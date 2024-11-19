Norwegian royal stepson Marius Borg Høiby was arrested again

During the Paris Olympics, a huge scandal broke in Norway’s royal house. Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon’s stepson Marius Borg Hoiby was arrested for assaulting a young woman who was possibly his girlfriend. Haakon’s wife Princess Mette-Marit avoided the Olympics as she dealt with her son’s situation, which unfolded slowly. Norwegian gossips said that Marius is well-known in Norwegian society as a violent sh-thead, in addition to being a wannabe reality star. Marius is 27 years old and he’s been getting into dramas for years, but this is the biggest problem they’ve had with him, as far as anyone knows. Well, it looks like Marius is now being charged with rape, but I’m not 100% clear if this is all part of the same incident from August, or if the victim is the same young woman.

The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Marius Borg Høiby, the royal’s 27-year-old son from before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 18, in Oslo, according to the Oslo Police District.

In a release shared on Tuesday, Nov. 19, police said Høiby was arrested on suspicion of violating the criminal code “which concerns sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act. What police can say about the rape is that it concerns a sexual act without intercourse. The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act,” the release added.

Høiby is currently in detention in Greenland. Authorities have yet to decide whether he will be remanded in custody. Høiby’s arrest comes after he was previously arrested in August following an alleged incident involving a woman in her 20s.

According to Norwegian outlet Se og Hør, he reportedly “attacked” the woman “psychologically and physically,” and she was treated at a hospital for a concussion.

Høiby was held for 30 hours before being released, per the outlet, which also reported that police confirmed “a person was arrested and charged with assault and later released from custody.”

The 27-year-old was also arrested again in September for allegedly violating a restraining order, reported The Guardian.

According to the police’s release on Nov. 19, when Høiby was arrested, he was in a car with the alleged victim from the August incident.

“The charge relates to another violation of a restraining order against the same victim. In addition, a report has been filed for violation of a restraining order and driving without a valid driver’s license,” the release added.