Jogger pants with pockets, nail strengthener and an eye cream that reduces puffiness



From Rosie: One of my favorite snacks is red peppers, but I hate cutting them up because it’s so messy with all of the seeds. I found this pepper corer tool a few months ago and can report that it does, indeed, make it so much easier to slice peppers. It doesn’t get all of the seeds out, but removes ~95% along with the core. I like it so much that I’m picking up this fruit and veggie slicer, which cuts everything from carrots to strawberries to cucumbers to grapes. In reviews, people agree with me about how handy the pepper corer is. “Love the ease of use and the quality and performance of the product.my family loves stuffed peppers and this cuts the prep time down by at least, % 50” “Works as described – coring a bell pepper perfectly. I also used it to core a head of lettuce- worked great! Easy to use and I will use it alot.” Here’s what else CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

Comfortable jogger pants to workout or lounge around in style



From Rosie: It’s jogger pants season! I’m at the point where I won’t wear leggings or joggers if they don’t have pockets. These pants check that box and look like they’re good for working out, running errands, or just lounging around. There are 20 different colors to choose from. They have a 4.4 star rating, more than 1,300 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. These pants are one of Amazon’s best-selling track pants because reviewers say they’re comfortable, flattering, and, of course, have a lot of pockets. “LOVE THESE PANTS!! perfect fit, sits right below the belly button for a high waisted feel but isn’t tight or uncomfortable. highly recommend for anyone as the pants stretch and stay cozy. no zipper, easy to wash, lightweight but durable, not see-through.” “I love these joggers. They are so comfortable and look high end and elegant, whilst still being practical. They are a true to fit size and wash well. I own six different colors and may end up buying more! The pockets are deep enough for a phone. Highly recommend.” “These are so comfortable that I now have them in the colors! I’ve worn them traveling and around the house or on the go. No complaints! If you want a loose fit, I suggest sizing up.”

A brown sugar scrub to exfoliate sensitive skin



From Rosie: I like Brooklyn Botany’s himalayan salt scrub and recently decided to give their brown sugar scrub and exfoliator a try. I like it so far! It smells nice, too, and is also good for sensitive skin. It’s made of all-natural ingredients, and is both vegan and cruelty-free. You can also pick up one of their other scents, like the himalayan salt, sweet orange, and strawberry shortcake. This brown sugar scrub has a 4.2 star rating, more than 24,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People love how soft and clean it makes their skin feel. “I love using body scrubs to help exfoliate and I’ve tried many. Some are too dry and aren’t moisturizing, some are too rough and feel like they’re scratching your skin. This scrub is just right. I love how it leaves my skin so moisturized after a shower. It also smells delicious.” “I love this product !! It has my face feeling so clean and skin feeling soft. My face looks clear every time I use it.” “I can’t say enough about this company. The scrub works well, smells great, last a long time and it’s very inexpensive. It is a great alternative to the Peter Thomas Roth products”

A pumice cleaning stone that really cleans inside your toilet bowl



From Rosie: If you’re having trouble really getting your toilet bowl sparkling clean, give these pumice stone cleaners a try! They’re apparently miracle works for cleaning out toilets, bathroom tiles, sinks, and even grills and ovens without leaving scratch marks. Right now, a two-pack is on sale for under $8. They have a 4.5 star rating, more than 5,400 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers marvel at how well it removes stains, particularly that pesky water ring that forms in your toilet. “Removes hard water ring from toilet in seconds. Works great on removing stains on solid surface shower floor.” “It was amazing. I used it to remove the ring above the water in the toilet bowl, it removed a scratch inside the toilet bowl that had been there for years, and I even used it on top of my bathroom vanity where I spilled makeup. The makeup came off!” “Cleans hard water ring quickly without scratching the porcelain. I highly recommend this product.”

50% off lip gloss you’ll want in several colors



From CB: Nothing makes me feel quite as ready for the day as lip gloss. I like to keep one in my purse, car and of course a few at home. CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Yummy gloss is vegan, paraben and gluten free and comes in 23 colors, some in plumping formulas and most under $7. This listing has over 5,500 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say these are moisturizing with a nice consistency and texture and that they smell and feel great. “This is a must have lip gloss for my purse. I own at least 4 of them, and plan on buying more. They leave my lips soft, it smells great, and the light tint is nice.” “It applies very smooth and clean and pretty. This is now my go to gloss. I’m going to try other other colors too.” “This gloss may be my favorite thing ever, it isnt sticky, very moisturizing, love the applicator, and the sweet scent. It doesn’t dry into an unpleasant film!!!! It totally just absorbs like lip oil, not much tint so I recommend a darker tone if you want some tint.”

A set of electric rechargeable candles for that perfect holiday glow



From CB: I burned some candles the other day and they smelled so smoky when I blew them out. These electric rechargeable candles come with one or two remotes depending on how many you get and in taper, tealight and pillar versions, with color changing options. This listing has 1,100 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say these candles have a lot of light and they love that they don’t eat batteries like other electric candles. They say the flicker is weird and is in the candle not the wick though if you’d like a more realistic rechargeable candle. “They are definitely brighter than I expected, which was a blessing when we were without power for 4 days due to a tornado. As you can see in the picture that even though they are set on the same color, one of the three is different (it’s like that on each color setting, not just this one). They are still cute and work great. I set them on a 4 hour timer, using once a day and only needs charged about every 2 weeks.” “I bought two sets of these for my wife who likes to have a candle going in the dark. These are even better. They can be placed anywhere with no worries of a fire. They have a realistic flicker that look like a real candle from just a few feet away.”



31% off a nail strengthener for harder, longer nails

From CB: I love essie nail polish and have been using it for years. I was happy to learn that it’s vegan and cruelty free. (I tried the quick dry formula and found it watery so I would not recommend that though.) You can get essie’s Hard to Resist nail strengthener for under $8 on sale. It’s specially formulated to strengthen your nails in between manicures. This listing, which includes other products like base coat, top coat and cuticle oil, has a whopping 20,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. Other people love essie as much as I do! Reading these reviews makes me want to try several of these products. “I use essies hard to resist to maintain and enhance my nail health and it does a fantastic job.” “Would highly recommend. My nails have gotten so long with this. I replace it every two weeks and it doesn’t chip. Makes my nails hard. I’ve never had my natural nails this long.” “In addition to making my nails stronger, I also use it as a base coat. My nails aren’t bending and manicures are lasting almost 2 weeks.”

47% off an eye cream to reduce puffiness and fine lines



From CB: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream is on sale for 47% off at $15.66. This is over $5 cheaper than at my local Walmart. This cream has retinol and hyaluronic acid and is specially formulated for the delicate skin around your eyes. This listing has over 22,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say this has a lifting effect and is moisturizing without being greasy. “I like this product since I’ve been getting some decent results with my under eye wrinkles. I put it on at night a few times a week.” “I use this in the morning and at night. I like the texture and the smoothness of application. I also have felt that it works well to reduce morning puffiness.” “But when I started using this cream, I applied it to both the top lids and beneath my eyes. For the first 6 weeks or so, I saw no difference and thought I wasted my money. Then suddenly I started seeing a huge improvement. My upper lids look so much better – less puffy than I’ve seen in years.”