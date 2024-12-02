Princess Kate: Away from the ‘pressures of daily life,’ we can live with love & kindness

The Princess of Wales’s annual piano recital is scheduled for Friday. The “Together at Christmas” caroling show will be filmed at Westminster Abbey, and then aired on ITV on Christmas Eve. In years past, the event has not gotten any kind of high viewership, but it’s considered a success because everyone has agreed that this kind of busywork suits Kate, especially since Kensington Palace staffers are the ones largely organizing the whole mess. This year, Kate “wrote” a letter to carol-service attendees, and the royal reporters are trying to hype it.

The Princess of Wales has described the importance of “taking ourselves away from the pressures of daily life” and finding “space to live”, as she gradually returns to public duties after cancer treatment. Before hosting her annual Together at Christmas carol service for 1,600 guests at Westminster Abbey on Friday, Kate has written to people who will attend smaller, community carol services across the country in the coming weeks. In the emotional letter, which uses the word “love” 11 times, she said that when people can “stop” for a moment — as she has done this year while receiving treatment — they can find the time to live with “an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness”. Since completing her chemotherapy in the summer, after being diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year and taking several months away from public life, Kate, 42, has signalled that her recovery is ongoing and her return to public duties will continue to be gradual. At her carol service on Friday, she will be joined by the Prince of Wales and, it is thought, their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, who all attended last year. In the letter, sent to guests attending 15 nationwide services in locations including Aberdeen, Cornwall, Northern Ireland and Wales, Kate wrote: “It [Christmas] is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all. “It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness.”

[From The Times]

The thing that sort of kills me about Kate and Charles in particular using the language of WASP Christianity is that they do not give two f–ks aout love, kindness or forgiveness and we’ve seen that in abundance in the past decade. Kate is a racist mean girl who openly worried about the skin color of her mixed-race nephew. Kate is the same person who launched a years-long character assassination on a sister-in-law. And don’t get me started on the privilege of “take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life.” Ol’ girl has done a half-dozen work events in the past twelve months, what “pressures of daily life”?

The Times also confirmed other details about the Christmas caroling thing – William will give a reading, as will Adam Peaty, Richard E. Grant, Sophie Okonedo and Michelle Dockery.

