tolerate the subject matter. Fortunately, it’s not filled with gratuitous violence and I credit AK’s direction for keeping that locked down. She did a great job both directing and acting. Highly recommend this movie.
Side note: it’s worth watching the actual Dating Game footage of this horrific man. He truly radiates evil.
Honesty isn’t easy, she’s a brave childless cat lady. “Sometimes the most torturous thing isn’t just the disrespect or mistreatment, but the fact that everyone’s acting like it’s not happening.” Wow, that is very insightful, and something all of us who have been following Harry and Meghan’s abuse by the BRF can recognize.
I’ve enjoyed her movies. I watched Alice, Darling and it is about being in an abusive relationship. I don’t think it was well-received or widely watched but I thought it was interesting and worth a watch and I wonder if it was made while she was still with her abuser, or maybe shortly thereafter.
I have read that both of these projects came to her around the same time after her relationship ended. That is what made her accept them, because she felt connected to the scripts.
It’s easy to deduce who is she talking about and apparently, they broke up in 2019. Alice, Darling was shot in 2021, so she probably got the script shortly after the break-up. It’s interesting that reliving the trauma in movies is something that helped her. I would probably prefer to to the exact opposite and distance myself by doing more comedies.
They broke up in 2020, during the pandemic.
She said in another interview, that they were literally stuck in the same house together and she would end up locked in the bathroom, crying to her friends at the other end of the telephone line.
One publication has misrepresented the fact that they were last seen together in 2019, as that they broke up in 2019.
Anna also spoke about finding herself unable to put on a performance anymore, and that as her own head was in such a dark place, she was unable to find any connection to light hearted, comedic scripts. So she asked her team to withhold those, and the 2 scripts she received that she connected with (once she signaled she was ready to work again in 2021, as she actually took time off for therapy and recovery) were Alice, Darling and Woman of the Hour (then called Rodney Meets Sheryl).
Good to know. Every outlet I checked gave 2019 as the breakup date but it was hard to spot anyone for paparazzi photos in 2020. To be honest, I’ve always wondered what she was doing with that guy. He looked like unwashed mash-up of Post Malone and Chris Pratt with anger management issues. Something about his eyes seemed mean. Now I know why.
I loved that movie! I remember the press for it and she said she had just left the relationship so I’m sure she was still very raw.
I was with an emotional abuser for a year and a half. I was so messed up after that relationship, which ended when he messed up so huge he knew it was the end. When I got married almost ten years later there were still moments where something would happen and my first thought was how would D react? What did I do? That stuff is hard to get out of your head.
Watched the movie last night and it was very well done. In the middle of it, my husband turned to me and said, “This is every woman’s nightmare, isn’t it?”
And this is what we feel, on a macro level, as a nation. Gaslit and mentally abused. .And trump is polling better than Harris by double digits with men. Some things have definitely changed for the better, especially for women in their individual lives, but it’s created a backlash we’re seeing on a national stage. Much like we saw with increasing rights for lgbtq+ and people of color, particularly afterObama. It’s How we’re a country where 70-80% of people support things like gay marriage and tv shows show interracial relationships or have casts ofpredominantly minorities (religious, racial, gender, etc) and no one bats an eye but we get legislation and laws restricting those various groups and rights.
Anna Kendrick is a brave and beautiful soul! I love her so much for this. I’m in year 15 in a torturous relationship with a narcissist just like this. It’s worth reading anything you can get your hands on if you have experienced Narcissist abuse. We probably all have at one point in our lives. My lighthouse to you, is what attracted the abusive narcissist? What in you didn’t see it or were conned by their games? It’s not our fault these things have happened to us. It does help however to look at the abuse clearly in the light of day. They only put you down really badly when you are alone. That’s proof they can control and they know it wouldn’t be accepted around your friends and family. When you’re not there they will happily gossip about your flaws. Painting you in a laughable, pitiful light to your loved ones, planting the seeds of them doubting you. The goal is to use you and your energy like an appliance. You don’t feel bad for putting your dirty clothes in the washing machine to clean them right? In the same way they view you as a source, a supply an appliance that performs a needed service. They can’t stomach their own emptiness and lack so they find someone they see as weak, vulnerable, easy prey, malleable, controllable, injured, like a predator singling out a hurt gazelle from the herd. They know how to cast their eye over a group of people and find the injured, the ones doubting themselves. Then they slide up like the wolf in the fairy tales; well hello there, are you lost? Her description of locking herself in the bathroom crying is a daily occurrence for me, or at least was. I still hide in my room and cry when my Narcissist hurts me. They know your buttons to push, your trauma, your insecurities and they will completely, angrily, repeatedly mash down all of those buttons at once. It’s almost like they are slowly poisoning you. As you get more and more ill, more hurt, confused, damaged, alone, desperate that’s when they feel good about themselves. They have the power to take a kind person and utterly drain and dominate them. They feel it defines them as powerful. Just like a big game hunter in Africa posing with the dead lion they killed. Look at how powerful and strong I AM!!!! Go Anna Kendrick! Please write a book about this Dear. Big Hugs to you!
Why are you still with this person? Get out.