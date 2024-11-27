Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo got paid the same amount for ‘Wicked’

It’s still remarkable to think of how Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – two women known for having tricky personalities – managed to get through a year-long production of two Wicked films, plus a months-long Wicked promotional tour, and there were no eruptions or fights or beefs or anything. Ari and Cynthia genuinely seem to get along and they match each other’s freak in a really funny and charming way. It’s been kind of joyful to watch two women – the leads of two huge musical productions – float along without any drama. So, obviously, now the first film is a huge hit, there’s a movement afoot to drive a wedge between Cynthia and Ari. For several days, a story has been circulating. A story about Ariana getting paid $15 million for Wicked, while Cynthia only got paid $1 million. Well, Universal has now stepped in to correct the record.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were paid the same salary for their work on Wicked.
“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. Multiple sources familiar with the situation also told THR that the actresses were paid the same for their work on the movie musical from director Jon M. Chu.
Unsubstantiated rumors about Erivo and Grande’s salary surfaced this week on TikTok and Reddit, with social media users claiming Grande made $15 million for the film while Erivo earned $1 million. Multiple news outlets picked up the social media commentary, only adding to the firestorm.
While I would have believed that Ariana got paid more, the idea that anyone is paying Ari $15 million for her first major film role is insane. Anyone claiming that lacks all credibility. But I’m glad that Universal emphasized that they got paid the same – someone must have pointed that out during casting and contract negotiations too, that if Glinda and Elphaba were given wildly different paydays, it would eventually come out and make everyone look horrible.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
This isnt the 90s ,do actors still get $15-20M paychecks? Unless you are a Marvel actor getting backend!
I saw that reel or tiktok or whatever and my immediate thought -beyond “They paid Ariana that much?” was that the backend deals were very different. Like maybe Ariana got a bigger upfront payday and maybe Cynthia got a bigger backend deal.
But either way I’m glad Universal corrected the issue so fast and isn’t letting it derail from Wicked’s success.
It’s preposterous to think Cynthia would accept a $1 million paycheck for a $300 million production.
oh I didn’t think she got a million. (this reel also said that Jonathan Bailey got 250k which seemed low to me) but that if there was a discrepancy in their paychecks, it was accounted for in the backend.
but like I said I’m glad Universal corrected the issue.
Especially because it took years to film! Although I do think a million is probably life changing money for a Broadway actress, and Ari acts like she might have paid THEM a million for the role, I think they probably made closer to 5 apiece.
I suspect they both have something that gives them profits on top of that salary. But glad that Universal cleared that up.
There was a thread on the hellsite about chenzel, which outlined how they tried to pit Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenowith against each other when the musical first came out and how these women were always shooting down that lie.
Glad they were paid the same, I can’t imagine why they wouldn’t have been.
So interesting to see rumors and media gossip trying to stir up trouble between them when there is none. Apparently women aren’t allowed to get along.
Always good to hear about women being well compensated for their work. Whatever went down on that set seems to have been extremely exhausting/draining, both of them look so tired and thin. They earned every penny.
Good. They were both spectacular. I loved Wicked and am going with family to see it again on Friday.