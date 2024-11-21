Usher opens a roller skating residency: ‘people need to understand how fun this is’



During his Super Bowl half-time performance earlier this year, Usher broke out his roller skates and skated along to the choreography for his songs, “Bad Girl” and “OMG.” It was really fun! Since he’s also incorporated skating into his tours, I assumed that it was just a part of his schtick, like how Pink does the acrobat thing. As it turns out, Usher is really into roller skating culture. He even credits it with keeping him young. In fact, Usher is such a big fan of roller skating that he and model Liberty Ross (#random) are opening the very first “full-service skating rink residency” in Las Vegas, called Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace. The rink will be at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas’ TAO Beach.

“This is kind of a victory lap for Las Vegas,” he tells PEOPLE at the Flipper’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 16. He kicked off the star-studded event by skating throughout The Venetian as guests cheered him on. “It really all started with my residency and we had a second residency and we played the Super Bowl. We went to Paris. Now coming back with this tour, I’m in the flow, having a good time, enjoying and doing things that I really love.” When it comes to the secret behind maintaining his youthful good looks, physique and energetic spirit, “skating has always kept me young,” reveals the star, “and it’s something that I feel is a necessity for youth nowadays. Everybody spends so much time scrolling. We want you to roll, come out, get active, come and have a good time.” Stars Dr. Dre and Dita Von Teese turned out for the occasion, joining hundreds of attendees. As for roller skating novices, Usher wants them to hit the rink, too. “There’s no judgment here,” he says. “You fall, you get back up. We invite the entire family to come.” Having skated since he was a kid, the star has a deeper connection to the activity. “It’s a form of self care,” Usher says. “The freedom and expression, I really feel like it’s a language when you get deeper into the cultures of skating for rhythm, period. And people need to understand how fun this really is.” Usher hopes he can convince some of his superstar pals to lace up a pair soon. “Dre, Snoop and Pharrell getting out here would be crazy,” he says. “NWA came up through skaters, a lot of those early hip hop bands could only get space to perform in the roller rinks. I can still remember as a kid performing in rinks. It’s always been the grounds for culture.” And Usher says you’re much more likely to find him at the rink than in the kitchen this holiday season. “I wouldn’t bank on me for your Thanksgiving dinner,” he says with a smile. “No, no. I might be able to do some mac and cheese and a little banana pudding but that’s about it.”

[From People]

If you had Usher being a huge off-stage roller skating affinado on your bingo card, congratulations! I love that he credits it with keeping him young. It’s awesome when you find that one thing that brings you to your happy place, even if it’s just a momentary escape. For me, that’s hiking or taking a walk. It’s tough to find your peace nowadays, but it’s also more crucial than ever now to identify it and do some self-care.

As for the rink itself, this is actually pretty cool. Roller skating is definitely one of those niche activities that Millennials and older will absolutely try at least once for the nostalgia factor. I remember how big roller skating (and then roller blading) was when I was growing up. We had some fun rinks on Long Island back in the day. There is only one place in the area where I live now, and when we pass it, I’m always surprised by how busy it is. My son has been to a few birthday parties there and it really is a throwback. I need to set up an adult skating party one of these days.

Embed from Getty Images