Prince William had an event in London today with Oman’s crown prince

Prince William had an event today in London, at the Royal Geographical Society. He joined Oman’s heir to the throne, His Highness Theyazin bin Haitham, as they viewed their new joint patronage, the Jewel of Arabia Exhibition. Did you know exhibitions get royal patronage? They do, apparently. Theyazin is only 34 years old, eight years younger than William. It looks like there are decades between them. Theyazin is better dressed as well (his suit is lovely, as is his tie) and his body language isn’t so weird. I have no idea why William continues to obsessively cover his crotch when he’s in public. He even walks with his hands clasped in front of his groin at times.

Anyway, this exhibition will highlight Oman’s heritage and emphasize the close relations between the UK and Oman. Apparently, William plans to visit Oman in January too. It will be interesting to see if that really happens. It’s so strange to watch this 42-year-old man, the heir to the throne, be stage-managed and “handled” in this kind of way.

Meanwhile, I missed this last week, but King Charles was succeeded as the president of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama “not by his son and heir, Prince William, but by Dame Shirley Bassey.” As in, when Charles was Prince of Wales, he forged connections with Wales by taking on specific Welsh patronages. But the new Prince of Wales doesn’t give a sh-t, so now regular celebrities are taking on positions and patronages which used to be “royal.”