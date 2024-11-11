Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande wore LV & Thom Browne to the LA ‘Wicked’ premiere

Good lord, I am so over the Wicked promotion. They shouldn’t have been promoting this mess for a full year. Now that Wicked (PART 1) is coming out in a few weeks, it feels like the actors are limping along because they’ve had to do so much sh-t for it for months already. Anyway, here are photos from the big, garish Los Angeles premiere on Sunday. Wicked actors Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater all came out. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenowith – who originated the Glinda and Elphaba roles on Broadway – also came out to support the film. Guess who else came out? Jennifer Lopez! What is she doing there? Is just a Wicked fan, or was she supporting Ari and Cynthia in particular?

One of the things which has grown very, very tired about the promotion is that Ari and Cynthia have theme-dressed their way through it for months. There’s only so many times I can see that acid green color combined with pale “princess” pink. For the LA premiere, Ariana wore a pink-and-cream gingham Thom Browne ensemble, and Cynthia wore a custom vinyl dress by Louis Vuitton. Cynthia also exclusively wore Roberto Coin jewelry, including “an 18K white gold diamond and emerald collar necklace from the brand’s Haute Couture Collection worth a staggering $750,000.”

Other fashion notes…if you wondered about J.Lo, she wore Zuhair Murad. In her showgirl era. Jonathan Bailey’s ensemble is hilarious to me – he looks like he’s about to head off to a tropical rave, and I f–king love that he was the one who got to wear the ruby-red slippers.