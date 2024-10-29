President Biden cast his vote for Kamala Harris & called Donald Trump a ‘loser’

This is President Joe Biden fan post, if you’re going to be grumpy about Handsome Joe, just move along. Handsome Joe was in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday to vote for his vice president. He waited in line, which is where he met an elderly woman in a wheelchair and her daughter. The older woman got very emotional when she met Pres. Biden, and Biden offered to push the lady’s wheelchair as they slowly made their way up to the polling station. He looked almost giddy as he exited the voting booth, having voted for Kamala Harris. He was asked if voting felt bittersweet, given the way his party pushed him out. He replied: “No, this is just sweet.”
Biden was in Pittsburgh over the weekend, rallying for VP Harris. I knew the Harris campaign would send him to Pennsylvania – Biden is really popular in Pennsylvania, especially in Scranton, the Philly suburbs and Pittsburgh. It was in Pennsylvania where Biden called Donald Trump a “loser as a candidate” and “a loser as a man.”
Biden: Trump is a loser. He’s a loser as a candidate and more importantly in my view, he’s a loser as a man pic.twitter.com/2AXj85ly9q
That’s not all – on Monday, outside his polling station, they asked Handsome Joe about Trump’s Madison Square Garden Nazi rally. Biden called Trump an embarrassment. CALL HIM A LOSER AGAIN, DARK BRANDON!!
President Biden on Trump's Madison Square Garden rally: "It's embarrassing. Just simply embarrassing. It's beneath any president…the single most consequential thing about a president is character. Character. He puts that in question every time he opens his mouth." pic.twitter.com/HAcoPzIf0w
I love this SO MUCH. Character! So true.
We were so lucky to have him as our president.
I truly miss the Joe and Obama bromance days. Especially in the first term. The tweets were hilarious and joyful. And politics felt hopeful (to a degree) and it seemed like positive change was possible.
It makes me so tired.
Missing those bromance days too, and the way both of them so often became memes.
We shouldn’t forget the role Pete Souza played though. His photos, whether at the WH, or abroad, were a huge part of the whole bromance story.
And thinking of the last months of Joe and Dark Brandon, it already makes me cry, although he still has 12 weeks left.
Wishing him and Dr Jill all my best.
Go Joe!
It’s so important to have someone say this stuff, to dispense with comity and politeness to tell the truth. Trump is an embarrassment and a very bad man who’s a danger to the US and the rest of the world and Biden is the ideal person to tell it like it is.
I seriously love this whole article. I want to heart the whole thing.
Feisty Handsome Joe is the best Handsome Joe. I love that he waited in line. I was a Warren supporter in the 2020 primaries but was fine with voting for Handsome Joe in the general election and elated when he defeated that evil loser. History will show him to be one of our most accomplished, greatest presidents. We owe him so much gratitude. May he have a long, healthy, active retirement with his Jilly, Willow the cat, reunited with their dogs, and enjoying life with their adoring grandchildren
Thank you Mr. President for all you have done for our country. All your many many years of service. I will miss you.
Love that Joe stood in line with the public.
I remember when we had Adults as POTUS.
Joe spent decades in politics, he is no fool
Love Handsome Joe. Gotta believe he still has a few Dark Brandon moves ready to play and I am here for it. 💐 for you, Mr. President.
He is the best. And also I got really disgusted with Politico and others lying that Harris didn’t want Biden to be out stumping for her. He legit just got done doing that over the weekend! Not all press care about democracy even a little.
That woman was so happy she looked ready to pass out.
God, I’m getting emotional.
I feel that stepping aside and, most crucially, immediately endorsing Kamala was absolutely the right thing to do, and I will be eternally grateful that Handsome Joe had the courage and integrity to do it. It’s not something I ever expected to see from any career politician. He has truly always had the nation’s best interests in mind, not his own ego. And I’m loving his case of the fuck-its now!
I love it when Biden calls Trump a loser, because this is the thing Trump hates most. It really gets to him too, more than anything else.
How long did he wait in line? Other than being the President but also an elderly voter surely he didnt have to.
Biden did not have to stand in line; he chose to stand in line. By standing in line he sent the message that voting is important, the lines voters have to stand in, and that he is one of The People.
It was a truly badass move.
I had the privilege of seeing President Biden speak back in 2018. It was right after a bomb threat had been sent to his family home. He showed up anyway. I will forever feel lucky that I got to see the man who saved America from a despot in 2020 in person.
Joe won Pennsylvania and I gotta believe that his voters are going to vote for the person he endorsed. Very sweet.
He was asked if voting felt bittersweet, given the way his party pushed him out. He replied: “No, this is just sweet.”
Welp, this made me tear up. I love Joe Biden and Handsome Joe is a hero who saved this country from fascism. He did it again when he stepped aside and endorsed Madam Harris.
We are NOT going back!
I hope someday a good writer authors a whole book about what a unique relationship President Biden and Vice President Harris have forged. They genuinely love each other even though the president and vice president often develop antipathy for each other pretty quickly. Politics can be such a nasty, cutthroat business. But these two are modeling character every day in their working relationship.
Tears. Truly.
I love you Joe Biden. I’m so happy that you have been our President. I absolutely LOVE how you stood up to all of those who were trying to drag you down and delivered a Master Class in what true presidential looks like. Bravo, Joe.
I think Biden can do a lot more for Kamala but I guess voting for her is all he can muster. I hope she wins.
As the article states, he was in Pittsburgh over the weekend, rallying for her.
One of the reasons many used for why Biden needed to step down was because he was too old to govern and campaign so it feels unfair to criticize him now for not…..governing and campaigning.
I’m not talking about campaigning.
Not sure what else you expect him to do when he’s already done what was necessary: stepping aside and supporting her campaign.
Love your heartfelt comments @Girl_Ninja and totally agree with you. We are grateful for Handsome Joe coming out of retirement to champion not only our democracy, but our individual rights as citizens. Joe stood between us and total disaster. He rallied us to vanquish the evil represented by Trump’s ideals, fought the good fight – and won. And through his administration, we (this country) got an extraordinary and unprecedented outcome: the first female vice-president of color. Kamala is ready to be the people’s champion, just like Joe. And we are forever grateful. We love you,
Joe.
Early voted two days ago. We’re not going back!
We love Dark Brandon.