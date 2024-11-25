Prince William had an event in London today with Oman’s crown prince

Prince William had an event today in London, at the Royal Geographical Society. He joined Oman’s heir to the throne, His Highness Theyazin bin Haitham, as they viewed their new joint patronage, the Jewel of Arabia Exhibition. Did you know exhibitions get royal patronage? They do, apparently. Theyazin is only 34 years old, eight years younger than William. It looks like there are decades between them. Theyazin is better dressed as well (his suit is lovely, as is his tie) and his body language isn’t so weird. I have no idea why William continues to obsessively cover his crotch when he’s in public. He even walks with his hands clasped in front of his groin at times.

Anyway, this exhibition will highlight Oman’s heritage and emphasize the close relations between the UK and Oman. Apparently, William plans to visit Oman in January too. It will be interesting to see if that really happens. It’s so strange to watch this 42-year-old man, the heir to the throne, be stage-managed and “handled” in this kind of way.

Meanwhile, I missed this last week, but King Charles was succeeded as the president of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama “not by his son and heir, Prince William, but by Dame Shirley Bassey.” As in, when Charles was Prince of Wales, he forged connections with Wales by taking on specific Welsh patronages. But the new Prince of Wales doesn’t give a sh-t, so now regular celebrities are taking on positions and patronages which used to be “royal.”

23 Responses to “Prince William had an event in London today with Oman’s crown prince”

  1. Southern Crone says:
    November 25, 2024 at 9:45 am

    The beard is finally filling in. That’s all I got. 🤷🏽‍♀️

  2. Jas says:
    November 25, 2024 at 9:51 am

    Hands over the groin thing is a protective thing according to something I once read. It’s apparently a sign that the person is anxious or uncomfortable.
    William seems to be really struggling to do even the basics of his job at the moment. He looks like he’s about to break a lot of the time.

    • Lady Digby says:
      November 25, 2024 at 10:18 am

      @JAS maybe he is overwhelmed at the prospect of suddenly becoming King two decades before he’d anticipated? Okay he has always spaced out this events but maybe he feels the walls are closing in on him and his schedule is being managed very carefully to limit exposure? During his downtime he really needs to get some therapy to sort himself out. If he wants to stay private and be a gentleman farmer then just be honest with himself and others. Give up the role that he’s unsuited to and give up the money and perks?! Or limp along being filthy rich and fawned on by the tabs and just turning up on a monthly basis because he can’t be sacked?

      • Jas says:
        November 25, 2024 at 10:28 am

        Yes, I don’t think he wants the job at all, but he’s trapped. I don’t see him having the gumption to step away so he’ll just limp along being miserable and grumpy.
        It’s no wonder he resents Harry so much. Harry has been able to leave.

    • Chrissy says:
      November 25, 2024 at 10:42 am

      Oh well. Maybe if he were a better son, brother, husband or POW, we would be more concerned about his well being.

  3. vs says:
    November 25, 2024 at 9:54 am

    This just highlights the uselessness of any royal family….what’s the point of this? A royal patronage for an exhibition?
    Thank you God for the United States of America despite us having re-elected Orange man!!! we will never have someone born in the right order and out of the right uterus doing this and have people claim, this is work or worst, interesting!

  4. Jan says:
    November 25, 2024 at 9:54 am

    Just saying Dame Shirley Basset is 87 years old.

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    November 25, 2024 at 9:54 am

    Maybe he walks with his hands in front of his crotch because he fears someone will kick him in the royal jewels. He is probably right because I bet there are some out there who would like to kick him.

  6. Steph says:
    November 25, 2024 at 9:57 am

    Wasn’t there some big article about Pegs new skin care routine? It’s not working he looks ashy and chapped. None of the skin care products work if you don’t properly hydrate which is hard to do if you’re on the bottle.

  7. Eurydice says:
    November 25, 2024 at 10:10 am

    His whole posture is so narrow and pinched, like he sleeps in a coffin.

    • SueBarbri33 says:
      November 25, 2024 at 10:45 am

      Nailed it. That’s a perfect description. What a mess he is.

    • Mairzy Doats says:
      November 25, 2024 at 11:02 am

      It’s not just posture, it’s been noticeable for months that he is lacking any muscle tone in his chest and/or he’s become very thin. Some previous photos from the side make it really obvious. Proper self care would include a regular visit to the gym for some cardio and upper body work with weights. Something is wrong here.

  8. Jes says:
    November 25, 2024 at 10:10 am

    Get this man some chapstick for the love of god. Those lips hurt to look at, ugh

  9. Maxine Branch says:
    November 25, 2024 at 10:16 am

    Around most dignitaries, William looks out of place.

  10. Jais says:
    November 25, 2024 at 10:30 am

    As far as William being stage managed and handled, it’ll be interesting to see who he chooses to surround himself with when he becomes king. At the end of the day, not saying he’ll listen but I can also see his aides really keeping it all duct taped together. Will Jason Knauf make a return? Simon Case? They’re both so tainted at this point but I could see William wanting people in that vein around him doing his dirty work.

  11. Alwyn says:
    November 25, 2024 at 10:39 am

    I lived in Oman some years back and the Omanis were still very reverential about Diana when she visited in the 80s. The sultan gifted her with a sapphire and diamonds suite of jewels and they later named named a mountain vista after her, the Diana Point. I was surprised by how many young people knew of Diana, and I’m curious if modern generations even know William’s name.

  12. Chaine says:
    November 25, 2024 at 10:40 am

    Struggle beard is struggling.

  13. Blujfly says:
    November 25, 2024 at 11:02 am

    The purchasing of the exhibit and his attendance is Oman laundering their horrific human rights record through British institutions and specifically William, who was very close with the a Russian oligarch owner of the Weekly Standard and helped launder his reputation into an honor through the Tories.

