John Krasinski named People Mag’s Sexiest Man Alive 2024: good or bad choice?

People Magazine has been teasing their Sexist Man Alive 2024 cover for weeks. They began releasing photos of the other guys who made the list (Benny Blanco??) and most people were thinking about which (white) guys were having “the best year” and/or had a big film to promote. It felt like the list narrowed to Glen Powell (great year), Jonathan Bailey (he’s in Wicked) or Paul Mescal (Gladiator II & Irish heartthrob for Gen Z). I’m not sure anyone expected who it actually turned out to be. Behold, your SMA 2024: John Krasinski??? Some highlights from John’s SMA profile:
What he thinks of the honor: “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”
Family life with Emily Blunt: Now living in Brooklyn with his wife of 14 years, actress Emily Blunt, 41, and their daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8, Krasinski says Blunt was “very excited” when she heard the big news: “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.” The actress has even joked that she would wallpaper their house with the cover if her husband received the crown. “Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think,” he says. “My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all.”
What is he promoting?? With this year’s movie IF, which he also starred in, wrote, produced and directed, the actor solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s top filmmakers. Still, the transition took a little finessing. “I had to pitch the studio like 54 times [for AQP] before they said yes,” jokes Krasinski, who next stars with Natalie Portman in the action heist film Fountain of Youth. “I’m pretty sure someone said, ‘Sorry, is Jim from The Office going to direct this?’ And I went, ‘Oh, it’s John, but we’ll get there.’ ”
He’s built a life with Emily Blunt: “It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her.” Not that his new title will change anything: “I think it’s going to make me do more household chores. After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’ ”
So, I actually forgot that he’s doing so much behind the camera these days. Not just IF, but he made A Quiet Place into a franchise, and he’s executive producer on Jack Ryan too. While I acknowledge that Krasinski is still relevant and still well-known, it does feel like People Mag got cold feet about naming an SMA who was buzzier/younger, right? Wouldn’t be the first time.
If this is a dream don’t wake us up. 😍 #JohnKrasinski is our 2024 #SexiestManAlive. https://t.co/H792MltVUC pic.twitter.com/RqvLoKTEZG
— People (@people) November 13, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of People.
Yeah, no. Sorry Emily.
Glen Powell or Jonathan Bailey would have been perfect.
I really thought it would be Powell. I’m surprised.
Well, if you believe DeuxMoi, apparently People asked Glen Powell multiple times (even begging) and he said no.
I don’t get the Glen Powell thing. At all. Not sure why there has been such a huge push to make him a big mainstream star.
Right?! He has squinty eyes.
I didn’t get it then I saw Twisters and was a complete convert.
Paul Mescal. I don’t know what People magazine was thinking. There is nothing sexy about Jim.
I wonder if, in almost always picking actors who’ve been in the industry for decades (rather than relative newcomers like Powell, Bailey, Mescal etc), they are trying to achieve a few things:
1) too many People subscribers/newstand purchasers are in the age demo to find Gen Z stars a little too young (as in, young enough to be their children), so less likely to purchase the mag with them as SMA, and
2) they do seem to try to find guys with a well established reputation for being decent guys – something you’d need to have been in the industry for long enough to have with credibility – so they don’t end up picking more Mel Gibson- (and if the rumors are true, the Rock-) type folks – I’m sure they worry that too many SMA alum later being outed as horrible people will harm the brand.
(That said I don’t really remember SMA winners from year to year so if there are lots of examples to disprove my theory, my bad!)
No he is a bad choice!
🥱 🥱 🥱 and I like the guy
I mean no shade, but after Blake Shelton, I am not surprised about any of their choices. It feels random, probably lots of PR team talks with People Mag. If this was done during the Office run, maybe it would make sense.
He’s a decent guy. Not even my fourth choice on the sexy scale but it’s all in fun so no complaints.
Mte. I kind of liked him as Jim, but not really sexy expect for his height. Still could be way worse. Also i am no fan of Powell. Too generic.
When you say sexy, i think of Lenny, or Prince, or younger Jude Law, J Rhys Meyers before he fell into additions, it is that something you cannot fake. Krasinski does not have it.
Heck even Travis Kelce is sexier….
SMA=stooooopod who cares?! Same as Victoria’s Secret “fashion shows”. Hello…1995!?
Basic white man wins again.
I never had a thing for John Krasinski but I started to see the sexy side of him when he played Jack Ryan.
And eh, I don’t hate picking a breakout star/producer (AQuiet Place anyone?) who is funny and known for being a dedicated family guy. There’s something sexy about that.
This peoplemag feature has become embarrassing……to the mag as well as to the men.
