Cardi B to Kamala Harris: ‘This may not mean much but I am so proud of you’

Months ago, Cardi B repeatedly said that she wasn’t endorsing anyone for president and she wasn’t getting involved in the election cycle. Her views changed very quickly when Kamala Harris became the nominee, and Cardi became much more engaged in political conversations. Last week, Cardi even appeared alongside Kamala Harris at a rally in Wisconsin. Cardi was nerding out, because she loved politics and American history. Well, Cardi has been going through it since Kamala lost. On election night, Cardi posted “I hate yall bad” as various swing states began to move to Trump. Once Trump won, Cardi posted this message of support to Kamala:
I can’t believe that the thing that got me choked up in this whole clusterf–k was Cardi B telling Kamala that she’s proud of her. I feel the same way, as I said once Pennsylvania fell – Kamala could not have done any better. She ran a brilliant 100-day campaign and she inspired so many women. She had policies and vibes and everything else. It wasn’t enough because millions of people fundamentally wanted the hatred, cruelty, racism and misogyny being offered by Donald Trump.
Cardi also told Trump supporters: “y’all need to leave me the f–k alone because I got one more f–king cigarette in me before I start lighting your asses up. And that’s word to the United States of motherf–king America.”
Same, Cardi. Same. 🫶🏽
Same. VP is amazing, she did so much in just above 100 days. She is a force, and it breaks my heart that most did not see that she is smart and capable despite you know, being a woman….
100% agree
It means nothing but I am so proud of her, all the way up here from the true north. It was such an amazing campaign – she could not have done more in the time she had bravo for that. And I also feel the same way about Tim Walz.
I totally cosign Cardi’s beautiful Thank You to Kamala! I’ve noticed a disgusting blame game going on, and I feel like screaming at it. First off, thank Kamala Harris for stepping up and taking on thr Democratic nomination after that disasterous June debate. She did a brilliant job. Unfortunately, millions of people could not get behind a POC female candidate they blamed for Joe Biden’s policies. Gross.
In retrospect, my critique is that Joe Biden first said he’d be a bridge before changing his mind. He had the right to do that, but he should have been subjected to a rigorous primary, which he was not.
Biden was a good and effective president, and I appreciate that he did eventually step down, but I’ve been screaming for years about his switching gears from being the bridge candidate he promised to deciding early on in his presidency he wanted to go for two terms.
If he’d stayed one-and-done, he could have made bigger, bolder changes out the gate to ensure protections for rights that will now be stripped away in the next 4 years.
And you’re right, we deserved a real primary since we voted for a one-term promise.
But when Dem Party Powers That Be let that slide and let him be the presumptive nominee for all of 2023 and early 2024 primary season, they had no right to back stab him and call foul in June and July, so late in the game.
I put that on them (and yes that includes you, George Clooney!).
And Harris did such an astounding and amazing job – the best campaign I’ve seen in my lifetime – in only 100 days.
It’s certainly not on her that our country is full of racist sexist trash (I said what I said).
l concur with Cardi! A flawless campaign with superb credentials !
I am too. She poured her heart and soul into trying to make a better nation for all of us, and we failed her.
I agree with Cardi B. Kamala did an exceptional job during her campaign and throughout her career. She was more qualified. I am proud that she showed the world what a real patriot is and how being a real patriot means not creating division but showing compassion through inclusion. With every interview, speech and rally I became even prouder of her and I pray that she has the opportunity to run again.
Thank you Cardi B, for speaking truth to power.
Thank you, Madam Vice President for loving America enough to face the misogyny and racism.
I needed this reminder. Now we know who will never stand in solidarity with us, no matter what they say when the fight finally comes to them. And it will.
So good of Cardi B to go right outside and tell those fascists to get bent while thanking Kamala for her flawless and inspiring campaign, while showing the world what could have been.
Still can’t get over the fact they chose a felon who stiffs people, a xenophobic raC/Pist, a fascist who’s a marionette of a handful of equally fascistic billionaires over the most qualified candidate, who has worked successfully in all three branches of government just because she’s a woman.
Yes to everything Cardi says here. Tuesday night and Wednesday were horrible for me. The despair, hopelessness and honestly the hurt that I felt knowing that so many people chose to put this monster back in the White House after everything we have seen and heard. It’s appalling. It’s embarrassing and it’s disgusting. Today is a new day though and I actually surprised myself when I told a co-worker who was wiping away tears not to be sad anymore. Sadness will not serve you or help you cope right now. It’s time to get pissed. It’s probably not great for my health but by god I feel a hell of a lot stronger when I’m pissed than when I’m sad. My rage right now is absolutely incinerating the despair and the hopelessness within me right now and my brain feels very alert. I have some shit locked in my sights now and I am ready to fight. It does no good to play the blame game. We all know which people f*cked us over and it’s time to cast their useless asses aside. They feed on us and they don’t deserve any of our energy. Dustin at Pajiba has a good article up this morning about what has been going on behind the scenes and what we can do. If you need somewhere to direct your energy for the good, donate to the ACLU, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Planned Parenthood. They are already prepared to fight for us and even if they can’t win every battle, they’ll keep these jackasses tied up in court, and challenge everything they try to do. We may not have the White, House, the Senate or the House right now, but we can do a lot to make life hell for them for the next few years.
I would never say that the Democratic party is perfect. But people like Joe Scarborough, Chris Matthews (why is this sex pest still around?), and Bernie Sanders need to shut up. A majority of American voters went to the polls and voted for a convicted felon, an adjudicated rapist, and a man described as “fascist to the core” by the retired General who headed the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and their reaction is that this catastrophe is somehow the fault of the Democratic party’s “bad messaging”. Matthews, that dumb f**k, actually said Dems don’t know how to talk to people. Is he saying that Trump, with his lies, insults, name-calling, and general incoherence, does know how to talk to people? I have said this before but, obviously, it must be repeated. The only people responsible for subjecting us to Trump’s 💩 show once again are the people who marched up to that cubicle and with full intent cast their precious vote for a racist, rapist, fascist. Fight me. 🤬 There is no party or candidate on this earth who could have stopped this if this is who the majority of voters are. Evidently it is. You can’t fix stupid and racists gonna racist. He’s an insurrectionist too!
I am with Kamala. I’m with all of you and I am with Cardi. We will all need each other. 💙💙💙