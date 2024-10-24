Alex Van Halen explains the band’s ‘no brown M&M’s’ tour rider

Here’s a fun fact: M&M’s were first concocted in Newark, New Jersey in 1941 for soldiers as a candy that wouldn’t melt in your hands. (I’d like to know whether they meant the chocolate or the coating or if the recipe has changed since then, because my hand is a rainbow of colors after I snack on them, but I digress…) Among the original five colors was brown, the shade we will focus on today. The spotlight was unexpectedly thrust upon brown M&M’s in the 1980s thanks to rock band Van Halen including an infamous ban on them in their tour rider. Pour quoi? Did Eddie Van Halen think they tasted bad? Did frontman David Lee Roth have a traumatic childhood association? Were the rockers just messing with us? Well, drummer Alex Van Halen explains all in his memoir, Brothers, that just came out this week. And the answer is… Safety? You see, demanding that all brown M&M’s be removed was the only way to ensure their serious safety requirements were being met by the venue. It all makes sense now!
There was a method to the madness when it came to Van Halen’s famous request to ban brown M&M’s from their tour.
Back in the 1980s, the “Jump” rockers’ tour rider featured a very specific ask: underlined, and in all capital letters, they wrote that they wanted M&M’s, but “absolutely no brown ones.”
Though the request may seem a bit high maintenance, drummer Alex Van Halen explains in his new memoir Brothers why it actually wasn’t. He writes that the “very specific and carefully constructed” riders were mostly for safety reasons, as it was important to have proper equipment or risk things like fire or a stage collapse.
“I know. We sound like jerks,” he writes in the book. “Like rock star primadonnas looking to make some poor kid sit around picking through candies till he goes blind. But it wasn’t about a power trip, and it wasn’t about some strange aversion to the color brown.”
Alex, 71, writes that he and his late brother Eddie were often asked in interview whether brown M&M’s tasted differently than others, and they “played it up for yuks,” saying they seriously preferred the other colors.
But really, their goal was to give themselves a way to check on how carefully the venue was paying attention.
“If we see brown M&M’s, we know: we are not in the hands of professionals,” he writes. “If they didn’t bother with this, what else didn’t they bother with, what other corners are being cut?”
The Smoking Gun previously published a copy of a 1982 Van Halen rider, which showed the M&M’s request under a section called “Munchies.” Former frontman David Lee Roth also shared a similar story in his 1997 autobiography Crazy from the Heat, lamenting the “many technical errors” that befell the band while on tour, and that he’d be forced to “line-check the entire production” if he saw brown M&M’s.
You know what? I’m going with them on this. Is it a bonkers method for checking equipment pre-show? Absolutely. And is it really logical to conclude that if a venue cuts corners on M&M’s, they’ve definitely done the same for something that actually matters to the music and performance? Maybe not. Still, I bet more people would pay closer attention to workplace safety precautions if candy were somehow involved! And you have to applaud the novelty, the creativity. Many artists have “primadonna” stipulations in their tour riders, ranging from the eccentric to the outrageous to the downright perplexing. But they’re usually self-serving, unlike in this case where the band was willing to risk being viewed as divas in the name of quality control! Bravo boys!
So no, I won’t be making fun of Van Halen for their undeniably wackadoodle approach to ensuring a good show. What I want to know is twofold: why brown, and, perhaps most crucial of all, what happened to all the brown M&M’s that were successfully removed by professional production staff? Color is emotional/visceral to begin with, and I’ve found that M&M colors in particular can elicit very heated responses. Or at least they have in my mother’s life. Tan was her favorite M&M color. Of course, we don’t have tan M&M’s now, because in 1995 they held a public vote wherein blue won to be the replacement. My mother has never forgiven M&M’s for this. I asked her why, and her response was, “Tan was sophisticated. Blue was just stupid.” But wait, there’s more! When I was a toddler my mother had to stand her ground against the other parents in my playgroup — they’d all decided to dress us tykes up as M&M’s for Halloween, and my mother fashioned me as a hot pink M&M. And adults actually objected because it wasn’t a “real” M&M color. Don’t worry, they didn’t stop us.
Photos credit: Vince Flores / Avalon, DPA/Cover Images, Getty
The From People link didn’t work for me. Here’s a link from The Guardian about Freakonomics, which describes Van Halen’s brown M&M stipulation a bit more than halfway through this article under How to Think Like a Rock Star:
https://amp.theguardian.com/books/2014/may/11/think-like-a-freak-extract-steven-levitt-stephen-dubner-van-halen-david-cameron
Since learning about why they wanted to be sure someone had read their safety instructions, I’ve been more impressed with them than I used to be. I think they chose brown because it’s the actual color of chocolate (ie boring safety set up) while the rest are colorful (the show).
I hadn’t heard about this particular rider demand but I applaud their thinking. I love being around people, I’m a very linear thinker and I really enjoy seeing people make interesting leaps and connections.
My favourite English teacher used to always say he would award a brown Smartie (not sure if they exist in the US, they’re a slightly flatter M&M shape) for outstanding work. He never did but TBH his praise was enough. I don’t think anyone ever asked him why the brown one, I can only assume it was the perception of unappealingness vs more jazzy/popular colours. Like a friend I had who maintained the more critical the bet the smaller the sum involved because so much more was at stake.
I didn’t realize they got rid of the tan when they added the blue, but it makes sense. I voted in the new color election! I’m pretty sure I voted for blue but I remember not liking any of the replacement choices.
There was something about the tan ones for sure. Yellow and blue have a kind of bitter aftertaste, while tans were just sweet. M & Ms just haven’t looked right since they got rid of them. Now excuse me while I go tie an onion to my belt.
I’ve heard of Van Halen being divas because of this “no brown M&Ms” rule, and I never really thought there’d be a story to it that would explain things in a way that we can agree with.
Can’t think of examples now, but I’ve heard it before that people hide a seemingly strange request on tour riders in order to find out whether they’re dealing with pros or not.
I was a talent buyer for a venue (smaller scale) for many years, and this is and has been common practice for decades. I always looked forward to booking new artists to discover where they would put their creative demand, or demands in some cases. They were typically funny and very easy to accommodate. But the motive was always the same: to be certain the entire rider was read. As the venue was attached to a hotel, most were asking for something extra to be left in their rooms (five washcloths, folded and placed on the center of each artists’ bed), but never anything labor intensive or expensive. Touring artists like to get creative on their riders, making them a joy to receive!
I had heard this from Dave in an interview and I think it was a delicious idea to use candy to confirm if their other safety precautions were being met. Of course I would think this because I’m a very big Van Halen fan. As Dave always say “stay frosty”.
This sounds so believable, I hope the person who came up with this explanation, got paid good money for it.
Do I care about replies questioning this, 😬
David Lee Roth explained this a few years ago on his podcast.
I’m surprised that Alex wrote a book, he always seemed the quiet one.
VH was huge to us, the original fans.
Time went by too quickly.
Michael Anthony’s very buttcheek-forward pose in the top picture is cracking me up 🍑