This man does NOT either look the part or ooze sexuality. But reading about his life/work/family, dies reveal a bit of sex appeal.
I think peoplemag needs to go back to the drawing board with this concept:……broaden the pool i:e include a wider range of professions entertainment, the arts, politics, science, medicine, etc; divide the contenders into age-groups; and, of course, include all races.
John is booked and busy and talented but not as sexy or interesting as any of the other names you mentioned. It feels like this list is getting less relevant every year. Congrats to him I guess?
He isn’t even the sexiest person in his house lol
Seriously. To me, he seems like white bread, and the soggy kind, at that.
He seems like a nice guy and given the whole “me too” era, maybe People is going for the safe choice. But to me, there seems like a dearth of buzzy hot guys in general. But I’m old, so what do I know? I never heard of any of those other guys mentioned.
Welp, his brother was accused of harassment. But we should be grateful it isn’t eric or junior or james franco or maybe even hanibal himself
Seems like a very safe choice, no one will be in an uproar.
What a great choice, if one wants to completely ignore a) younger white men, or b) men of color who are not only much better looking than JKras, but also could do with a little push.
Or c) men outside the US, no matter if white, Black, or otherwise of color.
That said, I haven’t forgiven them for ignoring Keanu back when he was sexy/hot/young/successful, only for them to come up with a lukewarm excuse, bordering on tepid, decades later.
Instead we got the epitome of mediocrity, George Clooney, and the domestic, alcoholic abusers Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp twice.
Keanu is still insanely sexy.
I think this pick is more to do with the Minivan Majority that still reads People – they want someone they already know, someone white, and preferably someone married. They are just going to keep going back to the same well of handsome dudes who have been working since 2008.
Usually, though, the SMA has a new project coming out soon. That kind of makes me think that People had trouble getting anyone to agree.
Previous SMAs have admitted that they are asked in advance if they want to participate. Some say yes to help promote a project, like Harrison Ford. Others, like Keanu, quietly refuse. No one should take it seriously because the guys certainly don’t.
Ok? He’s sexy but it just feels like an odd choice. What about Jonathan Bailey or Pedro Pascal? Even glen Powell would have made more sense. Michael B Jordan might’ve been the last one I remember really being hot.
I don’t get it but maybe I’m not in the
mag’s demographic? I have no idea what he even does now so it just seems like a random pick to me.
I actually like this choice. I would have liked to have seen Jonathan Bailey over him, because I love JB and I would love to see a gay man as the SMA (have they had one before?) but i think this is a solid choice overall.
He’s attractive, he’s built himself a solid career when he could have just been Jim from the Office for the rest of his life, he adores his wife and children and just seems like an all around good guy. And while that maybe shouldn’t be a factor, in this era of toxic masculinity when Gen Z males voted en masse for Trump, it feels important to acknowledge that being an all around good guy can really amp up your sex appeal.
I also find glen powell incredibly bland lol.
No just no. He isn’t sexy my postman it better looking then him. Very bad choice.
Jonathan Bailey is a very strong second. In my opinion, Glen Powell is cute, but have no personality. John Krasinski seem to be a great family man, a hard worker and a happy man.
I think ‘sexy’ is overrated and quite often mistaken by ‘sleazy’. To be understood: This year, I’d picked Hiroyuki Sanada as SMA; not just another chiseled-jaw, ripped-body young white fellow. But from the moment People wouldn’t name a guy who actually oozes sex appeal as SMA for fear of racists, biggots and snowflakes alike, I think this particular feature ran its course… If there was ever any.
Hiroyuki Sanada??
I don’t disagree with the sexy part but SMA, no…. he’s shorter than Tom Cruise.
If you want to go with tall, Japanese and sexy I’d choose Kento Kaku or hell, even Tadanobu Asano (Yabushige in Shogun).
That’s the thing about being sexy though. It doesn’t really have to do with body type or age. Lots of people who aren’t tall or young are sexy. Sometimes traditional (western) good looks and sex appeal intercept but they aren’t inextricably linked. Example: John K here. Couldn’t be more bland.
You sound both ageist and racist.
Hiroyuki is sexy
Yeah if you like old guys…. (he’s 64 Fgs..).. ‘was sexy’ would be more correct. You wouldn’t even turn his way if he wasn’t famous…. just saying.
Yes! I’ve always had the hots for Hiroyuki. Super sexy.
John brought though sexy to the Jack Ryan role. He’s fantastic in it and looks fantastic in it.
For me, no one will ever be as sexy as South Korean Superstar Lee MinHo as Koh Hansu in Pachinko.
I mean, who doesn’t love a Yakuza bad boy with a soft spot for his lost love and their son ( yes, yes, I know he has control issues but he rocked the vintage suits!)
