Jennifer Lopez endorses VP Kamala Harris: ‘This is our country too’

There’s been some commentary about “why did Puerto Rican celebrities only get involved in this election when Tony Hinchcliffe said Puerto Rico is ‘floating island of garbage’?” While I think that criticism is fair when it’s lodged at Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin, both of whom seemed particularly pissed off about Hinchcliffe, it’s not fair criticism of Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo has been a Democrat for a while. She’s been getting more politically involved for years, especially when Donald Trump was in office. She even appeared at Oprah’s town hall event with Kamala Harris in Michigan a few months back. Do I think J.Lo is doing more for the Harris-Walz campaign specifically because of Trump’s Nazi rally? For sure. But she’s been a Harris supporter, a Biden supporter and an Obama supporter for years. Anyway, Jennifer appeared at Kamala Harris’s Las Vegas rally on Halloween.
There was a great speech for J.Lo with some great lines. “I remember growing up, thinking my president cared about me, cared about my parents, cared about my neighbors and my community, not just some Americans, but all Americans.” She also spoke about the Nazi rally at MSG: “At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels. It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day, OK? It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of decent character.” She fought back tears as she said, “This is our country, too… You know what? We should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should. Our pain matters. We matter. Your voice and your vote matters.” So good.
Excellent speech, excellent delivery! JLo did great and I hope it helps motivate people to vote.
Cardi B is speaking at Kamala’s rally in Milwaukee tonight. I believe she was disappointingly uninvolved about voting in the past so I’m thrilled to see her jump in the ring in a very important city that we need to turn out!
“I remember growing up, thinking my president cared about me, cared about my parents, cared about my neighbors and my community, not just some Americans, but all Americans.”
That part right there.
Growing up I never thought my president hated me. But there is no doubt that DT hates whoever doesn’t agree with him and doesn’t even respect those who “love” him.
Jen has always been a supportive Democrat, let’s not forget her rendition of This Land is Your Land at PJB inauguration. That’s all I’ll say about that.
Rosie Perez talked about how many of her republican friends and family said they were voting VP Harris. LFG!
Has her flat leaving husband endorsed Madam Harris yet?
I can’t think of his name right now for some reason but her baby daddy endorsed Kamala weeks before the Nazi rally
Yup. Her former husband, Marc Anthony shared his endorsement a couple of weeks ago.
Marc Anthony’s endorsement video was really powerful. Good on him!
Good job JLo👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽!
My heart is content. The last few days of this election cycle have been positive for the Democratic ticket. Kamala and Tom are going to win the presidential election on November 5. Thank you, Jennifer Lopez, for taking the time to endorse the people who are on the right side of history. We are making history. I voted for Harris/Walz last Saturday and it was so easy because there were no long lines to contend with. On my way out, I saw a teenage boy kick a “Vote for Harris/Walz sign on the ground. His mother scolded him and I can only imagine what she said to him; “Don’t do that when in front of witnesses”. Brain washing children is so wrong.
The best part was when she said, “You can’t even spell American without Rican.”
Good for her! 💙
Just got in to the States yesterday afternoon and am seriously jetlagged. This was an amazing speech! I don’tthink people give JLo credit as a public speaker.
I’m glad she’s using her considerable energy, heart, and shine for some cause greater than righting Mr. Wrong.
That was awesome! Great speech and energy. Well done Jennifer! Let’s go!
I watched the video of her speech in Vegas and it was really good.