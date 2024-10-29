President Biden cast his vote for Kamala Harris & called Donald Trump a ‘loser’

Embed from Getty Images

This is President Joe Biden fan post, if you’re going to be grumpy about Handsome Joe, just move along. Handsome Joe was in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday to vote for his vice president. He waited in line, which is where he met an elderly woman in a wheelchair and her daughter. The older woman got very emotional when she met Pres. Biden, and Biden offered to push the lady’s wheelchair as they slowly made their way up to the polling station. He looked almost giddy as he exited the voting booth, having voted for Kamala Harris. He was asked if voting felt bittersweet, given the way his party pushed him out. He replied: “No, this is just sweet.”

Biden was in Pittsburgh over the weekend, rallying for VP Harris. I knew the Harris campaign would send him to Pennsylvania – Biden is really popular in Pennsylvania, especially in Scranton, the Philly suburbs and Pittsburgh. It was in Pennsylvania where Biden called Donald Trump a “loser as a candidate” and “a loser as a man.”

Biden: Trump is a loser. He’s a loser as a candidate and more importantly in my view, he’s a loser as a man pic.twitter.com/2AXj85ly9q — Acyn (@Acyn) October 26, 2024

That’s not all – on Monday, outside his polling station, they asked Handsome Joe about Trump’s Madison Square Garden Nazi rally. Biden called Trump an embarrassment. CALL HIM A LOSER AGAIN, DARK BRANDON!!

President Biden on Trump's Madison Square Garden rally: "It's embarrassing. Just simply embarrassing. It's beneath any president…the single most consequential thing about a president is character. Character. He puts that in question every time he opens his mouth." pic.twitter.com/HAcoPzIf0w — CSPAN (@cspan) October 28, 2024