Really? Not even on my radar.
I think that if People Magazine insisted on going on with this “Sexiest Man Alive” bit, they should one of two things. Either they should not do it on an annual basis. They should instead wait until they do find a sexiest man etc. to promote. However, if they do insist on finding and naming someone annually, they should go ahead and change the title right now because John Krakinski, his mother, and his own wife all know that he is not the “Sexiest Man Alive.” I suggest People Mag change the title of this yearly promotion because no one they’ve chosen has been the “Sexiest Man Alive” in years.
Jim Halpert is not sexy. He is a dork. An adorable one. But still a dork. Not sexy.
The sexiest man alive is out of date and old fashioned. People mag needs to do something else because an antiquated idea is being taken to an even further yuk extreme because there is no representation outside dull white men in the picks to pander to the wingnuts. Blake Shelton is as sexy as a dirt sandwich. JK is appealing, but does not possess smoldering sex appeal. In this current radicalized climate of Your Body, My choice lunacy, the culture needs more 50 (non-billionaire) men bettering their community and saving the world than this biased nonsense.
You perfectly articulated how I feel. I don’t even wanna bag on John, who seems like a decent dude and has a kinda rumpled aesthetic that I’m sure some women find sexy, but this whole schtick feels so hollow, tone deaf and even slightly insulting given the moment we’re in.
Not to be a wet blanket because I know some folks are using shit like this for escapism or whatever else they need to cope which is cool.
But for me, the vibes are just off.
Totally agree
This is a nah for me. Jason Momoa is the SMA, thank you very much, People.
Oh my goodness, yes to Jason. Or his blended family counterpart, Lenny Kravitz.
I could get behind that choice…
It makes me wonder if People charges a premium fee for Sexiest Man issues that can’t even maintain plausible deniability that it’s not something publicists buy for their clients.
Ick!! So not sexy! He is as sexy as a white painted wall. Maybe it’s time to stop awarding this title.
PEDRO PASCAL WAS RIGHT THERE FFS
Blakely Thorton!!!
Manny Jacinto?! Jonathan Bailey is sexy and it doesn’t matter to me at all that he isn’t straight. Keanu works.
JK just doesn’t scream sexy to me, sorry.
Shohei Ohtani gets my vote!
So, clearly everyone else turned it down…
I’m sorry, but until Henry Cavill gets named sexiest man alive, I just can’t take it seriously.
I’m guessing Glen, Jonathan, and Paul turned it down for some reason.
Maybe Paul thinks the minivan People readers hurts him with Gen Z, Jonathan is trying to stay a little edgy, and Glen is feeling overexposed?
Because honestly, John Krasinski is a VERY outdated choice.
I feel like we say “very outdated choice” every year. People is never going to pick a star in their breakout era. Why? Don’t know.
I mean, People used to pick actors in their breakout era for SMA alive — think Brad Pitt the first time he got it or Tom Cruise. But I am not really sure if their readership has evolved beyond the loyal subscribers of the 1980s-2000s. So basically, it seems like they are appeasing the same audience they have had for decades, not newer, younger ones.
Every year when I see who’s won I’m always like “Huh…I thought they won last year!” Truly all interchangeable white guys.
They may as well have picked Mr Potato Head.
JK aside, can we clown on this FONT for a little bit? What in the 90’s teen movie hell is this font?
And hilariously, in another version of the SMA cover, someone at People isolated the word “alive” so it looks like it’s written directly on his T-shirt. I nearly spit out my coffee!
He’s white, roughly middle-aged, handsome enough, wholesome and unobjectionable, and has something to promote. And just unexpected enough to drive buzz and clicks. Checks all the People boxes.
Sorry, not for me. I can’t get past his nose. It’s like he is 1/2-man 1/2 platypus.
Vote for Pedro!
I like the choice. Far better than choosing John Legend. I never got that one.
Does he have a movie coming out? I thought you had to have a movie coming out to get picked.
I’m not going to criticize his looks but I don’t think of his career as being on fire at the moment, which is what I thought was the ultimate criteria for being picked. The theory about Glen Powell turning this down makes sense. I also find it surprising John Krasinski’s agent might have lobbied for this title — I didn’t think this type of title would be important to the guy from The Office.
I love Jon, but if you asked my teen right now who should have gotten it, she would say Cooper Koch from Monsters- she is currently obsessed with him.
Just a reminder that JK was a scab by appearing in a Canadian ad for Rogers where the advertising agency had locked out local actor’s union over contract disputes
N0
I like the choice 🥰
Ugh, none of those guys are sexy. I see better looking dudes around me. I still remember the guy who sold me my bed🫦