King Charles really wants to go on a tour of India & Pakistan next year

Here are more photos of King Charles at Friday evening’s Royal Variety show. He was supposed to attend with Queen Camilla, but she pulled out at the last minute, citing a lingering chest infection. Some people have theorized that she has covid, but honestly, she’s had covid before and she had no issue with admitting it? But maybe they don’t want to say that this time, who knows. In any case, Charles looked like he was in pretty poor health at the Royal Variety show – his pallor is definitely off, and in certain light, you can see his pink-rimmed eyes and general clammy vibe. Well, we heard before that Charles apparently loved his little mini-tour of Australia and Samoa, and he’s hellbent on traveling more in 2025. Apparently, he’s not prioritizing visits to British realms (Canada, New Zealand, Belize), but he’s hellbent on visiting India, Pakistan and Bangladesh next year. Oh lord.
King Charles is reportedly planning a trip to the Indian subcontinent in what would be a major boost to the monarch’s health as he continues his recovery from cancer. His plans to visit India, Pakistan and Bangladesh had to be abandoned after the Queen’s death in September 2022. However, Number 10 is understood to be keen in Charles and Camilla reorganising the trip as Britain looks to establish important economic links in post-Brexit times.
A source told the Mirror said: ‘It’s hugely encouraging to be able to make such plans for the King and Queen given the year the monarch has had, but it’s very much full steam ahead. A tour of the Indian subcontinent is in the offing, which will be of huge political and cultural significance for Britain on the world stage. The King and Queen are the perfect ambassadors at such a time.’
The go-ahead has reportedly been given to Foreign Office officials to begin talks with potential host nations for royal visits. It is said that proposals for tours of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have started to be drafted. Following the cancellation of the trip in 2022, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to have expressed his desire to host the King and Queen Camilla.
There are concerns however about the trip due to Modi’s closeness with Russian president Vladimir Putin. After the pair met met at the BRICS summit of world leaders last month, Putin acknowledged Russia’s ‘strategic partnership’ with India on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the pair hugged when they met as Putin hosted Mr Modi at his Novo-Ogaryovo palace outside Moscow. However, Modi has insisted that India supports ‘dialogue and diplomacy for restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible.’
Yeah, Modi is playing all sides – he has normal relations with Putin and Russia, and he also has good relationships with the US, UK, France and EU. I doubt there will be any diplomatic concerns when it comes to that. The real concern is whether Charles and Camilla actually have the energy to do any of this. Camilla is still mad that she had to do the Australian tour. She doesn’t want to travel whatsoever. And Charles is delusional if he really believes that he’ll have the energy and capacity to do what sounds like a two or three-week multi-country tour. That being said, it’s been years since anyone in that family has done a tour of India or Pakistan. It definitely is on the agenda, but no one wants to send William and Kate, I guess.
Well now this is work the “Queen “ will be more than willing to do. She can go and immerse herself in her favorite spas while Chuckles does all the meet and greets.
My thoughts exactly. Isn’t that where Cams goes for her “spa” medical rejuvenation. What would be the difference?
Yet he can’t seem to visit his son and grandchildren. Such a selfish, petty old man.
Is this about Charles wanting / needing all attention on him? Or is this a benching of the heir because he would harm relations between the nations?
If William cannot meet with people and speak with them without intense adult supervision and a clean up crew to smooth over the ruts he creates – what is going on? He used to be able to do this.
He also used to seem to “enjoy” some of the more light weight and glitzy events / tours. Although the last tour tour was an unmitigated disaster and he might still be furious that he was dragged in the media. He seems to be able to hold, nourish and retain a grudge beyond what most people are capable of or wish to be capable of.
He’s gotten significantly worse at life in the past year. It makes one wonder what is going on.
No, I think this is the kind of work the public are paying for. What’s the Sovereign Grant for if the sovereign won’t work on behalf of the people? William is in for a rude surprise as king if he thinks he can cherry pick only the few things he feels like doing.
“Adult supervision”. William and Kate both are in need of close watching. Neither can communicate well and are a detriment and Charles knows it.
At some point though, Will is going to be in charge, presumably with Kate, and they will be without supervision. Interesting times ahead.