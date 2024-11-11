Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande wore LV & Thom Browne to the LA ‘Wicked’ premiere

Good lord, I am so over the Wicked promotion. They shouldn’t have been promoting this mess for a full year. Now that Wicked (PART 1) is coming out in a few weeks, it feels like the actors are limping along because they’ve had to do so much sh-t for it for months already. Anyway, here are photos from the big, garish Los Angeles premiere on Sunday. Wicked actors Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater all came out. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenowith – who originated the Glinda and Elphaba roles on Broadway – also came out to support the film. Guess who else came out? Jennifer Lopez! What is she doing there? Is just a Wicked fan, or was she supporting Ari and Cynthia in particular?

One of the things which has grown very, very tired about the promotion is that Ari and Cynthia have theme-dressed their way through it for months. There’s only so many times I can see that acid green color combined with pale “princess” pink. For the LA premiere, Ariana wore a pink-and-cream gingham Thom Browne ensemble, and Cynthia wore a custom vinyl dress by Louis Vuitton. Cynthia also exclusively wore Roberto Coin jewelry, including “an 18K white gold diamond and emerald collar necklace from the brand’s Haute Couture Collection worth a staggering $750,000.”

Other fashion notes…if you wondered about J.Lo, she wore Zuhair Murad. In her showgirl era. Jonathan Bailey’s ensemble is hilarious to me – he looks like he’s about to head off to a tropical rave, and I f–king love that he was the one who got to wear the ruby-red slippers.

7 Responses to “Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande wore LV & Thom Browne to the LA ‘Wicked’ premiere”

  1. Lady Rae says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:08 am

    The theme dressing is tired. I wonder why the studio decided they needed to promote the film for almost a year and this is only part one. They must have spent so much money doing all this promo.

  2. SAS says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:14 am

    Oh JLo, looking absolutely stunning as ever to soothe us in these awful times. Can’t wait to see who her next husband will be.

    I’m very bored by the obvious theme dressing promo tour trend. I blame Law Roach.

    Not going to comment on Ariana and Cynthia’s appearance.

  3. Hereforthegossip says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:19 am

    The year of promotions I suspect is due to Ariana’s shenanigans last year that resulted in backlash and people outright stating they had no desire to see the film due to her having an affair with a married costar and breaking up the family and marriage. They are still together so now the studio has been trying to earn goodwill back and court the broadway fandom to overlook her behavior and see the film hence the OGs being present, the endless theme dressing, the Olympics pop up, the award show appearances, etc. I think in spite of her behavior the film will do well but I don’t think it will do well ENOUGH to cover the budget of the film and exorbitant marketing budget they have used doing promo all year along with endless previews. The film alone cost 145 million to make but the marketing budget I suspect is around 100 million as well. Thats a lot of money they have to make back JUST to break even.

  4. Josephine says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:21 am

    On the plus side, I do not hate movies driven by female characters getting a lot of attention. Not sure if it will pay off at the box office, but Barbie did that theme dressing for a looooooong time, too, and everyone was so enamored of that.

  5. Smart&Messy says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:22 am

    So Ari can finally ditch Spongebob Sidepiece in the quiet of late January? Maybe even by new year’s eve? You know she is over it by now.

  6. Lauren says:
    November 11, 2024 at 7:28 am

    They’re trying to copy the PR for Barbie. Margot Robbie dressed in pink and scaled Barbie recreations for months. I guess the studio thinks if it worked for Barbie, it will work for Wicked.

