Beyonce will perform a Halftime show at an NFL game on Christmas Day
  • November 18, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Beyonce

While I’m not a football fan whatsoever, I’m genuinely looking forward to the Super Bowl in February. Mostly because of Kendrick Lamar, who was announced as the Halftime performer. I’m so excited to see Kendrick’s set and whether he performs any of his Drake-disses on the biggest musical platform in the country/world. Everyone gears up so hard for the Super Bowl. But now people will have to gear up hard for the Christmas Day NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. It’s not because of the football… it’s because of Beyonce. Beyonce will do her own “Halftime show” on Christmas Day!!

The NFL and Netflix delivered a gift to fans by tabbing Beyoncé to perform the halftime show for the Christmas Day game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans.

Netflix will stream Ravens-Texans and a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas. The Texans will host the Ravens at NRG Stadium in Houston, Beyoncé’s hometown.

Beyoncé will sing songs from her “Cowboy Carter” album during the halftime show, according to a Texans release, marking the first time she’ll perform any songs from the album for a live audience. She released “Cowboy Carter,” her eighth studio album, in March.

[From The NY Times]

Well, that’s one way for Netflix to overshadow the Super Bowl, which is always on network television. Granted, Netflix has the money to spread around for this kind of specialty programming and sports programming. I also assume that Jay-Z – who is under an NFL contract to produce the Super Bowl Halftime show – approved and encouraged his wife to do this. This is all NFL-approved, is what I’m getting at. The NFL and Netflix are trying to create a second “Super Bowl” before the Super Bowl. It’s interesting. And I will be watching! I’ll be watching Beyonce, not the game.

Photos courtesy of Netflix, Cover Images.

2 Responses to “Beyonce will perform a Halftime show at an NFL game on Christmas Day”

  1. Hypocrisy says:
    November 18, 2024 at 11:39 am

    I remember when football was only played on thanksgiving, but if you have to play on Christmas 🎄 then Beyonce singing the half time show would make up for it. 🎤🎼

  2. Jacques says:
    November 18, 2024 at 11:46 am

    I am disgusted by how the NFL does little to punish players who abuse their partners and children. Artist’s want the half-time platform and don’t care what messages it sends. They also sing for dictators, so, I shouldn’t be surprised.

