Cardi B to Kamala Harris: ‘This may not mean much but I am so proud of you’

Months ago, Cardi B repeatedly said that she wasn’t endorsing anyone for president and she wasn’t getting involved in the election cycle. Her views changed very quickly when Kamala Harris became the nominee, and Cardi became much more engaged in political conversations. Last week, Cardi even appeared alongside Kamala Harris at a rally in Wisconsin. Cardi was nerding out, because she loved politics and American history. Well, Cardi has been going through it since Kamala lost. On election night, Cardi posted “I hate yall bad” as various swing states began to move to Trump. Once Trump won, Cardi posted this message of support to Kamala:

I can’t believe that the thing that got me choked up in this whole clusterf–k was Cardi B telling Kamala that she’s proud of her. I feel the same way, as I said once Pennsylvania fell – Kamala could not have done any better. She ran a brilliant 100-day campaign and she inspired so many women. She had policies and vibes and everything else. It wasn’t enough because millions of people fundamentally wanted the hatred, cruelty, racism and misogyny being offered by Donald Trump.

Cardi also told Trump supporters: “y’all need to leave me the f–k alone because I got one more f–king cigarette in me before I start lighting your asses up. And that’s word to the United States of motherf–king America.”

