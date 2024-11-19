Sun: Prince Andrew cut a ‘deal’ for security, paid by his friends in the Middle East?

King Charles has “cut off” Prince Andrew in several different ways, and Charles has wanted an abundance of credit for all of it. Months ago, Charles made a big show of cutting off Andrew’s royal protection, which Charles had likely been paying through the Duchy of Lancaster. Then Charles cut off Andrew’s £1 million-a-year allowance, which was basically given to Andrew to keep him living in a certain kind of royal lifestyle and to help Andrew maintain Royal Lodge. Well, Andrew has proven to the Crown Estates that he has the money to maintain Royal Lodge without Charles’s largesse. But what about his security? Royal Lodge is within the Royal Windsor estate, so there’s some security built-in. But the Sun believes Andrew has cut some kind of deal to get private security? And people in the Middle East are going to pay for it?
Prince Andrew is personally paying for a cut-price security deal to remain in his royal home — despite a bid by the King to push him out. The disgraced Duke of York, 64, lost his annual £3million-a-year hand-out from brother Charles which funded guards at Windsor’s Royal Lodge.
The Sun on Sunday revealed the King axed the cash for Andrew, who does not work but has links to oligarchs. And we can now reveal he has negotiated a cheaper protection deal at his leased home which he refuses to leave. His plan is believed to be bankrolled by Middle East money. Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie have addressed conferences in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.
A source said: “He has his security but at a cheaper rate and he is managing to finance it himself. He has dug his heels in and is refusing to move so found a way to finance his security. How sustainable in the long term, then who knows how long he can do it for.”
Author Andrew Lownie, who is penning a shock book on the prince, said: “Prince Andrew is likely to have many forms of income.” It is believed he carved out a string of business links in Asia and the Middle East when he worked as a UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment for 10 years until 2011. While working for the government he was handed use of a £1million home in Abu Dhabi by their Royal Family.
In November 2022, The Sun on Sunday revealed the scandal-hit prince flew on a billionaire Swiss contact’s jet to Bahrain to be pampered in five-star, all-expenses-paid luxury by his long-standing friends in the kingdom’s Royal Family. Bloomberg News reported that Andrew took out a £1.5 million personal loan with the Luxembourg-based private bank Banque Havilland in December 2017.
My theory is that this story – and others like it being circulated in recent days – are all from Charles and the Buckingham Palace courtiers, desperate to give Charles some kind of win and desperate to paint Andrew in the worst light. Like, this is still Charles throwing a tantrum over Andrew’s refusal to downsize. I doubt Andrew has even cut some kind of security deal. He’ll probably just go without – he barely leaves Royal Lodge at all. So Charles is just throwing this out there – “Andrew’s got money from somewhere, probably foreign, and he’s making a tacky spectacle of himself!” Except Charles is the one making a tacky spectacle of all of this because he’s still jealous of his younger brother. What’s weird is that Charles is doing all of this, but then he’ll invite Andrew and Fergie to Christmas at Sandringham and even allow them on the church walk.
I do not like Andrew. Having said that, either the Royal Family prepares its members that are not the immediate successors from minute 1 of life for outside jobs, which includes fighting the media’s oversteps against those members or, if they want to trot them out when convenient since birth, pay their lifestyles. And if the public doesn’t like it, then vote to abolish it. Otherwise, oh well.
Andrew’s the scapegoat because Charles can no longer use Harry (and Meghan). I don’t believe he’s cut off Andrew but I also believe that Andrew does have other forms of income. And I agree with Kaiser that Andrew will be at the Christmas walk as usual.
Just makes it seem like Charles is in conflict with everybody except Camilla. And maybe Anne? Not to say he shouldn’t have issues with Andrew but he’s always in conflict with family members.
Prince Paedrew and all the rest are all a-holes. PA should have been questioned by the FBI, he (like most royals) gets away with sh!tty behavior, and he’s always had shady dealings so it’s absolutely within bounds to question his new-found source of income.
Someone wants us to know that they do not like this source/ that he has this income, and they are implying that rich Middle Easterners are behind it.
According to the BM, KC wants PA out of Royal Lodge. He’s not the only one. WanK have had their eye on this property in the past. Camz isn’t entirely chummy with PA or Fergie. There are probably lots of courtiers who cannot stand the man. Right now Labour as opposed to the Tories are in power, and they traditionally are less close to the royals: it could be a political freakout as well. And it could be that the Yorks have pissed off multiple people.
He can’t go far since the f b i made it known they’d like to talk to him. And perhaps there may other formerly trafficked women serving papers on him
There are a lot of countries that won’t detain him for the states.. or don’t have extradition treaties especially when it comes to a member of the BRF. Even if he was served papers, they mean nothing unless he’s on American soil.
Charles is probably jealous because he had to give up collecting bags of cash from shady sources. Maybe Andrew’s private guards can help keep Windsor from being robbed since the public ones can’t seem to.
Fergie has no self respect. Grinning inanely and trailing after her ex