Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo wore LV & Dior to the NYC ‘Wicked’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s New York premiere of Wicked. This was much more muted than I expected, especially considering the wild popularity of Wicked’s Broadway run. It’s almost like the studio has suddenly dialed back the premieres and promotion because they’re worried about it now? Something else I was thinking about recently is that both Ariana and Cynthia have reputations for being a bit prickly, so it’s sort of amazing that they’ve kept this show on the road and still manage to be so friendly. Even more than friendly – I really buy that they’ve become close friends. There are zero rumors (that I’ve seen) of any beefs or fights or “please don’t make me pose next to her again.”

Fashion notes: Ariana’s pink/fuschia dress is Louis Vuitton, and Cynthia’s ensemble is Dior. I actually love Cynthia’s look. That’s one of the best ensembles she’s worn for the whole promotion. Ari’s LV is so meh. You know they planned out everything and the stylists were coordinating and all of that, so why are Ariana’s custom pieces so overwhelmingly blah? Also: Cynthia changed into a different all-black ensemble and it’s a really great look too (and I think it’s Dior as well).

Some clips and Wicked vocals have already started to come out online, to mixed reviews. I’ll say this… Ariana has the vocal range to pull this off.

We know about popular. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/ypowApsWTC — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) November 13, 2024