Prince Harry appears on the Time 100 Climate list of ‘influential climate leaders’

It’s that listicle time of year, when magazines start putting together their “best of” and “most influential” lists. Time Magazine has just released their Time 100 Climate list, as in “the 100 most influential leaders driving business to real climate action.” The list includes titans of business, world leaders, actors and… Prince Harry, founder of Travalyst. Harry came up with the idea for Travalyst more than a decade ago, but he ended up launching it in his final year as a “working royal” in 2019. When Harry divorced himself from the Windsors, Travalyst came with him. Travalyst is a stand-alone thing now, separate from Harry’s office in Archewell, but he still does a lot of work for and with Travalyst. Here’s Time Magazine’s rather lovely write-up (and you can see the full Time 100 list here):
The Duke of Sussex supports conservation groups in Africa and says he really became an environmentalist during a trip in 2012 to the Caribbean when a 7-year-old boy told him that England’s environmental impact was damaging the coral reefs. After that interaction, he was inspired to start Travalyst (“travel” and “catalyst”), a nonprofit that provides people booking travel with emissions data so they can consider the most sustainable options. The aim is to help make a dent to the industry’s carbon footprint; tourism makes up about 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Travalyst worked with Google to create the Travel Impact Model, a free, publicly available methodology launched in 2022 that predicts per-passenger CO2 emissions produced by upcoming flights. Travalyst’s coalition of partners, representing a combined market value of $3 trillion, includes top tech companies used by tourists like Booking.com, Expedia Group, Mastercard, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor and Visa. On Sept. 12, Travalyst announced that its flight emissions data has appeared in 65 billion searches worldwide.
Prince Harry has stressed that sustainable travel also means travel that boosts local economies and supports tourism businesses that hire local talent. He summed up Travalyst’s mission at its fifth anniversary celebration on Sept. 24 during Climate Week: “As I sought solutions to some of the world’s most pressing conservation challenges, I quickly realized just how profound an impact the travel and tourism industry has…together we are proving that travel can be a force for good. So let’s continue this journey together and make sure that travel benefits everyone everywhere.”
One of the things I appreciate about Travalyst is that they’ve never tried to be a stand-alone thing, separate from the tourism industry. Like, you don’t have to go to some separate site to do your research on flights and pollution and what have you. By partnering with Booking.com, Tripadvisor, Visa, etc, Travalyst folded itself within the tourism and travel industry flawlessly to provide information where people are. It’s so smart and it really was one of Harry’s best ideas.
Is it also really funny that Harry made Time’s Climate 100 and Prince Keenshot did not? For sure. I can hear the incandescent rage from here.
Who cares about Willy. Travalyst is awesome. It has totally changed the way I’ve booked travel the last couple of years. Prior to that I hadn’t done serious travel outside of just local family for six years. So it’s a been a welcome change to see emissions data, hotel practices, etc. Partnering up with Google, TripAdvisor, et al was just genius, and they just keep adding more partners. Love it.
I do appreciate travalysts focus on local tourism. Congratulations to them. I’m still unclear who won the earthshot prize and for what.
I do wonder to what extent these ground breaking ideas are taken by “climate friendly investors” who then profit off of them while the actual inventor gets dust.
One of Harry’s strengths as a leader, he comes up with the idea, vision, but then hires professional men and women to execute it. He isn’t running around, playing know-it-all. That is why his projects are successful. Earthshot spends more money on presentation than the projects they are rewarding and all we see is Will and sometimes Kate, flying around the world for no reason.
@sevenblue I’ve been saying the same thing for a while now. I think it’s the difference between how they where raised (heir vs spare) and their personalities. Harry doesn’t think he’s the best of the best but he’s fully aware of his connections. He uses that to hire the most qualified people instead of yes men. We saw a good example of that in Spare when he got the guy who managed the London Olympics to put together the first Invictus Games. I also think that’s one of the reasons he’s so attracted to Meghan. She’s very innovated in her charity work.
That alone should say how much ES has actually accomplished. I wonder how many of the winners have gotten much at all, including the promised money.
Harry’s a caring person. He sent Scotty’s little soldiers who were marching on rememberance Sunday , individual wrapped bags of sweets to eat in case they got hungry. This was mentioned in a bbc interview on Sunday. The vast difference between Harry and the rest Harry cares, the rest just care about themselves
The age of the celebrity influencing things seems to be coming to an end. You just need to look at the results of the US election. Celebrity endorsement didn’t move the needle. Harry and Meghan were wise not to rely on celebrities to gain attention for their work like the working royals but to focus on the work and making real, tangible change without fanfare.
What they somehow forgot to mention, but what is a very important partner of Travalyst too — Amadeus, the market leader in software connecting the (airline, cruise lines) travel agencies, the pros. Accor, the second largest hotel operator worldwide (Fairmont, Novotel, Sofitel groups etc) is also part of the coalition.
This has become huge, and very important and impactful.
Me too.. I am trying to be a smart traveler 🧳 and travelyst is a great tool to use. Used right this gives those of us who aren’t familiar with how to get and understand the data a place to turn to so we can make good choices. It’s global and comparing it to 🌎💩is laughable… the Lamborghini being chased by a fiat reference comes to mind. I truthfully think it’s an insult to Prince Harry and the Sussex’s to be compared to him or his wife and their vanity projects. What a wonderful honor and well deserved Prince Harry.
Sustainability connected to helping local economies so that travel can be a “force for good” is very impressive. Harry is trying to make his life a “force for good” and prayers for protection for Harry and his family and all who work with him.
Yayy Harry!!! I have actually been looking into alternative power systems and have discovered: corporate America is ACTIVELY PREVENTING us from learning about these systems, being able to make it financially out of reach, and failing to develop/utilize adequate sustainable grids. Vertical stacked Solar panels, for example, are 125% more efficient than horizontal plane panels. Vertical axis wind turbines show great promise (Android Jones) , with minimal wind present. Sustainability, folks!! For women looking for a new occupation, this could be a ground floor possibility: the demand will only grow, and being educated on electrical systems will become a highly sought after skill set in the coming years.
Congratulations Harry and Travalyst! I’m glad they’re being recognized. I also like that they focus on ways to have tourism to benefit local people and businesses. They also got a shoutout in Conde Nast Traveler. Remember when he first launched it and someone tried to sabotage it, so glad they are stronger and getting recognition. Real change. Well done!