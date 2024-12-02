“Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence’s kids are engaged!” links

Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence’s kids are engaged! [Just Jared]
How can someone who worked as a public defender have no sense of social justice? I’m not a lawyer, but I’ve worked with similar populations and have a good sense of the economic injustices that fuel our criminal justice system. Yeah, a lot of the time they did commit those crimes, but let’s look under the hood and examine why people will risk everything to steal a friggin car. Hint: it’s not because they wanted a nicer car. And did that crime make them an irredeemable ongoing threat to society?
Kash Patel is a wack job (his experience working under Devin Nunes at the height of Nunes’ insanity says it all). Patel is a Trump loyalist who championed the Muslim ban, who continues pledging to hunt down all of Trump’s perceived enemies. It’s probably why Biden chose to pardon his son, because ppl like Patel at the helm of the most powerful gov agencies will certainly be going after everyone associated with Biden and Jack Smith.
Yes, Kash is exactly why he is doing the pardon. I can’t blame him. I hope they all stay safe, although I hope merrick garland isn’t sleeping well. He FA and we’re all about to FO.