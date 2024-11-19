Sun: Prince Andrew cut a ‘deal’ for security, paid by his friends in the Middle East?

King Charles has “cut off” Prince Andrew in several different ways, and Charles has wanted an abundance of credit for all of it. Months ago, Charles made a big show of cutting off Andrew’s royal protection, which Charles had likely been paying through the Duchy of Lancaster. Then Charles cut off Andrew’s £1 million-a-year allowance, which was basically given to Andrew to keep him living in a certain kind of royal lifestyle and to help Andrew maintain Royal Lodge. Well, Andrew has proven to the Crown Estates that he has the money to maintain Royal Lodge without Charles’s largesse. But what about his security? Royal Lodge is within the Royal Windsor estate, so there’s some security built-in. But the Sun believes Andrew has cut some kind of deal to get private security? And people in the Middle East are going to pay for it?

Prince Andrew is personally paying for a cut-price security deal to remain in his royal home — despite a bid by the King to push him out. The disgraced Duke of York, 64, lost his annual £3million-a-year hand-out from brother Charles which funded guards at Windsor’s Royal Lodge. The Sun on Sunday revealed the King axed the cash for Andrew, who does not work but has links to oligarchs. And we can now reveal he has negotiated a cheaper protection deal at his leased home which he refuses to leave. His plan is believed to be bankrolled by Middle East money. Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie have addressed conferences in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. A source said: “He has his security but at a cheaper rate and he is managing to finance it himself. He has dug his heels in and is refusing to move so found a way to finance his security. How sustainable in the long term, then who knows how long he can do it for.” Author Andrew Lownie, who is penning a shock book on the prince, said: “Prince Andrew is likely to have many forms of income.” It is believed he carved out a string of business links in Asia and the Middle East when he worked as a UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment for 10 years until 2011. While working for the government he was handed use of a £1million home in Abu Dhabi by their Royal Family. In November 2022, The Sun on Sunday revealed the scandal-hit prince flew on a ­billionaire Swiss contact’s jet to Bahrain to be pampered in five-star, all-expenses-paid luxury by his long-standing friends in the kingdom’s Royal Family. Bloomberg News reported that Andrew took out a £1.5 million personal loan with the Luxembourg-based private bank Banque Havilland in December 2017.

My theory is that this story – and others like it being circulated in recent days – are all from Charles and the Buckingham Palace courtiers, desperate to give Charles some kind of win and desperate to paint Andrew in the worst light. Like, this is still Charles throwing a tantrum over Andrew’s refusal to downsize. I doubt Andrew has even cut some kind of security deal. He’ll probably just go without – he barely leaves Royal Lodge at all. So Charles is just throwing this out there – “Andrew’s got money from somewhere, probably foreign, and he’s making a tacky spectacle of himself!” Except Charles is the one making a tacky spectacle of all of this because he’s still jealous of his younger brother. What’s weird is that Charles is doing all of this, but then he’ll invite Andrew and Fergie to Christmas at Sandringham and even allow them on the church walk.