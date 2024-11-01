Jennifer Lopez endorses VP Kamala Harris: ‘This is our country too’

There’s been some commentary about “why did Puerto Rican celebrities only get involved in this election when Tony Hinchcliffe said Puerto Rico is ‘floating island of garbage’?” While I think that criticism is fair when it’s lodged at Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin, both of whom seemed particularly pissed off about Hinchcliffe, it’s not fair criticism of Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo has been a Democrat for a while. She’s been getting more politically involved for years, especially when Donald Trump was in office. She even appeared at Oprah’s town hall event with Kamala Harris in Michigan a few months back. Do I think J.Lo is doing more for the Harris-Walz campaign specifically because of Trump’s Nazi rally? For sure. But she’s been a Harris supporter, a Biden supporter and an Obama supporter for years. Anyway, Jennifer appeared at Kamala Harris’s Las Vegas rally on Halloween.

There was a great speech for J.Lo with some great lines. “I remember growing up, thinking my president cared about me, cared about my parents, cared about my neighbors and my community, not just some Americans, but all Americans.” She also spoke about the Nazi rally at MSG: “At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels. It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day, OK? It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of decent character.” She fought back tears as she said, “This is our country, too… You know what? We should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should. Our pain matters. We matter. Your voice and your vote matters.” So good.