Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo wore LV & Dior to the NYC ‘Wicked’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s New York premiere of Wicked. This was much more muted than I expected, especially considering the wild popularity of Wicked’s Broadway run. It’s almost like the studio has suddenly dialed back the premieres and promotion because they’re worried about it now? Something else I was thinking about recently is that both Ariana and Cynthia have reputations for being a bit prickly, so it’s sort of amazing that they’ve kept this show on the road and still manage to be so friendly. Even more than friendly – I really buy that they’ve become close friends. There are zero rumors (that I’ve seen) of any beefs or fights or “please don’t make me pose next to her again.”
Fashion notes: Ariana’s pink/fuschia dress is Louis Vuitton, and Cynthia’s ensemble is Dior. I actually love Cynthia’s look. That’s one of the best ensembles she’s worn for the whole promotion. Ari’s LV is so meh. You know they planned out everything and the stylists were coordinating and all of that, so why are Ariana’s custom pieces so overwhelmingly blah? Also: Cynthia changed into a different all-black ensemble and it’s a really great look too (and I think it’s Dior as well).
Some clips and Wicked vocals have already started to come out online, to mixed reviews. I’ll say this… Ariana has the vocal range to pull this off.
New York Premiere Of ‘Wicked At The Museum Of Modern Art
Featuring: Cynthia Erivo
Where: New York, United States
When: 14 Nov 2024
Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages
Ariana’s facial expressions are so…lofty and confused and contrived?
If you’d just shown these photos without stating the people in them, I would have been still here tomorrow before guessing Ariana Grande.
Ariana’s makeup artist has really been overdoing it with the concealer/highlighter and white powder. She looks so strange. I wish she’d stop scraping her hair back too.
I like pink a lot but at this point, if I were her, I’d be freaking sick of wearing pink all the time!
I don’t know Cynthia’s work. Is she theme dressing for this part or is this a typical look for her? Because she’s absolutely rockin’ it. Meanwhile, Ariana can make the most fabulous style look dull.
I agree, Cynthia is such a striking woman. I sound creepy, but she’s fascinating to watch.
Love them both! But ari’s eyebrows?! Why
I really want to support female lead projects and really hate the online trolls that target any creative endeavors that focus on women, POC or LBGTQ issues. But. Lort. I have no desire to see this at all. Splitting the movie in two parts and adding to the costs by overpromoting it were disastrous decisions.
Compared to the other premieres, NY looks like everyone’s attending a funeral…
I have seen the Wicked stage production. 7 times. This clip is very underwhelming to me. And is that chiron going the entire song?? No. Skip. And I am not a fan of Cynthia’s nose ring.
I really like Cynthia’s dress. I just can’t with Ariana’s eyebrows. She’s obviously beautiful but still nooo to the eyebrows. And final question. I can’t remember who Ethan Slater’s character is in the play. Is he so integral that it makes sense that he’s at all the premiers? Or is it bc he’s dating the star? I genuinely don’t know know bc I don’t have any idea who his character is even though I’ve seen the play twice. I remember the character jonathan bailey plays and the woman in the wheelchair but genuinely cannot remember his character .
Kinda tired of seeing these two at their nonstop rounds of premiers in the ugliest, most ridiculous clothes. So annoying.