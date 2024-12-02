“Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence’s kids are engaged!” links
  December 02, 2024

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence’s kids are engaged! [Just Jared]
All about Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s lunatic FBI director nominee. [Hollywood Life]
Heidi Montag released a new Christmas song? [OMG Blog]
James van der Beek addresses his “tough year.” [Socialite Life]
Jennifer Lopez chats about Kiss of the Spider Woman. [LaineyGossip]
I watched about ten minutes of Dune: Prophecy and all I can say is that I’m always happy to see Emily Watson get work. Such a talent! [Pajiba]
Ryan Murphy has paired Judith Light & Naomi Watts. [Go Fug Yourself]
The best-dressed ladies of last week. [RCFA]
Donnie Wahlberg took something special from the Blue Bloods set. [Seriously OMG]
Lauren Conrad attended her class reunion. [Starcasm]
Alexis Ohanian had thyroid surgery. [Buzzfeed]

3 Responses to ““Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence’s kids are engaged!” links”

  1. mightymolly says:
    December 2, 2024 at 1:13 pm

    How can someone who worked as a public defender have no sense of social justice? I’m not a lawyer, but I’ve worked with similar populations and have a good sense of the economic injustices that fuel our criminal justice system. Yeah, a lot of the time they did commit those crimes, but let’s look under the hood and examine why people will risk everything to steal a friggin car. Hint: it’s not because they wanted a nicer car. And did that crime make them an irredeemable ongoing threat to society?

    Reply
  2. Brynne says:
    December 2, 2024 at 3:34 pm

    Kash Patel is a wack job (his experience working under Devin Nunes at the height of Nunes’ insanity says it all). Patel is a Trump loyalist who championed the Muslim ban, who continues pledging to hunt down all of Trump’s perceived enemies. It’s probably why Biden chose to pardon his son, because ppl like Patel at the helm of the most powerful gov agencies will certainly be going after everyone associated with Biden and Jack Smith.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      December 2, 2024 at 7:10 pm

      Yes, Kash is exactly why he is doing the pardon. I can’t blame him. I hope they all stay safe, although I hope merrick garland isn’t sleeping well. He FA and we’re all about to FO.

      Reply

